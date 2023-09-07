Halfords Group plc

Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")

Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2023. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2023, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.

Resolution

For

Against

Total votes

% of shares

No. of

validly cast

on register at

Votes

3.00 pm on 4

Withheld**

No. of Votes

%

No. of Votes

%

September

2023

1

Receive the Audited Financial Statements

172,887,958

100.00

4,846

0.00

172,982,804

78.97

133,864

2

Declare a final dividend

173,005,199

100.00

4,738

0.00

173,009,937

79.03

16,731

3

Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

171,628,937

99.22

1,347,875

0.78

172,976,812

79.01

49,856

4

Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

171,656,783

99.23

1,329,696

0.77

172,986,479

79.01

40,189

5

Elect Tanvi Gokhale as a Director

172,951,011

99.97

48,253

0.03

172,999,264

79.02

27,404

6

Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director

170,867,677

98.78

2,113,735

1.22

172,981,412

79.01

45,256

7

Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director

170,537,309

98.59

2,445,465

1.41

172,982,774

79.01

43,894

8

Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director

171,686,734

99.25

1,300,390

0.75

172,987,124

79.02

39,544

9

Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director

172,813,358

99.88

199,826

0.12

173,013,184

79.03

13,484

10

Re-elect Jo Hartley as a Director

172,721,515

99.84

277,887

0.16

172,999,402

79.02

27,266

11

Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor

172,979,300

99.99

13,764

0.01

172,993,064

79.02

33,604

12

Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration

of the Auditor

172,982,155

99.99

10,709

0.01

172,992,864

79.02

33,804

13

Authorise the Company to make political donations

166,076,843

95.99

6,928,914

4.01

173,005,757

79.02

20,911

14

Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities

171,728,871

99.26

1,275,929

0.74

173,004,800

79.02

21,868

15

Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*

172,962,871

99.98

36,965

0.02

172,999,836

79.02

26,832

16

Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own

shares*

172,919,465

99.97

54,519

0.03

172,973,984

79.01

52,684

17

Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be

called on 14 days' clear notice*

171,916,325

99.37

1,093,736

0.63

173,010,061

79.03

16,607

18

Authorise the establishment of the Halfords Company Share

Option Scheme 2023

172,830,336

99.90

169,792

0.10

173,000,128

79.02

26,540

19

Authorise the establishment of the Halfords UK Sharesave

Scheme 2023 and the Halfords International Sharesave

Scheme 2023

172,951,845

99.97

47,727

0.03

172,999,572

79.02

27,096

Notes

* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.

**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.

These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism

