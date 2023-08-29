29 August 2023
The General Manager
Pakistan Stock Exchange Limited,
Stock Exchange Building,
Stock Exchange Road,
Karachi.
Subject: Transmission of Half Yearly Report for the Period Ended 30 June 2023
Dear Sir / Madam,
We have to inform you that the Half Yearly Report of the Company for the period ended 30 June 2023 has been transmitted through PUCARS and is also available on the Company's website.
You may please inform the TRE Certificate Holders of the Exchange accordingly.
Thank you.
For and on behalf of Haleon Pakistan Limited
Ms. Mashal Mohammad
Company Secretary
Enclosed: As above
1
Resilience
is everything
Haleon Pakistan Limited
H a l f Ye a r l y R e p o r t 2 0 2 3
Haleon Pakistan Limited
11-A, 11th Floor Sky Tower (East Wing), Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4,
Scheme-5, Clifton, Karachi, 75600, Sindh, Pakistan.
Corporate Information
Board of Directors
Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir (Chairperson)
Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon
Mr. Dilawar Meghani
Syed Anwar Mahmood
Ms. Ayesha Aziz
Ms. Sumru Atalay Besceli
Mr. Oussama Abbas
Integration Supply and
Network Optimization
Committee
Mr. Oussama Abbas (Chairperson)
Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon
Mr. Dilawar Meghani
Secretary
Syed Mohsin Mazhar
Human Resource, Remuneration and Nomination Committee
Syed Anwar Mahmood (Chairperson)
Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir
Ms. Ayesha Aziz
Secretary
Ms. Ensherah Khan
Board Audit Committee
Ms. Ayesha Aziz (Chairperson)
Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir
Syed Anwar Mahmood
Secretary
Ms. Marrium Ahmed
Management Committee
Mr. Farhan Muhammad Haroon
Chief Executive Officer
Mr. Dilawar Meghani
Chief Financial Officer
Ms. Mashal Mohammad
Legal Director and Company Secretary
Ms. Marrium Ahmed
Head of Internal Audit and Compliance
Mr. Moien Ahmed Khan
Pakistan E2E SC and Jamshoro Site Lead
Mr. Khurram H. Khan
Head of Commercial Excellence
Mr. Mazhar Shams
Head of Regulatory Affairs
Mr. Faisal Rafiq
Head of Expert
Mr. Salman Altaf
Marketing Director
Syed Abrar Ali
Sales Director
Ms. Ensherah Khan
Head of Human Resources
Ms. Sadaf Malik
Head of Corporate Affairs
Company
Chief
Head of
Bankers
Auditors
Legal
Secretary
Financial
Internal
Advisors
Officer
Audit
Ms. Mashal
Mr. Dilawar
Ms. Marrium
Citibank N.A
KPMG Taseer
AspireLaw
Mohammad
Meghani
Ahmed
Hadi & Co.
Standard
Chartered
Chartered Bank
Accountants
(Pakistan)
Limited
MCB Bank
Limited
Habib
Metropolitan
Bank Limited
Registered Office
11-A, 11th Floor Sky Tower (East Wing), Dolmen City, HC-3,
Block 4, Scheme-5, Clifton, Karachi, 75600, Sindh, Pakistan*.
*The registered office address was changed w.e.f 9 February 2023.
Tel:92-21-111-475-725(111-GSK-Pak)
Investor Relations Contacts
Share Registrar
CDC Share Registrar Services Limited
CDC House, Main Shahrah-e-Faisal, Karachi.
Tel: 021 111-111-500
Email: info@cdcsrsl.com
And
Haleon Pakistan Limited Corporate Secretarial Department
11-A, 11th Floor, Sky Tower (East Wing), Dolmen City, HC-3, Block 4, Scheme-5, Clifton, Karachi, 75600, Sindh, Pakistan. Email: pakistan.shareinfo@haleon.com
Website
www.pk-consumerhealthcare.gsk.com
01 | Haleon Pakistan Limited
Half Yearly Report 2023 02
Directors' Report to the Shareholders
Dear Shareholders,
On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present your Company's Un-audited Condensed financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2023.
Composition And of The Board
The total number of Directors are seven (7) as per the following:
Male: 5 Female: 2
Category
Name
Independent
Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir
Directors
Syed Anwar Mahmood
Ms. Ayesha Aziz
Executive
Mr. Farhan Muhammad
Directors
Haroon
Mr. Dilawar Meghani
Non - Executive
Mr. Oussama Abbas
Directors
Ms. Sumru Atalay Besceli
Business / Economic Overview
Over the first half of FY23, the uncertain economic environment of Pakistan continued to present multitude of challenges to the industry at large. As the country struggles with soaring inflationary pressures and limited consumer spending, implementation of strict monetary and fiscal policies has resulted in increased taxation, higher production costs and lower margins. Added to this mix is inconsistent policy response, which has made it more difficult for the pharmaceutical industry to plan for the future. This is evident from the Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which shows that the pharmaceutical sector output significantly declined up to 28.9% from July 2022 - June 2023.
Haleon Pakistan Limited is one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare (FMCH) company in Pakistan, led by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. With a clear approach to deliver on its growth targets, and built upon a foundation that comprises of a world-classOver-the-Counter (OTC) portfolio, the Company has the tools to deal with challenges including price- controls imposed by the Government of Pakistan. The Company remains focused on increasing household penetration and capitalizing on new and emerging growth opportunities.
