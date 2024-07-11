Halfords Group PLC (HFD)

Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding



11-Jul-2024 / 14:42 GMT/BST



The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2019 Performance Share Plan award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £ 1.489792 667149 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-07-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the UK Market Abuse Regulation 1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') a) Name Graham Stapleton b) Position / status PDMR (Chief Executive Officer) c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification 2. Details of the issuer Name Halfords Group plc 3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted a) Description of the financial instrument Ordinary 1p shares ISIN: GB00B012TP20 b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 2021 Deferred Bonus Plan award c) Price(s) and volume(s) Price(s) Volume(s) £1.489792 68488 d) Aggregated information Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction n/a single transaction e) Date of the transaction 2024-07-12 f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON)

