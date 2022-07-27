Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Haleon plc
  News
  Summary
    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:03 2022-07-27 am EDT
312.20 GBX   +1.66%
Haleon 2Q Organic Revenue Boosted by Portfolio Strength, Innovation

07/27/2022 | 02:43am EDT
By Ian Walker


Haleon PLC on Wednesday reported a 7.5% organic rise in second-quarter revenue, which it said reflected the strength of its portfolio, continued innovation and excellent commercial execution across its markets, and said that full-year growth is now expected to be 6%-8%.

The consumer-healthcare business, which was spun out of GSK PLC and is partly owned by Pfizer Inc., reported revenue for the quarter of 2.56 billion pounds ($3.08 billion), up from GBP2.27 billion. For the half year as a whole, revenue was GBP5.19 billion compared with GBP4.58 billion.

Haleon--which houses Sensodyne toothpaste and Aquafresh mouthwash as well as over-the-counter medicines Panadol and Advil--backed its medium-term guidance for organic revenue growth of 4%-6%.

"With two strong quarters delivered and continued momentum into the second half, we now expect to deliver full year organic revenue growth ahead of our medium-term guidance range. We continue to invest to drive sustainable growth and remain confident in delivering on our medium term guidance," Chief Executive Brian McNamara said.

GSK owns 13.5% of Haleon, while Pfizer owns 32%.


Write to Ian Walker at ian.walker@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

07-27-22 0242ET

ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 0.32% 1750.4 Delayed Quote.8.95%
HALEON PLC 0.43% 307.1 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFIZER, INC. 1.02% 52.3 Delayed Quote.-12.33%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 623 M 12 772 M 12 772 M
Net income 2022 1 581 M 1 900 M 1 900 M
Net Debt 2022 10 028 M 12 057 M 12 057 M
P/E ratio 2022 18,6x
Yield 2022 0,92%
Capitalization 28 526 M 34 296 M 34 296 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,63x
EV / Sales 2023 3,31x
Nbr of Employees 22 800
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart HALEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Haleon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 10
Last Close Price 308,90 GBX
Average target price 354,10 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian James McNamara Chief Executive Officer
Tobias Hannes Hestler Chief Financial Officer
Dave Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Landucci Head-Digital & Technology
Franck Riot Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALEON PLC0.00%34 296
HUADONG MEDICINE CO., LTD14.50%11 417
JOINTOWN PHARMACEUTICAL GROUP CO., LTD-22.96%3 109
CHINA NATIONAL MEDICINES CORPORATION LTD.-15.22%2 945
CHINA NATIONAL ACCORD MEDICINES CORPORATION LTD.-21.17%1 732
CM HOSPITALAR S/A-13.25%866