Haleon Upgrades 2022 Views After 3Q Revenue Rose on Pricing, Volumes

11/10/2022 | 02:40am EST
By Michael Susin


Haleon PLC said Thursday that organic revenue for the third quarter rose, driven by increased pricing and higher volumes.

The consumer-healthcare business, which was spun out of GSK PLC and is partly owned by Pfizer Inc., reported a 10% rise in revenue for the quarter to 2.89 billion pounds ($3.28 billion). For the nine-month period, revenue rose 14% on year to GBP8.08 billion.

"Respiratory performance was strong given sustained incidences of Covid and cold and flu combined with successful innovation", it added.

Haleon--which houses Sensodyne toothpaste and Aquafresh mouthwash as well as over-the-counter medicines Panadol and Advil--upgraded its full-year guidance and currently expects organic revenue growth to be in the range of 8% and 8.5% compared with a previous range of between 6% and 8%.

Its margin of adjusted operating profit--which strips out exceptional and other one-off items is currently expected to be slightly above last year's margin of 22.8%, driven by positive foreign-exchange movements.

GSK owns 13.5% of Haleon, while Pfizer owns 32%.


Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-10-22 0239ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
GSK PLC 1.46% 1407.2 Delayed Quote.-14.38%
HALEON PLC 2.89% 286.25 Delayed Quote.0.00%
PFIZER, INC. -1.33% 46.72 Delayed Quote.-19.81%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 842 M 12 373 M 12 373 M
Net income 2022 1 466 M 1 673 M 1 673 M
Net Debt 2022 10 005 M 11 418 M 11 418 M
P/E ratio 2022 17,9x
Yield 2022 1,05%
Capitalization 26 434 M 30 166 M 30 166 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,36x
EV / Sales 2023 3,00x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart HALEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Haleon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 15
Last Close Price 286,25 GBX
Average target price 330,93 GBX
Spread / Average Target 15,6%
Managers and Directors
Brian James McNamara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tobias Hannes Hestler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Landucci Head-Digital & Technology
Franck Riot Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALEON PLC0.00%30 166
JOHNSON & JOHNSON1.62%450 868
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY32.74%345 171
ROCHE HOLDING AG-13.53%275 071
PFIZER, INC.-19.81%262 209
ABBVIE INC.9.03%260 975