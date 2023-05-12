Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
12 May 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.
On 12 May 2023, the Company received notification of the following transactions as detailed below.
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Bart Derde
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Chief Supply Chain Officer - PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Haleon plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BMX86B70
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£3.45963
|
36
|
|
|
|
£Nil
|
36 (matching shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
72
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Jooyong Lee
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
Head of Strategy and Office of CEO - PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Haleon plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BMX86B70
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£3.45963
|
36
|
|
|
|
£Nil
|
36 (matching shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
72
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
|
1
|
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
|
a)
|
Name
|
Bjarne Tellmann
|
2
|
Reason for the notification
|
a)
|
Position/status
|
General Counsel - PDMR
|
b)
|
Initial notification /Amendment
|
Initial Notification
|
3
|
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
|
a)
|
Name
|
Haleon plc
|
b)
|
LEI
|
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
|
4
|
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
|
a)
|
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
|
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
|
|
|
Identification code
|
GB00BMX86B70
|
|
|
b)
|
Nature of the transaction
|
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
|
c)
|
Price(s) and volume(s)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Price(s)
|
Volume(s)
|
|
|
|
£3.45963
|
37
|
|
|
|
£Nil
|
37 (matching shares)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
d)
|
Aggregated information
|
|
|
|
- Aggregated volume
|
74
|
|
|
- Price
|
|
|
|
e)
|
Date of the transaction
|
11 May 2023
|
f)
|
Place of the transaction
|
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Amanda Mellor, Company Secretary
Disclaimer
HALEON plc published this content on 12 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2023 17:06:00 UTC.