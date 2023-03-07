Advanced search
    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  09:14:20 2023-03-07 am EST
322.05 GBX   +1.59%
09:04aHaleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K
PU
03/06This is it
MS
03/06Analyst recommendations: Eli Lilly, Haleon, KB Home, Merck, Pfizer...
MS
Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

03/07/2023 | 09:04am EST
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
7 March 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.
On 3 March 2023, Haleon plc (the "Company") received notification of the following transaction as detailed below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Sir Dave Lewis
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chair - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
GB00BMX86B70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Company
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.176986
31,476
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
3 March 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1 
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated 
a)  
Name  
Marie-Anne Aymerich 
2 
Reason for the notification 
a)  
Position/status  
Non-Executive Director - PDMR
b)  
Initial notification /Amendment  
Initial Notification 
3 
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor 
a)  
Name  
Haleon plc 
b)  
LEI  
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 
4 
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
a)  
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument  
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code  
GB00BMX86B70   
b)  
Nature of the transaction  
Purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Company 
c)  
Price(s) and volume(s)  
Price(s) 
Volume(s) 
£3.17933
19,550
d)  
Aggregated information  
- Aggregated volume 
- Price 
e)  
Date of the transaction  
3 March 2023
f)  
Place of the transaction  
London Stock Exchange  (XLON)
Amanda Mellor, Company Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

HALEON plc published this content on 07 March 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 March 2023 14:03:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
