Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13 September 2023: Notification and Public Disclosure in accordance with the requirements of The UK Market Abuse Regulation of Transactions by Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ("PDMRs") and Persons Closely Associated with them.

On 12 September 2023, the Company received notification of the following transactions as detailed below.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bart Derde 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Supply Chain Officer - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.2256 39 £Nil 39 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 78 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Jooyong Lee 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Head of Strategy and Office of CEO - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.2256 39 £Nil 39 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 78 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated a) Name Bjarne Tellmann 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel - PDMR b) Initial notification /Amendment Initial Notification 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor a) Name Haleon plc b) LEI 549300PSB3WWEODCUP19 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument Ordinary Shares of £0.01 each Identification code GB00BMX86B70 b) Nature of the transaction Acquisition of Partnership Shares and award of Matching Shares under the Company's Share Reward Plan c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £3.2256 39 £Nil 39 (matching shares) d) Aggregated information - Aggregated volume 78 - Price e) Date of the transaction 11 September 2023 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange (XLON)

Amanda Mellor, Company Secretary



