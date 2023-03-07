Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K
03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
7 March 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.
On 3 March 2023, Haleon plc (the "Company") received notification of the following transaction as detailed below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sir Dave Lewis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chair - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
GB00BMX86B70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Company
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.176986
31,476
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
3 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Marie-Anne Aymerich
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Non-Executive Director - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument