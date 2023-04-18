Advanced search
    HALEON   PK0112101016

HALEON PAKISTAN LIMITED

(HALEON)
End-of-day quote The Pakistan Stock Exchange  -  2023-04-16
134.41 PKR   -2.13%
01:53aHaleon Pakistan : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q1-2023)
PU
04/05Haleon Pakistan : Prior Publication of Annual General Meeting Notice
PU
03/14Haleon Pakistan : Board Meeting in Progress
PU
Haleon Pakistan : Notice of Board of Directors Meeting - (Q1-2023)

04/18/2023 | 01:53am EDT
18 April 2023

The Secretary

Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,

Stock Exchange Building,

Stock Exchange Road,

Karachi.

SUBJECT: BOARD OF DIRECTORS MEETING AND CLOSED PERIOD - HALEON

Dear Sir / Madam,

We are pleased to inform you that the meeting of the Board of Directors of Haleon Pakistan Limited, will be held on Wednesday, 26 April 2023 at 4:30 p.m. at Karachi and via video link, to inter alia review the financial statements for the quarter ended 31 March 2023.

As per clause 5.6.4 of the PSX Regulations, the closed period is effective from 19 April 2023 to 26 April 2023 (both days inclusive).

Hence, no Director, CEO or Executive shall, directly / indirectly, deal in the shares of the Company in any manner during the closed period or until the financial information is made public and communications in this regard have been made accordingly.

You are requested to circulate this amongst your TRE certificate holders.

Thank you.

Yours faithfully,

For and on behalf of

Haleon Pakistan Limited

Ms. Mashal Mohammad

Company Secretary

  1. Head of Operations
    Central Depository Company of Pakistan Limited, CDC House, 99-B, Block B, S.M.C.H.S., Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.

Disclaimer

HALEON Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 18 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.


© Publicnow 2023