Review of Operating Results
Amidst a demanding business environment, Haleon Pakistan delivered a growth of 19% in the core business (excluding toll and export), during the half year ended June 2023, reiterating the resilience of our brand portfolio. We were able to achieve this growth due to a proactive team working on agile business model enabling us to operate with minimal disruptions in our production and distribution.
Our pain category products drove a revenue growth of 18% in our OTC portfolio in the first six months of 2023. At the same time, our Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) segment delivered an upward growth trend of 21% on account of Oral Health category. Total expenses to net sales ratio in the H1 2023 has decreased from 15% to 14% as compared to SPLY (Same Period Last Year). Furthermore, the adverse exchange rate fluctuation in Q1 2023 was normalized in Q2 2023 because of some stability in the PKR to USD parity. Our Company was able to generate income from financial assets Rs. 265 million in comparison to Rs. 121m for SPLY due to higher monetary policy rate.
We are pleased to share that, navigating through difficult circumstances, your Company managed to post a net profit after tax of Rs. 313 million amounting to an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs. 2.67 (H1 2022: Rs. 2.37).
Running a responsible business with a strong commitment to tackling environmental and
social barriers to better everyday health is integral to everything Haleon does. As a socially conscious organization, Haleon Pakistan is actively contributing to charitable organizations that work for the welfare and rehabilitation of the society.
Significant Changes in Tax Laws
Through Finance Act, 2023 (the 'Act'), Federal Government continued to impose more tax on already compliant sectors of the economy including the pharmaceutical sector. The Act enhanced income slabs for Super Tax and introduced progressive rate from 1% (where income exceeds Rs 150 million) to 10% (where income exceeds Rs 500 million) for tax year 2023 (financial year 2022) and onwards as compared to 1% to 4% earlier. This resulted in an increase in tax charges by Rs 54 million & Rs 66 million for financial years 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Future Outlook and Challenges
Looking ahead, the macroeconomic downturn in the country presents an uncertain scenario for 2023. Along with the recent changes in tax laws, we expect to continue facing external challenges due to further pressure on production costs arising from the devaluation of the Pak Rupee, less disposable income at the consumer's end and reduced overall economic compression. However, we remain confident in Haleon's competitive capabilities, innovative portfolio and presence across channels, to deliver for the remaining half of the year, and in the years to come.
As our Company strives to deliver better everyday health with humanity, there exists an urgent need for an effective regulatory system that creates an enabling environment for the pharmaceutical industry to unleash its potential. Reforms for sustainable pricing policy and timely registration of new molecules, are imperative to bring innovative healthcare solutions to people of Pakistan. There is also a significant untapped opportunity in the exports of pharmaceuticals, which requires conducive government pricing policies, quality regulations and international compliances.
03 | Haleon Pakistan Limited
Half Yearly Report 2023 04
Remuneration Policy
The Non-Executive Board Directors of Haleon Pakistan Limited are entitled to a remuneration approved by the Human Resource, Remuneration and Nomination Committee, based on market benchmark of the Consumer Healthcare Industry and other similar type of businesses.
Acknowledgment
