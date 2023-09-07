Halfords Group plc
Results of 2023 Annual General Meeting ("AGM")
Halfords Group plc (the "Company") announces that all resolutions were passed on a poll at its Annual General Meeting held on 6 September 2023. The results are detailed below. As at the close of business on 4 September 2023, being the AGM voting record date, the total number of shares on the register was 218,928,736.
Resolution
For
Against
Total votes
% of shares
No. of
validly cast
on register at
Votes
3.00 pm on 4
Withheld**
No. of Votes
%
No. of Votes
%
September
2023
1
Receive the Audited Financial Statements
172,887,958
100.00
4,846
0.00
172,982,804
78.97
133,864
2
Declare a final dividend
173,005,199
100.00
4,738
0.00
173,009,937
79.03
16,731
3
Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report
171,628,937
99.22
1,347,875
0.78
172,976,812
79.01
49,856
4
Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy
171,656,783
99.23
1,329,696
0.77
172,986,479
79.01
40,189
5
Elect Tanvi Gokhale as a Director
172,951,011
99.97
48,253
0.03
172,999,264
79.02
27,404
6
Re-elect Keith Williams as a Director
170,867,677
98.78
2,113,735
1.22
172,981,412
79.01
45,256
7
Re-elect Jill Caseberry as a Director
170,537,309
98.59
2,445,465
1.41
172,982,774
79.01
43,894
8
Re-elect Tom Singer as a Director
171,686,734
99.25
1,300,390
0.75
172,987,124
79.02
39,544
9
Re-elect Graham Stapleton as a Director
172,813,358
99.88
199,826
0.12
173,013,184
79.03
13,484
10
Re-elect Jo Hartley as a Director
172,721,515
99.84
277,887
0.16
172,999,402
79.02
27,266
11
Re-appoint BDO LLP as Auditor
172,979,300
99.99
13,764
0.01
172,993,064
79.02
33,604
12
Authorise the Audit Committee to determine the remuneration
of the Auditor
172,982,155
99.99
10,709
0.01
172,992,864
79.02
33,804
13
Authorise the Company to make political donations
166,076,843
95.99
6,928,914
4.01
173,005,757
79.02
20,911
14
Renew the general authority to allot relevant securities
171,728,871
99.26
1,275,929
0.74
173,004,800
79.02
21,868
15
Disapply statutory pre-emption rights*
172,962,871
99.98
36,965
0.02
172,999,836
79.02
26,832
16
Authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own
shares*
172,919,465
99.97
54,519
0.03
172,973,984
79.01
52,684
17
Authorise that general meetings, other than AGMs can be
called on 14 days' clear notice*
171,916,325
99.37
1,093,736
0.63
173,010,061
79.03
16,607
18
Authorise the establishment of the Halfords Company Share
Option Scheme 2023
172,830,336
99.90
169,792
0.10
173,000,128
79.02
26,540
19
Authorise the establishment of the Halfords UK Sharesave
Scheme 2023 and the Halfords International Sharesave
Scheme 2023
172,951,845
99.97
47,727
0.03
172,999,572
79.02
27,096
Notes
* Special resolution requiring a 75% majority.
**A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of the proportion of votes "For" and "Against" a resolution.
These results will also be made available on the Company's website, and in accordance with LR 9.6.2 and 9.2.6ER(1), a copy of resolutions passed as special business will be submitted as soon as practicable to the National Storage Mechanism and will be available shortly for inspection at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism
