Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration
25-Feb-2021 / 08:54 GMT/BST
Director Declaration
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Jill Caseberry, a Non-Executive Director of Halfords
Group plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Bakkavor Group plc with effect from 1 March 2021.
Tim O'Gorman
Company Secretary
01527 513025
