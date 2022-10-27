LONDON BROKER RATINGS: Kepler Cheuvreux starts Haleon at 'hold'

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Thursday morning and Wednesday afternoon:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Kepler Cheuvreux starts Haleon with 'hold' - price target 275 pence
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Reckitt price target to 6,800 (7,000) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Reckitt price target to 6,750 (6,900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Barclays cuts Reckitt price target to 8,200 (8,900) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Standard Chartered price target to 750 (800) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
RBC raises Barclays price target to 180 (170) pence - 'sector perform'
----------
Goldman Sachs raises Barclays price target to 250 (245) pence - 'buy'
----------
SocGen cuts Barclays price target to 160 (170) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan cuts HSBC price target to 530 (590) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises HSBC price target to 650 (570) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan cuts St James's Place price target to 1,020 (1,040) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Legal & General target to 285 (330) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Phoenix Group target to 680 (770) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Aviva price target to 485 (520) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts M&G price target to 195 (200) pence - 'hold'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts WPP price target to 920 (940) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Barclays cuts WPP price target to 850 (900) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Liberum cuts FirstGroup price target to 165 (180) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts JD Wetherspoon target to 630 (735) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Just Group price target to 90 (105) pence - 'hold'
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Mitchells & Butlers price target to 213 (230) pence - 'buy'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Quilter price target to 83 (85) pence - 'neutral'
----------
SMALL CAP
----------
Deutsche Bank cuts Marston's target to 44.40 (50.00) pence - 'hold'
----------
