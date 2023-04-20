Jefferies raises Direct Line; BoA cuts boohoo

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday afternoon:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Credit Suisse raises Haleon price target to 390 (372) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Credit Suisse raises National Grid price target to 1,250 (1,150) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts HSBC price target to 790 (795) pence - 'neutral'
----------
JPMorgan cuts London Stock Exchange price target to 9,900 (10,300) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Jefferies raises Admiral price target to 1,850 (1,725) pence - 'underperform'
----------
Jefferies raises BT price target to 200 (190) pence - 'buy'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Berenberg raises Centamin price target to 145 (144) pence - 'buy'
----------
Berenberg raises Oxford Instruments price target to 3,100 (2,930) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays raises Bodycote price target to 690 (595) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays cuts Liontrust Asset Management price target to 1150 (1250) p - 'ow'
----------
Barclays raises Vesuvius price target to 385 (345) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Barclays raises easyJet price target to 580 (570) pence - 'overweight'
----------
UBS raises easyJet price target to 650 (600) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Direct Line Insurance to 'buy' (hold) - price target 210 (175) pence
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Jefferies raises Jet2 price target to 1,800 (1,600) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan raises Just Eat Takeaway.com price target to 1,524 (1,491) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Jefferies cuts Serica Energy price target to 325 (340) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies cuts Jadestone Energy price target to 85 (95) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Sabre Insurance price target to 120 (115) pence - 'hold'
----------
Bank of America cuts boohoo to 'underperform' (buy) - price target 40 (75) pence
----------
Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.