LONDON, Feb 28 (Reuters) - British cycling and car retailer Halfords Group cut its annual profit forecast on Wednesday, warning that it had seen a further weakening in demand over the last month. (Reporting by Sarah Young; Editing by Kate Holton)
Halfords Group plc
Equities
HFD
GB00B012TP20
Auto Vehicles, Parts & Service Retailers
|
Market Closed -
Other stock markets
|5-day change
|1st Jan Change
|200.6 GBX
|-0.10%
|+6.08%
|+0.65%
|08:07am
|British cycle and auto group Halfords warns on profit
|RE
|08:03am
|HALFORDS GROUP PLC: CYCLING MARKET HAS BECOME MORE CHALLENGING,…
|RE
EPS Revisions
Quarterly revenue - Rate of surprise
|1st Jan change
|Capi.
|+0.65%
|555M
|-7.48%
|11.57B
|+0.79%
|10.24B
|-5.46%
|10.17B
|-3.80%
|6.02B
|-22.70%
|4.51B
|-5.77%
|4.36B
|-5.13%
|3.75B
|+0.14%
|2.46B
|-30.96%
|2.13B
- Stock
- Equities
- Stock Halfords Group plc - London S.E.
- News Halfords Group plc
- British cycle and auto group Halfords warns on profit