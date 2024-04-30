By Michael Susin

Haleon said it will shut its toothpaste and mouthwash production site in the U.K. by 2026 and cut 435 jobs.

A spokesperson of the pharmaceutical giant on Tuesday said the Maidenhead manufacturing site is no longer a viable option to manufacture its products. The toothpaste production will be moved to Slovakia, while mouthwash products will be transferred to a third party which is yet to be announced, the spokesperson said.

The proposal, following a review of its global capabilities, is subject to consultation with the affected employees.

Haleon added that it continues to have a substantial presence in the U.K. and that it is investing over 130 million pounds ($163.3 million) in an oral health research and development facility in Weybridge.

Shares at 1223 GMT were up 2% at 338.0 pence.

Write to Michael Susin at michael.susin@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-30-24 0839ET