Halfords Group plc is a United Kingdom-based provider of motoring and cycling products and services. The Company operates through two segments: Retail and Car Servicing. The operations of the Retail segment comprise the retailing of automotive, leisure and cycling products and services through retail stores and online platforms. The operations of the Car Servicing segment comprise car servicing and repair performed from garages and vans. The Company has an approximately 393 Halfords Retail and two Performance Cycling stores offering a wide range of motoring and cycling products and on demand services. It has an approximately 643 garages offering MOT, service, maintenance and repair services. It has approximately 264 mobile service vans, 479 Commercial vans and five Cycling vans. The Company's product categories include motoring products, mainstream cycling products and performance cycling products. Its services include retail motoring, retail cycling and auto centers/mobile expert.