Stifel likes Ryanair but not On The Beach

(Alliance News) - The following London-listed shares received analyst recommendations Wednesday morning and Tuesday afternoon:
----------
FTSE 100
----------
Deutsche Bank raises Haleon price target to 350 (300) pence - 'hold'
----------
JPMorgan cuts Shell price target to 2,950 (3,000) pence - 'overweight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts BP price target to 570 (585) pence - 'neutral'
----------
Bernstein starts Experian with 'market-perform' - price target 2,700 pence
----------
Bernstein starts Intertek with 'market-perform' - price target 4,300 pence
----------
JPMorgan cuts Entain price target to 2,100 (2,210) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Bernstein starts Compass with 'outperform' - price target 2,400 pence
----------
Jefferies raises National Grid price target to 1,000 (820) pence - 'hold'
----------
FTSE 250
----------
Stifel raises easyJet to 'hold' (sell) - price target 550 (300) pence
----------
Oddo BHF raises easyJet to 'neutral' (underperform) - price target 560 (425) pence
----------
Liberum raises easyJet price target to 650 (500) pence - 'buy'
----------
Deutsche Bank raises easyJet price target to 610 (580) pence - 'buy'
----------
RBC raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 290 (280) pence - 'outperform'
----------
Barclays raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 300 (290) pence - 'overweight'
----------
UBS raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 275 (270) pence - 'buy'
----------
Credit Suisse raises Moneysupermarket.com price target to 273 (247) pence - neutral
----------
Credit Suisse cuts Network International to 'neutral' (outperform) - price target 387 (330) pence
----------
Berenberg cuts Shaftesbury Capital price target to 160 (170) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies reinitiates WAG Payment Solutions with 'buy' - price target 144 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Tullow Oil price target to 56 (62) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises Ithaca Energy price target to 170 (160) pence - 'underweight'
----------
Barclays cuts Capricorn Energy price target to 285 (295) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
Barclays starts VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund with 'overweight' - price target 500 pence
----------
SMALL CAP, AIM AND OTHER MAIN MARKET
----------
Stifel raises Ryanair to 'buy' (sell) - price target 18 (10) EUR
----------
Stifel cuts On The Beach to 'sell' (hold) - price target 120 (140) pence
----------
Peel Hunt starts Volex with 'buy' - price target 300 pence
----------
Berenberg raises Pendragon price target to 36 (35) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies raises Pendragon price target to 29 (28) pence - 'buy'
----------
Goldman Sachs cuts Wise price target to 880 (900) pence - 'buy'
----------
Jefferies reinitiates PayPoint with 'buy' - price target 550 pence
----------
Barclays cuts Kosmos Energy price target to 950 (1,000) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Barclays raises EnQuest price target to 36 (29) pence - 'equal weight'
----------
JPMorgan cuts ITM Power price target to 210 (230) pence - 'overweight'
----------
Bank of America raises Bank of Ireland to 'buy' (neutral) - price target 12.10 EUR
----------
