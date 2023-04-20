Haleon Sees 2023 Revenue Growth Toward Upper End After 1Q

By Michael Susin

Haleon PLC said Thursday that it currently sees organic revenue growth for the full year toward the upper end of its 4% to 6% guidance range as it reported a strong revenue growth in the first quarter supported by both volume and prices.

The consumer-healthcare business, which was spun out of GSK PLC and is partly owned by Pfizer Inc., said that revenue for the first quarter rose to 2.99 billion pounds ($3.72 billion) compared with GBP2.63 billion a year ago.

The organic revenue growth of 9.9% was driven by price increases of 7.1%, while volume mix contributed with 2.8%.

The company added that revenue of its respiratory health division rose 33% supported by a continued strong cold and flu season, while revenue of vitamins, minerals and supplements division declined 3.7% largely due to the strong comparative for Emergen-C in the U.S. during the Omicron wave in first quarter of 2022.

