Directors' Report to the Shareholders Dear Shareholders, On behalf of the Board of Directors, we are pleased to present your Company's Un-audited Condensed financial information for the six months ended June 30, 2023. Composition And of The Board The total number of Directors are seven (7) as per the following: Male: 5 Female: 2 Category Name Independent Mr. M. Z. Moin Mohajir Directors Syed Anwar Mahmood Ms. Ayesha Aziz Executive Mr. Farhan Muhammad Directors Haroon Mr. Dilawar Meghani Non - Executive Mr. Oussama Abbas Directors Ms. Sumru Atalay Besceli Business / Economic Overview Over the first half of FY23, the uncertain economic environment of Pakistan continued to present multitude of challenges to the industry at large. As the country struggles with soaring inflationary pressures and limited consumer spending, implementation of strict monetary and fiscal policies has resulted in increased taxation, higher production costs and lower margins. Added to this mix is inconsistent policy response, which has made it more difficult for the pharmaceutical industry to plan for the future. This is evident from the Large-Scale Manufacturing Industries (LSMI) data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS), which shows that the pharmaceutical sector output significantly declined up to 28.9% from July 2022 - June 2023.

Haleon Pakistan Limited is one of the largest Fast Moving Consumer Healthcare (FMCH) company in Pakistan, led by its purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity. With a clear approach to deliver on its growth targets, and built upon a foundation that comprises of a world-classOver-the-Counter (OTC) portfolio, the Company has the tools to deal with challenges including price- controls imposed by the Government of Pakistan. The Company remains focused on increasing household penetration and capitalizing on new and emerging growth opportunities. Review of Operating Results Amidst a demanding business environment, Haleon Pakistan delivered a growth of 19% in the core business (excluding toll and export), during the half year ended June 2023, reiterating the resilience of our brand portfolio. We were able to achieve this growth due to a proactive team working on agile business model enabling us to operate with minimal disruptions in our production and distribution. Our pain category products drove a revenue growth of 18% in our OTC portfolio in the first six months of 2023. At the same time, our Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) segment delivered an upward growth trend of 21% on account of Oral Health category. Total expenses to net sales ratio in the H1 2023 has decreased from 15% to 14% as compared to SPLY (Same Period Last Year). Furthermore, the adverse exchange rate fluctuation in Q1 2023 was normalized in Q2 2023 because of some stability in the PKR to USD parity. Our Company was able to generate income from financial assets Rs. 265 million in comparison to Rs. 121m for SPLY due to higher monetary policy rate. We are pleased to share that, navigating through difficult circumstances, your Company managed to post a net profit after tax of Rs. 313 million amounting to an Earnings Per Share (EPS) of Rs. 2.67 (H1 2022: Rs. 2.37). Running a responsible business with a strong commitment to tackling environmental and