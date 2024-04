(Reuters) - Consumer healthcare firm Haleon said on Wednesday that Dawn Allen has been appointed as its new chief financial officer, effective Nov. 1.

Allen, currently CFO at British food ingredients maker Tate & Lyle, replaces Tobias Hestler, who has informed the Haleon board that he will step down as CFO.

