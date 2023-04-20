Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Haleon plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:20:44 2023-04-20 am EDT
350.90 GBX   +2.12%
Jefferies raises Direct Line; BoA cuts boohoo

04/20/2023 | 04:48am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday afternoon:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Credit Suisse raises Haleon price target to 390 (372) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Credit Suisse raises National Grid price target to 1,250 (1,150) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts HSBC price target to 790 (795) pence - 'neutral'

----------

JPMorgan cuts London Stock Exchange price target to 9,900 (10,300) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Jefferies raises Admiral price target to 1,850 (1,725) pence - 'underperform'

----------

Jefferies raises BT price target to 200 (190) pence - 'buy'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Berenberg raises Centamin price target to 145 (144) pence - 'buy'

----------

Berenberg raises Oxford Instruments price target to 3,100 (2,930) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays raises Bodycote price target to 690 (595) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays cuts Liontrust Asset Management price target to 1150 (1250) p - 'ow'

----------

Barclays raises Vesuvius price target to 385 (345) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays raises easyJet price target to 580 (570) pence - 'overweight'

----------

UBS raises easyJet price target to 650 (600) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Direct Line Insurance to 'buy' (hold) - price target 210 (175) pence

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Jefferies raises Jet2 price target to 1,800 (1,600) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan raises Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 1,524 (1,491) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Jefferies cuts Serica Energy price target to 325 (340) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies cuts Jadestone Energy price target to 85 (95) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Sabre Insurance price target to 120 (115) pence - 'hold'

----------

Bank of America cuts boohoo to 'underperform' (buy) - price target 40 (75) pence

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ADMIRAL GROUP PLC -0.48% 2260.01 Delayed Quote.6.32%
BANK OF AMERICA CORPORATION -1.64% 30.06 Delayed Quote.-9.24%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.95% 156.8 Delayed Quote.-1.97%
BODYCOTE PLC 1.75% 661.5 Delayed Quote.17.15%
BOOHOO GROUP PLC 0.68% 50.694 Delayed Quote.42.31%
BT GROUP PLC 0.76% 158.6493 Delayed Quote.40.70%
CENTAMIN PLC -1.41% 105 Delayed Quote.-5.76%
DIRECT LINE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 1.28% 167.678 Delayed Quote.-25.28%
EASYJET PLC 1.01% 517.0731 Delayed Quote.57.86%
FTSE 100 -0.20% 7885.62 Delayed Quote.6.00%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.00% 19204.2 Delayed Quote.1.85%
HALEON PLC 1.86% 349.627 Delayed Quote.4.96%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 0.47% 576 Delayed Quote.11.19%
JADESTONE ENERGY PLC 0.00% 65 Delayed Quote.-15.03%
JET2 PLC -0.07% 1320.96 Delayed Quote.38.15%
JUST EAT TAKEAWAY.COM N.V. -4.65% 15.554 Real-time Quote.-17.45%
LIONTRUST ASSET MANAGEMENT PLC -0.40% 867.5 Delayed Quote.-22.32%
LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE PLC 0.14% 7870 Delayed Quote.11.13%
MSCI UNITED KINGDOM (STRD) 0.01% 1176.37 Real-time Quote.8.50%
NATIONAL GRID PLC 0.21% 1126.56 Delayed Quote.12.64%
OXFORD INSTRUMENTS PLC 0.96% 2635 Delayed Quote.15.49%
S&P UNITED KINGDOM (PDS) -0.16% 1600.36 Real-time Quote.5.68%
SABRE INSURANCE GROUP PLC 1.11% 123.25 Delayed Quote.16.17%
SERICA ENERGY PLC -0.95% 229.6 Delayed Quote.-18.53%
VESUVIUS PLC -0.22% 392.6 Delayed Quote.1.19%
Financials
Sales 2023 11 359 M 14 133 M 14 133 M
Net income 2023 1 571 M 1 955 M 1 955 M
Net Debt 2023 8 675 M 10 794 M 10 794 M
P/E ratio 2023 20,1x
Yield 2023 1,66%
Capitalization 31 730 M 39 480 M 39 480 M
EV / Sales 2023 3,56x
EV / Sales 2024 3,32x
Nbr of Employees 24 622
Free-Float 61,5%
Chart HALEON PLC
Duration : Period :
Haleon plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 17
Last Close Price 343,60 GBX
Average target price 351,13 GBX
Spread / Average Target 2,19%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian James McNamara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tobias Hannes Hestler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Landucci Chief Digital & Technology Officer
Franck Riot Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALEON PLC4.96%39 480
JOHNSON & JOHNSON-7.99%420 815
NOVO NORDISK A/S23.16%382 202
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY1.27%333 621
MERCK & CO., INC.2.87%291 403
ABBVIE INC.-0.25%281 539
