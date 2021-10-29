Log in
    HFD   GB00B012TP20

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
268.6 GBX   -1.10%
Halfords Group PLC : Total Voting Rights

10/29/2021 | 11:01am EDT
Halfords Group PLC (HFD) Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 29-Oct-2021 / 16:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Halfords Group plc

Total Voting Rights

As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 199,116,632 ordinary shares of 1p each. All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares held in Treasury.

This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Tim O'Gorman

Company Secretary

01527 513025

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   124909 
EQS News ID:    1242507 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1242507&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 29, 2021 11:00 ET (15:00 GMT)

