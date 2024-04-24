(Alliance News) - Haleon PLC on Wednesday said it has appointed Tate & Lyle PLC's Dawn Allen as chief financial officer.

Weybridge, Surrey-based consumer healthcare company Haleon said Allen will leave her current role as CFO at London-based sweetener and food ingredients supplier Tate & Lyle and join Haleon on October 28, before joining the board and assuming the role of Haleon CFO from November 1.

The appointment follows Tobias Hestler informing the Haleon board that he will step down as CFO to "better balance work demands with the management of a long-term health condition", Haleon said.

Hestler will resign from the board on November 1, before remaining with Haleon until the end of the year.

Tate & Lyle noted the timing of Allen's departure will allow it to close out its half-year results ending September 30 under her financial leadership, while it has begun a process to appoint a successor.

A further announcement will be made "in due course", Tate & Lyle said.

Prior to joining Tate & Lyle, Allen had a 25-year career at Mars Inc, where she was most recently global CFO and vice president for Global Transformation.

Haleon Chief Executive Officer Brian McNamara said: "She has a proven track record as a CFO with extensive consumer and international experience and will be a great addition to our executive team. I want to take this opportunity to thank Tobias for his significant contribution in creating Haleon as a standalone business and for the close partnership over the last few years. He has played a critical role in shaping and building Haleon's foundations and putting us on a path for long-term success.

Tate & Lyle CEO Nick Hampton commented: "During her time at Tate & Lyle, Dawn has played a key role in maintaining strong financial discipline across the business, and leaves behind a proven team that will continue to support the delivery of our growth-focused strategy."

Shares in Haleon were up 0.9% to 335.62 pence each in London on Wednesday morning, while Tate & Lyle shares were down 0.5% to 642.00p each.

