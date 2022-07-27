Haleon 2Q Organic Revenue Boosted by Portfolio Strength, Innovation

By Ian Walker

Haleon PLC on Wednesday reported a 7.5% organic rise in second-quarter revenue, which it said reflected the strength of its portfolio, continued innovation and excellent commercial execution across its markets, and said that full-year growth is now expected to be 6%-8%.

The consumer-healthcare business, which was spun out of GSK PLC and is partly owned by Pfizer Inc., reported revenue for the quarter of 2.56 billion pounds ($3.08 billion), up from GBP2.27 billion. For the half year as a whole, revenue was GBP5.19 billion compared with GBP4.58 billion.

Haleon--which houses Sensodyne toothpaste and Aquafresh mouthwash as well as over-the-counter medicines Panadol and Advil--backed its medium-term guidance for organic revenue growth of 4%-6%.

"With two strong quarters delivered and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect to deliver full year organic revenue growth ahead of our medium-term guidance range. We continue to invest to drive sustainable growth and remain confident in delivering on our medium term guidance," Chief Executive Brian McNamara said.

GSK owns 13.5% of Haleon, while Pfizer owns 32%.

