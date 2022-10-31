Haleon announces results for exchange offers from GSK spin-off

(Alliance News) - Haleon PLC on Monday announced the pricing for offers to exchange six series of outstanding unregistered notes issued by GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC and one series by GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK PLC due between 2024 and 2052, which Haleon announced on September 29.

Haleon is a Weybridge, Surrey-based consumer healthcare products company that spun off from pharmaceutical company GSK PLC in July 2022. The notes were issued in private placements in connection with the spin-off.

The acceptance rates were between 94% and almost 100% for notes issued by US issuer GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US and 80% for the note issued by the UK issuer GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK.

Haleon will purchase USD657.8 million out of USD700.0 million outstanding 3.024% Callable Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2024, with an acceptance rate at 94%, the lowest for notes issued by GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US. Further, it will buy USD299.6 million out of USD300.0 million outstanding Callable Floating Rate Senior Notes due 2024.

It will buy USD1.97 billion out of USD2.00 billion outstanding 3.375% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2027 and USD998.8 million out of USD1.00 billion 3.375% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2029.

Haleon will buy USD1.99 billion out of outstanding USD2.00 billion 3.625% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2032 and USD999.9 million out of USD1.00 billion 4.000% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2052.

These were the six notes issued by GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital US LLC.

Finally, Haleon will buy USD1.40 billion out of USD1.75 billion 3.125% Fixed Rate Senior Notes due 2025 from GSK Consumer Healthcare Capital UK PLC at an acceptance rate of 80%.

Haleon shares were down 1.1% to 266.25 pence each on Monday afternoon in London, while GSK shares were up 0.7% to 1,427.10p each.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

