Stifel likes Ryanair but not On The Beach

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday afternoon:

----------

FTSE 100

----------

Deutsche Bank raises Haleon price target to 350 (300) pence - 'hold'

----------

JPMorgan cuts Shell price target to 2,950 (3,000) pence - 'overweight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts BP price target to 570 (585) pence - 'neutral'

----------

Bernstein starts Experian with 'market-perform' - price target 2,700 pence

----------

Bernstein starts Intertek with 'market-perform' - price target 4,300 pence

----------

JPMorgan cuts Entain price target to 2,100 (2,210) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bernstein starts Compass with 'outperform' - price target 2,400 pence

----------

Jefferies raises National Grid price target to 1,000 (820) pence - 'hold'

----------

Jefferies raises National Grid price target to 1,000 (820) pence - 'hold'

----------

FTSE 250

----------

Stifel raises easyJet to 'hold' (sell) - price target 550 (300) pence

----------

Oddo BHF raises easyJet to 'neutral' (underperform) - price target 560 (425) pence

----------

Liberum raises easyJet price target to 650 (500) pence - 'buy'

----------

Deutsche Bank raises easyJet price target to 610 (580) pence - 'buy'

----------

RBC raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 290 (280) pence - 'outperform'

----------

Barclays raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 300 (290) pence - 'overweight'

----------

UBS raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 275 (270) pence - 'buy'

----------

Credit Suisse raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 273 (247) pence - neutral

----------

Credit Suisse cuts Network International to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 387 (330) pence

----------

Berenberg cuts Shaftesbury Capital price target to 160 (170) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies reinitiates WAG Payment Solutions with 'buy' - price target 144 pence

----------

Barclays cuts Tullow Oil price target to 56 (62) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises Ithaca Energy price target to 170 (160) pence - 'underweight'

----------

Barclays cuts Capricorn Energy price target to 285 (295) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

Barclays starts VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund with 'overweight' - price target 500 pence

----------

SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET

----------

Stifel raises Ryanair to 'buy' (sell) - price target 18 (10) EUR

----------

Stifel cuts On The Beach to 'sell' (hold) - price target 120 (140) pence

----------

Peel Hunt starts Volex with 'buy' - price target 300 pence

----------

Berenberg raises Pendragon price target to 36 (35) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies raises Pendragon price target to 29 (28) pence - 'buy'

----------

Goldman Sachs cuts Wise price target to 880 (900) pence - 'buy'

----------

Jefferies reinitiates PayPoint with 'buy' - price target 550 pence

----------

Barclays cuts Kosmos Energy price target to 950 (1,000) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Barclays raises EnQuest price target to 36 (29) pence - 'equal weight'

----------

JPMorgan cuts ITM Power price target to 210 (230) pence - 'overweight'

----------

Bank of America raises Bank of Ireland to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 12.10 EUR

----------

Copyright 2023 Alliance News Ltd. All Rights Reserved.