Citigroup cuts Admiral; Jefferies likes PPHE

FTSE 100
Credit Suisse cuts Haleon price target to 372 (376) pence - 'outperform'
Numis cuts Rightmove to 'add' (buy) - price target 660 (610) pence
SocGen cuts Intertek price target to 4,900 pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises Beazley price target to 930 (825) pence - 'buy'
Jefferies raises CRH price target to 60.70 (51.60) EUR - 'buy'
Credit Suisse raises CRH price target to 56.50 (48) EUR - 'outperform'
Berenberg raises CRH price target to 56 (46) EUR - 'buy'
Citigroup cuts Admiral to 'neutral' - price target 2,272 pence
Berenberg raises Reckitt price target to 7,575 (7,400) pence - 'buy'
Bank of America cuts Flutter price target to 16,100 (16,800) pence - 'buy'
Morgan Stanley raises Flutter price target to 16,400 (16,100) pence - 'overweight'
Bank of America raises London Stock Exchange price target to 9,550 (9,500) pence - 'buy'
FTSE 250
JPMorgan cuts Spire Healthcare price target to 249 (303) pence - 'overweight'
Oddo BHF raises Asos price target to 600 (470) pence - 'underperform'
Deutsche Bank raises Pennon to 'hold' (sell) - price target 840 (870) pence
HSBC raises Aston Martin price target to 194 (160) pence - 'hold'
JPMorgan raises IMI price target to 1,800 (1,655) pence - 'overweight'
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
Jefferies raises PPHE Hotels to 'buy' (hold) - price target 1,600 (1,300) pence
Jefferies cuts Tyman price target to 370 (390) pence - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Kerry price target to 120 (123) EUR - 'buy'
Berenberg cuts Hunting to 'hold' (buy) - price target 325 pence
Deutsche Bank cuts Just Eat Takeaway price target to 36 (42) EUR - 'buy'
Morgan Stanley raises Glanbia price target to 13.50 (13) EUR - 'equal-weight'
Investec starts Macfarlane with 'buy' - price target 138 pence
