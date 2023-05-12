Haleon : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them - Form 6-K

​Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

​12 May 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.

​On 12 May 2023, the Company received notification of the following transactions as detailed below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bart Derde 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Supply Chain Officer - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.45963 36 £Nil 36 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 72 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jooyong Lee 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of Strategy and Office of CEO - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.45963 36 £Nil 36 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 72 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bjarne Tellmann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.45963 37 £Nil 37 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 74 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 May 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Amanda Mellor, Company Secretary