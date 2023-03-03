Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Haleon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  04:38:57 2023-03-03 am EST
314.83 GBX   +0.39%
04:14aCitigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE
AN
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier -2-
DJ
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Citigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE

03/03/2023 | 04:14am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Friday morning and Monday:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Haleon price target to 372 (376) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Numis cuts Rightmove to 'add' (buy) - price target 660 (610) pence

----------

SocGen cuts Intertek price target to 4,900 pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Beazley price target to 930 (825) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises CRH price target to 60.70 (51.60) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises CRH price target to 56.50 (48) EUR - 'outperform'

----------

Berenberg raises CRH price target to 56 (46) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Citigroup cuts Admiral to 'neutral' - price target 2,272 pence

----------

Berenberg raises Reckitt price target to 7,575 (7,400) pence - 'buy'

----------

Bank of America cuts Flutter price target to 16,100 (16,800) pence - 'buy'

----------

Morgan Stanley raises Flutter price target to 16,400 (16,100) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bank of America raises London Stock Exchange price target to 9,550 (9,500) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

JPMorgan cuts Spire Healthcare price target to 249 (303) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Oddo BHF raises Asos price target to 600 (470) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Pennon to 'hold' (sell) - price target 840 (870) pence

----------

HSBC raises Aston Martin price target to 194 (160) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan raises IMI price target to 1,800 (1,655) pence - 'overweight'

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Jefferies raises PPHE Hotels to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,600 (1,300) pence

----------

Jefferies cuts Tyman price target to 370 (390) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Kerry price target to 120 (123) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg cuts Hunting to 'hold' (buy) - price target 325 pence

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 36 (42) EUR - 'buy'

----------

Morgan Stanley raises Glanbia price target to 13.50 (13) EUR - 'equal-weight'

----------

Investec starts Macfarlane with 'buy' - price target 138 pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -3.02% 2087.88 Delayed Quote.0.66%
ASOS PLC 0.56% 876.42 Delayed Quote.70.72%
ASTON MARTIN LAGONDA GLOBAL HOLDINGS PLC 2.75% 224.0071 Delayed Quote.41.84%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.90% 33.49 Delayed Quote.1.12%
BEAZLEY PLC -0.62% 643 Delayed Quote.-4.71%
CITIGROUP INC. -0.19% 51.4 Delayed Quote.13.64%
CRH PLC 0.01% 4277.5 Delayed Quote.29.63%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 1.38% 11.598 Delayed Quote.8.10%
FLUTTER ENTERTAINMENT PLC -0.56% 13255 Delayed Quote.18.07%
FTSE 100 0.35% 7971.04 Delayed Quote.6.61%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.33% 19918.32 Delayed Quote.5.30%
GLANBIA PLC 0.93% 12.99 Real-time Quote.7.97%
HALEON PLC 0.64% 315.6625 Delayed Quote.-4.20%
HUNTING PLC -3.46% 294.94 Delayed Quote.-8.26%
IMI PLC 0.06% 1584 Delayed Quote.22.90%
INTERTEK GROUP PLC 0.14% 4165 Delayed Quote.3.07%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. 2.95% 21.09 Real-time Quote.3.77%
KERRY GROUP PLC -0.26% 91.52 Real-time Quote.8.83%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 2.88% 7640 Delayed Quote.4.04%
MACFARLANE GROUP PLC -1.22% 107.5 Delayed Quote.4.57%
MORGAN STANLEY -0.11% 96.08 Delayed Quote.13.14%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) -0.12% 1136.04 Real-time Quote.6.25%
PENNON GROUP PLC 1.43% 816.3758 Delayed Quote.-9.40%
PPHE HOTEL GROUP LIMITED 5.17% 1220 Delayed Quote.-7.94%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -0.30% 5894 Delayed Quote.2.85%
RIGHTMOVE PLC -2.41% 549.6 Delayed Quote.10.25%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) 0.27% 1617.12 Real-time Quote.5.82%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE 0.98% 26.775 Real-time Quote.12.80%
SPIRE HEALTHCARE GROUP PLC -1.25% 227.1152 Delayed Quote.0.88%
TYMAN PLC -0.76% 243.142 Delayed Quote.8.65%
All news about HALEON PLC
04:14aCitigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE
AN
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier -2-
DJ
03/02FTSE 100 Closed Higher, Recovering From Earlier Weakness
DJ
03/02Global markets live: Haleon, Best Buy, Macy's, HSBC, GSK...
MS
03/02M&G Faces Questions on Macquarie's Reported -2-
DJ
03/02Haleon CEO Says No Purchase, Divestment on Cards
MT
03/02Haleon's 2022 Adjusted Earnings, Revenue Advance
MT
03/02UK Gilt Yields Edge Lower After Eurozone Feb Inflation Data
DJ
03/02Haleon revenue up; records loss due to GSK demerger costs
AN
03/02FTSE 100 Falls as Traders Weigh Earnings
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALEON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 10 840 M 12 947 M 12 947 M
Net income 2022 1 463 M 1 748 M 1 748 M
Net Debt 2022 9 923 M 11 852 M 11 852 M
P/E ratio 2022 20,4x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 28 960 M 34 589 M 34 589 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,59x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart HALEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Haleon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 16
Last Close Price 313,60 GBX
Average target price 344,80 GBX
Spread / Average Target 9,95%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian James McNamara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tobias Hannes Hestler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Landucci Head-Digital & Technology
Franck Riot Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALEON PLC-4.20%34 589
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-13.70%397 336
NOVO NORDISK A/S6.38%322 629
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY-14.12%283 349
ABBVIE INC.-4.47%274 735
MERCK & CO., INC.-3.55%270 741