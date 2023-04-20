Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Haleon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  03:09:23 2023-04-20 am EDT
352.05 GBX   +2.46%
03:05aFTSE 100 Poised to Fall After Mixed Asia, US Losses
DJ
02:54aHaleon sales up; Babcock warns of possible profit hit
AN
02:53aHaleon Sees 2023 Revenue Growth Toward Upper End After 1Q
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Haleon Sees 2023 Revenue Growth Toward Upper End After 1Q

04/20/2023 | 02:53am EDT
By Michael Susin


Haleon PLC said Thursday that it currently sees organic revenue growth for the full year toward the upper end of its 4% to 6% guidance range as it reported a strong revenue growth in the first quarter supported by both volume and prices.

The consumer-healthcare business, which was spun out of GSK PLC and is partly owned by Pfizer Inc., said that revenue for the first quarter rose to 2.99 billion pounds ($3.72 billion) compared with GBP2.63 billion a year ago.

The organic revenue growth of 9.9% was driven by price increases of 7.1%, while volume mix contributed with 2.8%.

The company added that revenue of its respiratory health division rose 33% supported by a continued strong cold and flu season, while revenue of vitamins, minerals and supplements division declined 3.7% largely due to the strong comparative for Emergen-C in the U.S. during the Omicron wave in first quarter of 2022.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-20-23 0252ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 0.12% 1485.8 Delayed Quote.3.35%
HALEON PLC 0.28% 343.6 Delayed Quote.4.96%
PFIZER, INC. -0.76% 40.24 Delayed Quote.-21.47%
Analyst Recommendations on HALEON PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2023 11 359 M 14 133 M 14 133 M
Net income 2023 1 571 M 1 955 M 1 955 M
Net Debt 2023 8 675 M 10 794 M 10 794 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 31 730 M 39 480 M 39 480 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
EV / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 24 622
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart HALEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Haleon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 343,60 GBX
Average target price 351,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian James McNamara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tobias Hannes Hestler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Landucci Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Franck Riot Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALEON PLC4.96%39 480
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.99%420 815
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.16%382 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.27%333 621
MERCK & CO., INC.2.87%291 403
ABBVIE INC.-0.25%281 539