The Board of Directors would like to acknowledge the efforts and teamwork of all the employees to enable the success of Haleon as the leading consumer health Company in Pakistan. We would like to further extend our gratitude to our suppliers and partners for their continued engagement and dedication in the achievement of the Company's results.
By the order of the Board
Sincerely,
Farhan M. Haroon
Dilawar Meghani
Chief Executive Officer
Chief Financial Officer
and General Manager
ﺰﺠﻨﻠﯿﭼ روا ﮧﻣﺎﻧ ﺮﻈﻨﻣ ﺎﮐ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ
2023 لﺎﺳ ہرﺎﺴﺧ ﮏﻣﺎﻨﮐا وﺮﮑﯿﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮏﻠﻣ ﻮﺗ ﮯﺋﺎﺟ ﯽﻟاڈ ہﺎﮕﻧ فﺮﻃ ﯽﮐ ﻞﺒﻘﺘﺴﻣ ﮧﯿﻟﺎﺣ ﮟﯿﻣ ﻦﯿﻧاﻮﻗ ﺲﮑﯿﭨ ۔ﮯﮨ ﺎﺗﺮﮐ ﯽﺸﮐﺮﻈﻨﻣ ﯽﮐ لﺎﺤﺗرﻮﺻ ﯽﻨﯿﻘﯾ ﺮﯿﻏ ﮏﯾا ﮯﺌﻟ ﮯﮐ ﮯﮐ ﻦﯿﻓرﺎﺻ ،ﯽﻤﮐ ﮟﯿﻣ رﺪﻗ ﯽﮐ ﮯﭘور ﮧﮐ ﮯﮨ ﮧﺷﺪﺧ ﮟﯿﻤﮨ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ںﻮﯿﻠﯾﺪﺒﺗ یراواﺪﯿﭘ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﺠﯿﺘﻧ ﮯﮐ ںﻮﯿﻣﺮﮔﴎ ﯽﺷﺎﻌﻣ ﯽﻋﻮﻤﺠﻣ روا ﯽﻧﺪﻣآ ﻞﺒﯾزﻮﭙﺳڈ ﻢﮐ سﺎﭘ ﯽﮐ نﻮﯿﻠﯿﮨ ﻢﮨﺎﺗ ۔ﺎﮔ ﮯﮨر ﺎﻨﻣﺎﺳ ﺎﮐ ﺰﺠﻨﻠﯿﭼ ﮟﯿﻤﮨ ﺮﭘ ﺎﻨﺑ ﯽﮐ ؤﺎﺑد ﺪﯾﺰﻣ ﺮﭘ ﺖﮔﻻ ﺰﻠﻨﯿﭼ یرﮨ ﮟﯿﻣ ﺰﻠﻨﯿﭼ ﻒﻠﺘﺨﻣ روا ﻮﯿﻟﻮﻓ ٹرﻮﭘ ﯽﻨﺒﻣ ﺮﭘ تﺪﺟ ،ںﻮﺘﯿﺣﻼﺻ ﯽﺘﻘﺑﺎﺴﻣ روا ﮯﺼﺣ ﻒﺼﻧ ﮧﯿﻘﺑ ﮯﮐ لﺎﺳ ﻮﺟ ، ﮯﮨ ﺚﻋﺎﺑ ﺎﮐ دﺘﻋاﮯﯿﻟ ےرﮨ ﯽﮔدﻮﺟﻮﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ ۔ﺎﮔ ےﺮﮐ ادا رادﺮﮐ ﻢﮨا ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻧﺮﮐ ہﺮﮨﺎﻈﻣ ﺎﮐ ﯽﮔدﺮﮐرﺎﮐ ﮟﯿﻣ ںﻮﻟﺎﺳ ﮯﻟاو ﮯﻧآ
اﺮﯿﭘ ﻞﻤﻋ ﺮﭘ ﺪﺼﻘﻣ ﮯﮐ ،ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ﺖﯿﻧﺎﺴﻧا ،ﺖﺤﺻ ﱰﮩﺑ ﮧﻧازور ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ یرﮨ ﮧﮐ ﺎﺴﯿﺟ ﯽﮐ ﻢﭩﺴﺳ یﺮﭩﯿﻟﻮﮕﯾر ﺮﺛﻮﻣ ﮏﯾا ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﺴﯾا ،ﮯﮨ ﯽﺗﺮﮐ ﺶﺷﻮﮐ ﻦﮑﻤﻣ ﺮﮨ ﯽﮐ ﮯﻨﮨر ﺎﺴﯾا ﮯﯿﻟ ﮯﮐ یﺮﭩﺳﮉﻧا ﻞﮑﯿﭨﻮﯿﺳﺎﻣرﺎﻓ ﻮﺟ ﮯﮨ ﯽﺗﺎﺟ ﯽﮐ سﻮﺴﺤﻣ تروﴐ یرﻮﻓ ۔ےﺮﮐ ﻢﮨاﺮﻓ ﻊﻗﻮﻣ ﺎﮐ رﺎﮩﻇا ﮯﮐ ںﻮﺘﯿﺣﻼﺻ ﯽﻨﭘا ﮯﺳا ﻮﺟ ےد ﻞﯿﮑﺸﺗ لﻮﺣﺎﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ،ﻦﺸﯾﺮﭩﺴﺟر ﺖﻗوﺮﺑ ﯽﮐ ﺰﻟﻮﯿﮑﯿﻟﺎﻣ ﮯﺌﻧ روا ﯽﺴﯿﻟﺎﭘ ﮓﻨﺴﺋاﺮﭘ ﻢﮑﺤﺘﺴﻣ ۔ﮯﮨ یروﴐ ﯽﺋﺎﮩﺘﻧا ﮯﯿﻟ ﮯﮐ ﮯﻧﺮﮐ ﻢﮨاﺮﻓ ﺰﻨﺷﻮﻠﺳ ﱤﯿﮐ ﮫﺘﻠﯿﮨ ﻦﯾﺮﺗ ﺪﯾﺪﺟ ﻮﮐ ںﻮﮔﻮﻟ ﻢﮨا ﮯﺳ ﮯﻟاﻮﺣ ﮯﮐ ﺲﭨرﻮﭙﺴﮑﯾا ﮟﯿﻣ یﺮﭩﺳﮉﻧا ﻞﮑﯿﭨﻮﯿﺳﺎﻣرﺎﻓ ﯽﮐ ﮏﻠﻣ حﺮﻃ ﯽﺳا
راﺪﻣوراد ﺎﮐ ﺲﺟ ، ﮯﮨ ﺎﯿﮔ ﺎﯾﻻ ﮟﯿﮩﻧ رﺎﮐ ﮯﺋوﺮﺑ حﺮﻃ یرﻮﭘ ﮏﺗ با ﮟﯿﮩﻨﺟ ﮟﯿﮨ تﺎﻧﺎﮑﻣا ﯽﮐ ںﻮﻟﻮﺻا ﯽﻣاﻮﻗﻻا ﻦﯿﺑ روا ﺰﻨﺸﯿﻟﻮﮕﯾر یرﺎﯿﻌﻣ ، ںﻮﯿﺴﯿﻟﺎﭘ ﮓﻨﺴﺋاﺮﭘ ﯽﺘﻣﻮﮑﺣ ﺮﺛﻮﻣ ۔ﮯﮨ ﺮﭘ یراﺪﺳﺎﭘ
