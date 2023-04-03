Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

3 April 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure inaccordancewith the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Mairéad Nayager 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Human Resources Officer - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Following the vesting on 1 April 2023 of 1/3 of the Deferred Investment Award (a cash-based award linked to the price of Haleon plc Ordinary Shares),Mairéad Nayager will receive a cash payment of £663,886.72 less applicable tax withholding in respect of 206,176 notional Ordinary Shares. In addition, a payment of £4,948.22 less applicable tax withholding in respect of dividend equivalents will also be made to Mairéad Nayager. c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.2200 206,176 d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume - Price e) Date of the transaction 1 April 2023 f) Place of the transaction Outside a trading venue

Amanda Mellor

Company Secretary