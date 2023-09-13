Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them
13 September 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.
On 12 September 2023, the Company received notification of the following transactions as detailed below.
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Bart Derde
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Chief Supply Chain Officer - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
GB00BMX86B70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.2256
39
£Nil
39 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
78
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
11 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Jooyong Lee
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
Head of Strategy and Office of CEO - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
GB00BMX86B70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.2256
39
£Nil
39 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
78
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
11 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)
Name
Bjarne Tellmann
2
Reason for the notification
a)
Position/status
General Counsel - PDMR
b)
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial Notification
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)
Name
Haleon plc
b)
LEI
549300PSB3WWEODCUP19
4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each
Identification code
GB00BMX86B70
b)
Nature of the transaction
Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan
c)
Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s)
Volume(s)
£3.2256
39
£Nil
39 (matching shares)
d)
Aggregated information
- Aggregated volume
78
- Price
e)
Date of the transaction
11 September 2023
f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange (XLON)
Amanda Mellor, Company Secretary