ﯽﺴﯿﻟﺎﭘ ﯽﮐ ےﺮﮨﺎﺸﻣ
ﱤﯿﮐ ﮫﺘﻠﯿﮨ ﺮﻣﻮﯾﺰﻨﮐ ، زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ فآ ڈرﻮﺑ ﻮﭩﮑﯾﺰﮕﯾا نﺎﻧ ﮯﮐ ﮉﭩﯿﳌ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ نﻮﯿﻠﯿﮨ ﮯﺳ ﮯﻟاﻮﺣ ﮯﮐ ںﻮﯿﻣﺮﮔﴎ یرﺎﺑورﺎﮐ ﺮﮕﯾد ﻞﻣﺎﺣ ﮯﮐ ﺖﯿﻋﻮﻧ ﯽﺳا روا یﺮﭩﺳﮉﻧا ﮉﻨﯾا ﻦﺸﯾﺮﻧﻮﯿﻤﯾر ،سرﻮﺴﯾر ﻦﻣﻮﯿﮨ ﺮﭘ دﺎﯿﻨﺑ ﯽﮐ ںوﺮﮨﺎﺸﻣ ﮧﺟوﺮﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ ﭧﯿﮐرﺎﻣ ۔ ﮟﯿﮨ ﻞﮨا ﮯﮐ ےﺮﮨﺎﺸﻣ ہدﺮﮐ رﻮﻈﻨﻣ ﮯﺳ فﺮﻃ ﯽﮐ ﯽﭩﯿﻤﮐ ﻦﺸﯿﻨﯿﻣﻮﻧ
ﺶﺋﺎﺘﺳ/فاﱰﻋا
ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ ﱤﯿﮐ ﮫﺘﻠﯿﮨ ںﺎﯾﺎÌ ﯽﮐ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ﯽﺑﺎﯿﻣﺎﮐ ﻮﮐ نﻮﯿﻠﯿﮨ زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ فآ ڈرﻮﺑ ﺎﮐ ںﻮﺷوﺎﮐ ﯽﮐ نا روا کرو ﻢﯿﭨ ﮯﮐ ﻦﯿﻣزﻼﻣ ﺮﺗ مﺎÚ ﺮﭘ ﮯﻧﺮﮐ ادا رادﺮﮐ ﻢﮨا ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻧﺎﻨﺑ راﺰﮔﺮﮑﺷ ﯽﮭﺑ ﮯﮐ زÛﭨرﺎﭘروا زﺮﺋﻼﭙﺳ ﮯﻨﭘا ﻢﮨ ۔ﮯﮨ ﺎﺗﺮﮐ فاﱰﻋا ﮯﺳ ںﻮﯿﺋاﺮﮩﮔ ﯽﮐ لد ﮯﮭﭽﯿﭘ ﮯﮐ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ بﺎﯿﻣﺎﮐ ﮯﮐ ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ ﯽﻧﺎﺸﻔﻧﺎﺟ روا ﺖﻨﺤﻣ ﻞﺴﻠﺴﻣ ﯽﮐ ﻦﺟ ﮟﯿﮨ ۔ﮯﮨ ﺰﺟ ﻢﮨا ﺎﻣﺮﻓرﺎﮐ
ڈرﻮﺑ ﻢﮑﺤﺑ ہاﻮﺧﺮﯿﺧ
ﯽﻧﺎﮭﮕﯿﻣ روﻻد
نورﺎﮨ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ نﺎﺣﺮﻓ
ﴪﯿﻓآ ﻞﺸﻧﺎﻨﺋﺎﻓ ﻒﯿﭼ
ﺮﺠﯿﻨﯿﻣ لÛﺟ ﮉﻨﯾا ﴪﯿﻓآ ﻮﭩﮑﯾﺰﮕﯾا ﻒﯿﭼ
ﯽﮐ ﺮﭘ دﺎﯿﻨﺑ ﯽﮐ ﻮﯿﻟﻮﻓ ٹرﻮﭘ (OTC) ﺮﭩﻧﻮﺋﺎﮐ ید رووا سﻼﮐ ﮉﻟرو ﻞﯿﮑﺸﺗ ﯽﮐ ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ ۔ﮯﮨ سﺎﭘ ﮯﮐ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ﺖﻣﻮﮑﺣ لوﺮﭩﻨﮐ ﺎﮐ ںﻮﺘﻤﯿﻗ ﯽﮐ ﱰﺸﯿﺑ ﮯﺳ ﮟﯿﻣ ﺲﺟ ،ﮯﮨ ﯽﺌﮔ ﮟﯿﻣ ﺖﯿﻟﻮﺒﻘﻣ ہو ﮧﮐ ﮯﮨ زﻮﮐﺮﻣ ﺐﻧﺎﺟ سا ﮧﺟﻮﺗ ﯽﮐ پآ ،دﻮﺟوﺎﺑ ﮯﮐ ﺰﺠﻨﻠﯿﭼﺮﺗ مﺎÚ ﮯﺋﻮﮨ ﮯﺗﺮﮭﺑا روا ﮯﺌﻧ ﮯﮐ ﯽﻗﺮﺗ روا ےﺮﮐ ہﺮﮨﺎﻈﻣ ﺎﮐ ﯽﮔدﺮﮐرﺎﮐ ﻦﯾﱰﮩﺑ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ﮯﻓﺎﺿا
.ےﺮﮐ ہدﺎﻔﺘﺳا رﻮﭘﺮﮭﺑ ﮯﺳ تﺎﻧﺎﮑﻣا
ہﺰﺋﺎﺟ ﺎﮐ ﺞﺋﺎﺘﻧ ﮓﻨﭩﯾﺮﭘآ
ﻢﺘﺧ ﻮﮐ ء2023 نﻮﺟ ﮯﮐ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ نﻮﯿﻠﯿﮨ نارود ﮯﮐ لﻮﺣﺎﻣ یرﺎﺑورﺎﮐ ﺐﻠﻃ ﮧﺟﻮﺗ ﮯﮐ ﯽﮔدﺮﮐرﺎﮐ ﻦﯾﱰﮩﺑ ﯽﮐ ﻮﯿﻟﻮﻓ ٹرﻮﭘ ﮉﻧاﺮﺑ ﮯﻨﭘا نارود ﮯﮐ ﯽﮨﺸﺷ ﯽﻟاو ﮯﻧﻮﮨ ﮧﻓﺎﺿا ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 19 ﮟﯿﻣ (ہوﻼﻋ ﮯﮐ ٹرﻮﭙﺴﮑﯾا روا لﻮﭨ) رﺎﺑورﺎﮐ یدﺎﯿﻨﺑ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ےدارا ﮏﺒﺳ ﯽﮐ لڈﺎﻣ یرﺎﺑورﺎﮐ روا ﯽﮔدﺮﮐرﺎﮐ ﺖﺳدﺮﺑز ﯽﮐ ﻢﯿﭨ ﯽﻨﭘا ﻢﮨ ۔