May 01, 2024 at 02:56 am EDT

May 1 (Reuters) - Consumer healthcare company Haleon's first-quarter revenue missed market estimates on Wednesday, due to retailer destocking in the U.S., and a cool down in demand for cold and flu medication after a surge last year.

Revenues stood at 2.92 billion pounds ($3.64 billion) for the quarter ended March 31, slightly missing expectations of 2.93 billion pounds, according to a company-compiled consensus. ($1 = 0.8021 pounds)

(Reporting by Eva Mathews and Chandini Monnappa in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)