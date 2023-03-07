Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

7 March 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.

On 3 March 2023, Haleon plc (the "Company") received notification of the following transaction as detailed below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Sir Dave Lewis 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chair - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.176986 31,476 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 3 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Marie-Anne Aymerich 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Non-Executive Director - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Purchase of Ordinary Shares in the Company c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.17933 19,550 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 3 March 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Amanda Mellor, Company Secretary