ﺎﯾآ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻨﮭﮑﯾد ﯽﺗﺎﻨﺑ ﻞﺑﺎﻗ سا ﮟﯿﻤﮨ ﻮﺟ ﮯﮨر بﺎﯿﻣﺎﮐ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻧﺮﮐ ﻞﺻﺎﺣ ﮧﻓﺎﺿا ﮧﯾ ﮯﺳ ﮧﺟو ﯽﮐ یرﺎﺘﻓر ﮯﻨﭘا ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ںﻮﭨوﺎﮐر ﻢﮐ ﮯﺳ ﻢﮐ ﮟﯿﻣ ﻦﺷﻮﯿﺑ یﺮﭩﺳڈ روا ﻦﺸﮐڈوﺮﭘ ﻢﮨ ﮧﮐ ﮯﮨ ۔ﮟﯿﮭﮐر یرﺎﺳ و یرﺎﺟ ﻮﮐ رﺎﺑورﺎﮐ
ﯽﭨ وا ےرﮨ نارود ﮯﮐ ہﺎﻣ ﮫﭼ ﮯﻠﮩﭘ ﮯﮐ 2023 ﮯﻧ تﺎﻋﻮﻨﺼﻣ یﺮﮕﯿﭩﯿﮐ ﻦﯿﭘ یرﮨ ﭧﺳﺎﻓ ےرﮨ ﯽﮨ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ سا ۔ﺎﯿﮐ ﮧﻓﺎﺿا ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 18 ﮟﯿﻣ ﯽﻧﺪﻣآ ﯽﮐ ﻮﯿﻟﻮﻓ ٹرﻮﭘ ﯽﺳ ﺖﻟوﺪﺑ ﯽﮐ یﺮﮕﯿﭩﯿﮐ ﮫﺘﻠﯿﮨ لروا ﮟﯿﻣﮯﺒﻌﺷ (ﯽﺟ ﯽﺳ ﻢﯾا ﻒﯾا) زﮉﮔ ﺮﻣﻮﯾﺰﻨﮐ ﮓﻧوﻮﻣ ﻞُﮐ ﮟﯿﻣ ﯽﮨﺸﺷ ﯽﻠﮩﭘ ﯽﮐ ء2023 ۔ﺎﯾآ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻨﮭﮑﯾد نﺎﺤﺟر ﺎﮐ ﮯﻓﺎﺿا ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 21 تﺪﻣ ﯽﺳا ﯽﮐ لﺎﺳ ﮧﺘﺷﺰﮔ) ﯽﺋاو ﻞﯾا ﯽﭘ ﺲﯾا ﺐﺳﺎﻨﺗ ﺎﮐ تﺎﺟاﺮﺧا ﻞﮐ ﻞﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﮯﮐ ﺰﻠﯿﺳ ﮧﯾ ﺪﯾﺰﻣ ۔ﺎﯿﮔ ﮯﮨ ﺎﯿﮔ ﻮﮨ ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 14 ﺮﮐ ﻮﮨ ﻢﮐ ﮯﺳ ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 15 ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻠﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﮯﮐ (نارود ﮯﮐ ء2023 ؤﺎﮬﮍﭼ رﺎﺗا ﯽﻔﻨﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ حﴍ ﯽﮐ ﮧﻟدﺎﺒﻣرز ﮟﯿﻣ ﯽﮨﺎﻣ ﮧﺳ ﯽﻠﮩﭘ ﯽﮐ ء2023 ﮧﮐ ﯽﮑﯾﺮﻣا روا ﮯﭘور ﯽﻧﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ﮧﺟو ﯽﮐ ﺲﺟ ۔ﺎﯿﮔآ ﺮﭘ لﻮﻤﻌﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ ﯽﮨﺎﻣ ﮧﺳ یﴎود ﯽﮐ ﮯﺳ ﮧﺟو ﯽﮐ ﭧﯾر ﯽﺴﯿﻟﺎﭘ یﺮﭩﯿﻧﺎﻣ ہدﺎﯾز ۔ﯽﮭﺗ یراﺪﯿﺋﺎﭘ ﯽﮐ حﴍ ﯽﮐ ﯽﻠﯾﺪﺒﺗ ﯽﮐ ﺮﻟاڈ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 265 ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻠﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﮯﮐ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 121 ﮯﺳ ںﻮﺛﺎﺛا ﯽﻟﺎﻣ ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ یرﮨ ۔ﯽﮨر بﺎﯿﻣﺎﮐ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻧﺮﮐ ﻞﺻﺎﺣ ﯽﻧﺪﻣآ
