Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
3 April 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure inaccordancewith the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Mairéad Nayager
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Haleon plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BMX86B70
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Following the vesting on 1 April 2023 of 1/3 of the Deferred Investment Award (a cash-based award linked to the price of Haleon plc Ordinary Shares),Mairéad Nayager will receive a cash payment of £663,886.72 less applicable tax withholding in respect of 206,176 notional Ordinary Shares. In addition, a payment of £4,948.22 less applicable tax withholding in respect of dividend equivalents will also be made to Mairéad Nayager.
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£3.2200
|
206,176
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
1 April 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
Outside a trading venue
Amanda Mellor
Company Secretary
Disclaimer
HALEON plc published this content on 03 April 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 April 2023 18:45:03 UTC.