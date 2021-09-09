Halfords : AGM voting results 2021

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 8 September 2021. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 6 September 2021, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 199,116,632.
Resolution
For
Against
Total votes
% of shares
No. of Votes
validly cast
on register
Withheld**
at 3.00 pm
No. of Votes
%
No. of
%
on 6
Votes
September
2021
1
Receive the Audited Financial Statements
157,428,878
100.00
2,107
0.00
157,430,985
79.06
1,143,909
2
Declare a final dividend
158,521,894
99.98
37,587
0.02
158,559,481
79.63
15,413
3
Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
153,535,682
96.86
4,976,192
3.14
158,511,874
79.61
63,020
4
Elect Tom Singer as a Director
158,195,425
99.78
347,026
0.22
158,542,451
79.62
32,443
5
Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director
156,350,383
98.62
2,191,566
1.38
158,541,949
79.62
32,945
6
Re-elect Helen Jones as a Director
156,300,123
98.60
2,226,018
1.40
158,526,141
79.61
48,753
7
Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director
151,650,219
95.65
6,892,935
4.35
158,543,154
79.62
31,740
8
Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director
158,165,683
99.76
376,266
0.24
158,541,949
79.62
32,945
9
Re-elect Loraine Woodhouse as a Director
157,863,683
99.57
679,159
0.43
158,543,154
79.62
31,740
10
Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor
158,517,126
99.97
42,663
0.03
158,559,789
79.63
15,105
11
Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the
remuneration of the Auditor
158,511,880
99.97
47,082
0.03
158,558,962
79.63
15,932
12
Authorise the Company to make political donations
152,213,248
96.22
5,976,913
3.78
158,190,161
79.45
384,733
13
Renew the general authority to allot relevant
securities
155,244,179
97.92
3,300,667
2.08
158,544,846
79.62
30,048
14
Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*
158,235,939
99.81
299,573
0.19
158,535,212
79.62
39,982
15
Authorise the Company to make market purchases of
its own shares*
157,365,195
99.96
70,033
0.04
157,435,228
79.07
1,113,366
16
Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs
can be called on 14 days' clear notice*
156,148,045
98.49
2,397,236
1.51
158,545,281
79.62
29,613
Notes
* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