ﮯﺗرﺰﮔ ﮯﺳ تﻻﺎﺣ ﻞﮑﺸﻣ ﯽﺋﺎﮩﺘﻧا ﮧﮐ ﮟﯿﮨ ﮯﮨر ﺮﮐ سﻮﺴﺤﻣ ﯽﺷﻮﺧ ﮯﺋﻮﮨ ﮯﺗﺎﺘﺑ ﮧﯾ ﻢﮨ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﻧﺮﮐ ﻞﺻﺎﺣ ﻊﻓﺎﻨﻣ ﺺﻟﺎﺧ ﺲﮑﯿﭨ زا ﺪﻌﺑ ﺎﮐ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 313 ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ ﯽﮐ پآ ﮯﺋﻮﮨ ﮯﮐ ﯽﻧﺪﻣآ ﱤﯿﺷ ﯽﻓ ﯽﮐ (ﮯﭘور 2.37:ﯽﮨﺸﺷ ﯽﻠﮩﭘ) ﮯﭘور 2.67 ﻮﺟ ﯽﮨر بﺎﯿﻣﺎﮐ ﮯﮐ ﺖﺤﺻ ہﺮﻣزور ﱰﮩﺑ ﮯﻃﺎﻧ ﮯﮐ ﮯﻧﻮﮨ ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ راد ﮧﻣذ ﮏﯾا ۔ﮯﮨ (ﺲﯾا ﯽﭘ یا) ﺮﺑاﺮﺑ ﯽﻨﭘا ﮯﺳ یراد ﮧﻣذ روا ﮧﻠﺑﺎﻘﻣ ﮯﺳ زاﺪﻧا ﺮﺛﻮﻣ ﺎﮐ ںﻮﭨوﺎﮐر ﯽﺗﴍﺎﻌﻣ روا ﯽﺗﺎﯿﻟﻮﺣﺎﻣ ﮯﯿﻟ ۔ﮯﮨ ﮧﺻﺎﺧ ﺎﮐ ﻞﻤﻋ زﺮﻃ یرﺎﺑورﺎﮐ ﮯﮐ نﻮﯿﻠﯿﮨ ﺎﻨﯾد مﺎﺠﻧا ںﺎﯿﻣﺮﮔﴎ یرﺎﺑورﺎﮐ
ںورادا ﯽﺗاﺮﯿﺧ نا نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ نﻮﻠﯿﮨ ﮯﺳ ﺖﯿﺜﯿﺣ ﯽﮐ ﻢﯿﻈﻨﺗ ﻞﻣﺎﺣ ﯽﮐ رﻮﻌﺷ ﯽﺟﺳ ﯽﻟﺎﺤﺑ روا دﻮﺒﮩﺑ و حﻼﻓ ﯽﮐ ےﴍﺎﻌﻣ ﻮﺟ ﮯﮨ ﯽﮨر ﺮﮐ ادا رادﺮﮐ ﺎﻨﭘا ﺮﭘ رﻮﻃ لﺎﻌﻓ ﮟﯿﻣ ۔ﮟﯿﮨ فوﴫﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ ﯽﮨد مﺎﺠﻧا ﯽﮐ تﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﮯﯿﻟ ﮯﮐ
ںﺎﯿﻠﯾﺪﺒﺗ ﻢﮨا ﮟﯿﻣ ﻦﯿﻧاﻮﻗ ﺲﮑﯿﭨ
ﮯﺒﻌﺷ ﮯﮐ یزﺎﺳاود ﮯﻧ ﺖﻣﻮﮑﺣ ﯽﻗﺎﻓو ﮯﻌﯾرذ ﮯﮐ (ﭧﮑﯾا) 2023 ﭧﮑﯾا ﺲﻧﺎﻨﻓ ﺎﮭﮐر یرﺎﺟ ﻮﮐ ﮯﻠﺴﻠﺳ ﮯﮐ ذﺎﻔﻧ ﮯﮐ ںﻮﺴﮑﯿﭨ ﺪﯾﺰﻣ ﺮﭘ ںﻮﺒﻌﺷ نا ﮯﮐ ﺖﺸﯿﻌﻣ ﺖﯿﻤﺳ ﻢﮑﻧا ﮯﺌﻟ ﮯﮐ ﺲﮑﯿﭨ ﺮﭙﺳ ﮯﻧ ﭧﮑﯾا سا ۔ﮟﯿﮨ اﺮﯿﭘ ﻞﻤﻋ حﺮﻃ یرﻮﭘ ﺮﭘ سا ﯽﮨ ﮯﻠﮩﭘ ﻮﺟ ﮯﮐ ﺪﻌﺑ ﮯﮐ سا روا (2022 لﺎﺳ ﯽﻟﺎﻣ) 2023 لﺎﺳ ﺲﮑﯿﭨ روا ﺎﯿﮐ ﮧﻓﺎﺿا ﮟﯿﻣ ﺐﯿﻠﺳ 10 ﮯﺳ (ﮯﮨ ہدﺎﯾز ﮯﺳ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 150 ﯽﻧﺪﻣآ ںﺎﮩﺟ) ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 1 حﴍ ﻮﺴﯾﺮﮔوﺮﭘ ﮯﺌﻟ ﮯﺠﯿﺘﻧ ﮯﮐ سا ۔ﯽﺋاﺮﮐ فرﺎﻌﺘﻣ (ﮯﮨ ہدﺎﯾز ﮯﺳ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 500 ﯽﻧﺪﻣآ ںﺎﮩﺟ) ﺪﺼﯿﻓ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 54 ﺐﯿﺗﱰﻟﺎﺑ ﮟﯿﻣ ﺰﺟرﺎﭼ ﺲﮑﯿﭨ ﮯﺌﻟ ﮯﮐ 2023 روا 2022 لﺎﺳ ﯽﻟﺎﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ ۔اﻮﮨ ﮧﻓﺎﺿا ﺎﮐ ﮯﭘور ﻦﯿﻠﻣ 66 روا
زرﮉﻟﻮﮨ ﱤﯿﺷ ﺰﯾﺰﻋ
ﮉﺴﻧﮉﻨﮐ ہﺪﺷ ٹڈآ ﺮﯿﻏ ﯽﮐ ﯽﻨﭙﻤﮐ ﯽﮐ پآ ﮟﯿﻣ ﺮﭘ ﯾا ﮯﮐ زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ فآ ڈرﻮﺑ ﮯﺋﻮﮨ ﮯﺗﺮﮐ ﺶﯿﭘ 2023 نﻮﺟ 30 ﮧﻤﺘﺘﺨﻣ ﯽﮨﺸﺷ ﮯﺋاﺮﺑ تﺎﻣﻮﻠﻌﻣ ﯽﻟﺎﻣ ۔ںﻮﮨ ﺎﮨرﺮﮐ سﻮﺴﺤﻣ ﯽﺷﻮﺧ
ﺖﺧﺎﺳ ﯽﮐ ڈرﻮﺑ
:ﮯﮨ ﻞﯾذ جرد ﮧﮐ ﻮﺟ ﮯﮨ 7 داﺪﻌﺗ ﻞﮐ ﯽﮐ زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ
2
:ﻦﯿﺗاﻮﺧ
