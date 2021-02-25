Log in
Halfords Group PLC : Director Declaration

02/25/2021
Halfords Group PLC 
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 
25-Feb-2021 / 08:54 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Director Declaration 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Jill Caseberry, a Non-Executive Director of Halfords 
Group plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Bakkavor Group plc with effect from 1 March 2021. 
 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
01527 513025 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  RDN 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94273 
EQS News ID:    1171039 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 25, 2021 03:54 ET (08:54 GMT)

