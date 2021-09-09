Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halfords Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFD   GB00B012TP20

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 09/09 05:20:47 am
336.2 GBX   -1.93%
05:12aHALFORDS : AGM voting results 2021
PU
05:01aHALFORDS GROUP PLC : Result of AGM
DJ
09/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Pharma, bank stocks weigh London's FTSE 100; Dunelm Group jumps
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Halfords : AGM voting results 2021

09/09/2021 | 05:12am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Halfords Group plc

Results of 2021 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 8 September 2021. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 6 September 2021, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 199,116,632.

Resolution

For

Against

Total votes

% of shares

No. of Votes

validly cast

on register

Withheld**

at 3.00 pm

No. of Votes

%

No. of

%

on 6

Votes

September

2021

1

Receive the Audited Financial Statements

157,428,878

100.00

2,107

0.00

157,430,985

79.06

1,143,909

2

Declare a final dividend

158,521,894

99.98

37,587

0.02

158,559,481

79.63

15,413

3

Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

153,535,682

96.86

4,976,192

3.14

158,511,874

79.61

63,020

4

Elect Tom Singer as a Director

158,195,425

99.78

347,026

0.22

158,542,451

79.62

32,443

5

Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director

156,350,383

98.62

2,191,566

1.38

158,541,949

79.62

32,945

6

Re-elect Helen Jones as a Director

156,300,123

98.60

2,226,018

1.40

158,526,141

79.61

48,753

7

Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director

151,650,219

95.65

6,892,935

4.35

158,543,154

79.62

31,740

8

Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director

158,165,683

99.76

376,266

0.24

158,541,949

79.62

32,945

9

Re-elect Loraine Woodhouse as a Director

157,863,683

99.57

679,159

0.43

158,543,154

79.62

31,740

10

Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor

158,517,126

99.97

42,663

0.03

158,559,789

79.63

15,105

11

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the

remuneration of the Auditor

158,511,880

99.97

47,082

0.03

158,558,962

79.63

15,932

12

Authorise the Company to make political donations

152,213,248

96.22

5,976,913

3.78

158,190,161

79.45

384,733

13

Renew the general authority to allot relevant

securities

155,244,179

97.92

3,300,667

2.08

158,544,846

79.62

30,048

14

Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*

158,235,939

99.81

299,573

0.19

158,535,212

79.62

39,982

15

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of

its own shares*

157,365,195

99.96

70,033

0.04

157,435,228

79.07

1,113,366

16

Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs

can be called on 14 days' clear notice*

156,148,045

98.49

2,397,236

1.51

158,545,281

79.62

29,613

Classification: Restricted

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

Classification: Restricted

Disclaimer

Halfords Group plc published this content on 09 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 September 2021 09:11:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HALFORDS GROUP PLC
05:12aHALFORDS : AGM voting results 2021
PU
05:01aHALFORDS GROUP PLC : Result of AGM
DJ
09/08LONDON STOCK EXCHANGE : Pharma, bank stocks weigh London's FTSE 100; Dunelm Grou..
RE
09/08Pharma, bank stocks weigh London's FTSE 100; Dunelm Group jumps
RE
09/08HALFORDS : Logs Strong 20-Week Performance On Revenue, Sales Growth
MT
09/08FTSE 100 Seen Lower After Mixed Asia Session, U.S. Losses
DJ
09/08HALFORDS : sales grow 18.7 per cent year on year
AQ
09/08Halfords says supply chain disruption affecting bike business
RE
09/08FTSE 100 Dragged Lower by Weaker Property, Financial Stocks
DJ
09/08HALFORDS GROUP PLC : 20-Week Trading Update: Financial Year 2022
DJ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALFORDS GROUP PLC
More recommendations
Financials
Sales 2022 1 289 M 1 776 M 1 776 M
Net income 2022 62,6 M 86,2 M 86,2 M
Net cash 2022 60,1 M 82,8 M 82,8 M
P/E ratio 2022 11,4x
Yield 2022 2,62%
Capitalization 677 M 931 M 932 M
EV / Sales 2022 0,48x
EV / Sales 2023 0,44x
Nbr of Employees 11 286
Free-Float 98,7%
Chart HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Halfords Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 342,80 GBX
Average target price 471,67 GBX
Spread / Average Target 37,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Loraine Woodhouse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Holden Chief Information Officer
Andrew John Randall Group Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC28.39%931
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED20.27%20 191
D'IETEREN GROUP95.43%8 346
AUTONATION, INC.50.87%7 539
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.45.61%7 041
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.19.85%3 378