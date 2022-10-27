Advanced search
    HLN   GB00BMX86B70

HALEON PLC

(HLN)
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  05:30 2022-10-27 am EDT
267.60 GBX   -0.26%
05:16aLONDON BROKER RATINGS: Kepler Cheuvreux starts Haleon at 'hold'
AI
10/17FTSE 100 Closes Up on UK Tax-Cut Reversal
DJ
10/14A market rebellion
MS
LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Kepler Cheuvreux starts Haleon at 'hold'

10/27/2022 | 05:16am EDT
(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday afternoon:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Kepler Cheuvreux starts Haleon with 'hold' - price target 275 pence

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Reckitt price target to 6,800 (7,000) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Reckitt price target to 6,750 (6,900) pence - 'buy'

----------

Barclays cuts Reckitt price target to 8,200 (8,900) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Standard Chartered price target to 750 (800) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

RBC raises Barclays price target to 180 (170) pence - 'sector perform'

----------

Goldman Sachs raises Barclays price target to 250 (245) pence - 'buy'

----------

SocGen cuts Barclays price target to 160 (170) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts HSBC price target to 530 (590) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises HSBC price target to 650 (570) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts St James's Place price target to 1,020 (1,040) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Legal & General target to 285 (330) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Phoenix Group target to 680 (770) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Aviva price target to 485 (520) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts M&G price target to 195 (200) pence - 'hold'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts WPP price target to 920 (940) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Barclays cuts WPP price target to 850 (900) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Liberum cuts FirstGroup price target to 165 (180) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts JD Wetherspoon target to 630 (735) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Just Group price target to 90 (105) pence - 'hold'

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Mitchells & Butlers price target to 213 (230) pence - 'buy'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Quilter price target to 83 (85) pence - 'neutral'

----------

SMALL CAP

----------

Deutsche Bank cuts Marston's target to 44.40 (50.00) pence - 'hold'

----------

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AVIVA PLC -0.10% 415.5 Delayed Quote.6.23%
BARCLAYS PLC 0.39% 150.58 Delayed Quote.-19.88%
DEUTSCHE BANK AG 0.81% 9.464 Delayed Quote.-14.89%
FIRSTGROUP PLC 0.46% 109.004 Delayed Quote.6.16%
FTSE 100 0.25% 7074.5 Delayed Quote.-5.02%
FTSE MID 250 INDEX 0.30% 18157.86 Delayed Quote.-24.12%
HALEON PLC -0.19% 267.6174 Delayed Quote.0.00%
HSBC HOLDINGS PLC 1.18% 449.6 Delayed Quote.-1.05%
J D WETHERSPOON PLC 1.35% 461 Delayed Quote.-52.80%
JUST GROUP PLC -0.85% 58.6 Delayed Quote.-29.31%
LEGAL & GENERAL PLC -0.21% 233.6 Delayed Quote.-21.31%
M&G PLC 0.16% 180.1 Delayed Quote.-9.85%
MARSTON'S PLC 1.39% 36.5 Delayed Quote.-53.25%
MITCHELLS & BUTLERS PLC 2.96% 113.668 Delayed Quote.-56.88%
PHOENIX GROUP HOLDINGS PLC -0.04% 549.4 Delayed Quote.-15.95%
RECKITT BENCKISER GROUP PLC -2.03% 5608 Delayed Quote.-9.78%
SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE -0.90% 23.065 Real-time Quote.-22.98%
ST. JAMES'S PLACE PLC -0.09% 1067.5 Delayed Quote.-36.56%
STANDARD CHARTERED PLC 1.94% 536.4 Delayed Quote.17.31%
WPP PLC -0.84% 755.6 Delayed Quote.-31.93%
Financials
Sales 2022 10 867 M 12 611 M 12 611 M
Net income 2022 2 120 M 2 460 M 2 460 M
Net Debt 2022 10 375 M 12 040 M 12 040 M
P/E ratio 2022 16,8x
Yield 2022 1,12%
Capitalization 24 776 M 28 752 M 28 752 M
EV / Sales 2022 3,23x
EV / Sales 2023 2,86x
Nbr of Employees 22 000
Free-Float 61,5%
Technical analysis trends HALEON PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 14
Last Close Price 268,30 GBX
Average target price 331,54 GBX
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Brian James McNamara Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Tobias Hannes Hestler Chief Financial Officer & Executive Director
David John Lewis Non-Executive Chairman
Amy Landucci Head-Digital & Technology
Franck Riot Head-Research & Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALEON PLC0.00%28 752
JOHNSON & JOHNSON0.67%452 771
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY27.18%340 030
ROCHE HOLDING AG-12.79%276 712
ABBVIE INC.12.64%269 652
PFIZER, INC.-22.00%258 505