    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:22 2023-04-03 am EDT
322.65 GBX   +0.20%
Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K
PU
Barclays cuts Smith & Nephew; UBS likes Spirent
AN
GSK refutes California state court ruling on Zantac's cancer links
AN
Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

04/03/2023 | 02:46pm EDT
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
3 April 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure inaccordancewith the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Mairéad Nayager
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
GB00BMX86B70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Following the vesting on 1 April 2023 of 1/3 of the Deferred Investment Award (a cash-based award linked to the price of Haleon plc Ordinary Shares),Mairéad Nayager will receive a cash payment of £663,886.72 less applicable tax withholding in respect of 206,176 notional Ordinary Shares. In addition, a payment of £4,948.22 less applicable tax withholding in respect of dividend equivalents will also be made to Mairéad Nayager.
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.2200
206,176
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
1 April 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue
Amanda Mellor
Company Secretary

Attachments

Disclaimer

HALEON plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 18:45:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