5 :دﺮﻣ
مﺎﻧ
ﮧﺒﻌﺷ
ﺮﺟﺎﮩﻣ ﻦﯿﻌﻣ ﺪﯾز ﻢﯾا بﺎﻨﺟ
زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ رﺎﺘﺨﻣ دﻮﺧ
دﻮﻤﺤﻣ رﻮﻧا ﺪﯿﺳ
ﺰﯾﺰﻋ ﮧﺸﺋﺎﻋ ﮧﻣﱰﺤﻣ
نورﺎﮨ ﺪﻤﺤﻣ نﺎﺣﺮﻓ بﺎﻨﺟ
زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ ﻮﭩﮑﯾﺰﮕﯾا
ﯽﻧﺎﮭﮕﯿﻣ روﻻد بﺎﻨﺟ
ﯽﺳﺎﺒﻋ ﮧﻣﺎﺳا بﺎﻨﺟ
زﺮﭩﮑﯾﺮﺋاڈ ﻮﭩﮑﯾﺰﮕﯾا نﺎﻧ
ﯽﻠﯿﺴﯿﺑ ﮯﻟﺎﺗا وﺮﻤﺳ ﮧﻣﱰﺤﻣ
ہﺰﺋﺎﺟ ﯽﺷﺎﻌﻣ /یرﺎﺑورﺎﮐ
ﯽﺷﺎﻌﻣ ﯽﻨﯿﻘﯾ ﺮﯿﻏ ﮯﮐ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ،نارود ﮯﮐ ﯽﮨﺸﺷ ﯽﻠﮩﭘ ﯽﮐ 2023 لﺎﺳ ﯽﻟﺎﻣ ۔ﮯﮨر ﺶﯿﭘرد ﺰﺠﻨﻠﯿﭼ ﮯﮐ حﺮﻃ ﯽﺌﮐ ﺮﭘ ﮯﻧﯿﭘ ےﮍﺑ ﺮﭘ ﺖﻌﻨﺻ ﺮﭘ ﺎﻨﺑ ﯽﮐ لﻮﺣﺎﻣ ﺪﯾﺮﺧ تﻮﻗ دوﺪﺤﻣ ﯽﮐ ﻦﯿﻓرﺎﺻ روا ؤﺎﺑد ﮯﺋﻮﮨ ﮯﺘﮬﮍﺑ ﮯﮐ رز طاﺮﻓا ﻮﮐ ﮏﻠﻣ ﮧﮐ ﺎﺴﯿﺟ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﺠﯿﺘﻧ ﮯﮐ ذﺎﻔﻧ ﮯﮐ ںﻮﯿﺴﯿﻟﺎﭘ ﯽﻟﺎﻣ روا ﯽﺗﺎﯿﻟﺎﻣ ﺖﺨﺳ ﮟﯿﻣ ﮯﺴﯾا ،ﺎﮨر ﺎﻨﻣﺎﺳ ﺎﮐ ﯽﮐ ﺲﻧﺎﭙﺴﯾر ﯽﺴﯿﻟﺎﭘ ﻢﮑﺤﺘﺴﻣ ﺮﯿﻏ ۔ اﻮﮨ ﮧﻓﺎﺿا ﮟﯿﻣ ﺖﮔﻻ یراواﺪﯿﭘ روا ںﻮﺴﮑﯿﭨ روا ﺰﻨﺸﯾﺮﭘآ ﻮﮐ ںﻮﯿﻨﭙﻤﮐ ﮧﺘﺴﺑاو ﮯﺳ یﺮﭩﺳﮉﻧا ﻞﮑﯿﭨﻮﯿﺳﺎﻣرﺎﻓ ﯽﮐ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ﮯﺳ ﮧﺟو تﻼﮑﺸﻣ ﮟﯿﻣ یﺪﻨﺑ ﮧﺑﻮﺼﻨﻣ ﮯﺳ ﮯﻟاﻮﺣ ﮯﮐ یرﺎﮐ ﮧﯾﺎﻣﴎ روا ﮯﻨﮭﮐر راﺮﻗﺮﺑ ﻮﮐ ﻊﻓﺎﻨﻣ ﻞﯿﮑﺳا جرﻻ ﮯﺳ ﺐﻧﺎﺟ ﯽﮐ (ﺲﯾا ﯽﺑ ﯽﭘ) نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ تﺎﯾرﺷ ﮯﺋاﺮﺑ ہرادا ۔ﺎﮨر ﺎﻨﻣﺎﺳ ﺎﮐ ﮯﮐ رﺷ و داﺪﻋا ﮯﺌﮔ ﮯﯿﮐ یرﺎﺟ ﮯﮐ (ﯽﺋآ ﻢﯾا ﺲﯾا ﻞﯾا) ﺰﯾﺮﭩﺳﮉﻧا ﮓﻧﺮﭽﮑﯿﻓﻮﻨﯿﻣ راواﺪﯿﭘ ﯽﮐ ﺮﭩﮑﯿﺳ ﻞﮑﯿﭨﻮﯿﺳﺎﻣرﺎﻓ نﺎﯿﻣرد ﮯﮐ 2023 ﻞﯾﺮﭘا ﮯﺳ 2022 ﯽﺋﻻﻮﺟ ﻖﺑﺎﻄﻣ ۔ﮯﮨ ﯽﺋﻮﮨ ﻊﻗاو ﯽﻤﮐ ںﺎﯾﺎÌ ﮏﺗ ﺪﺼﯿﻓ 26.2 ﮟﯿﻣ
ﱤﯿﮐ ﮫﺘﻠﯿﮨ ﺮﻣﻮﯾﺰﻨﮐ ﮓﻧوﻮﻣ ﭧﺳﺎﻓ یﮍﺑ ﮯﺳ ﺐﺳ ﯽﮐ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ ﮉﭩﯿﳌ نﺎﺘﺴﮐﺎﭘ نﻮﯿﻠﯿﮨ ﱰﮩﺑ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ﺖﯿﻧﺎﺴﻧا ﺪﺼﻘﻣ ﮯﻨﭘا ﻮﺟ ،ﮯﮨ ﮏﯾا ﮯﺳ ﮟﯿﻣ ﺰﯿﻨﭙﻤﮐ (ﭻﯾا ﯽﺳ ﻢﯾا ﻒﯾا)
ﻮﮐ ﺪﺼﻘﻣ ﮯﻨﭘا ۔ﮯﮨ ﯽﮨر ےد مﺎﺠﻧا تﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﺖﺤﺗ ﮯﮐ ﯽﻤﮨاﺮﻓ ﯽﮐ ﺖﺤﺻ ہﺮﻣزور ﮯﯿﻟ مﺰﻋ ﺎﮐ ﯽﻤﮨاﺮﻓ ﯽﮐ تﺎﻣﺪﺧ ﮫﺗﺎﺳ ﮯﮐ ﺮﻈﻧ ﮧﺘﮑﻧ ﺢﺿاو ﮏﯾا ﮯﺋﻮﮨ ﮯﺘﮭﮐر ﮯﻨﻣﺎﺳ
05 | Haleon Pakistan Limited
Half Yearly Report 2023 06
|Attention: This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Attachments
- Original Link
- Original Document
- Permalink
Disclaimer
HALEON Pakistan Ltd. published this content on 29 August 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2023 06:42:32 UTC.