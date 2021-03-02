Log in
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/02

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
  
End-of-day quote. End-of-day quote London Stock Exchange - 03/02
311.32 GBX   +0.26%
Halfords Group PLC : Director Declaration

03/02/2021 | 10:16am EST


 
Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director Declaration 
02-March-2021 / 15:15 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
Director Declaration 
Pursuant to Listing Rule 9.6.14, Halfords Group plc announces that Helen Jones, Senior Independent Director of Halfords 
Group Plc, has been appointed as a Non-Executive Director of Virgin Wines UK plc with effect from 2 March 2021. 
 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
Company Secretary 
01527 513025 
 
 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  RDN 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   94654 
EQS News ID:    1172448 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2021 10:15 ET (15:15 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 209 M 1 683 M 1 683 M
Net income 2021 78,1 M 109 M 109 M
Net Debt 2021 29,9 M 41,7 M 41,7 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,55x
Yield 2021 0,34%
Capitalization 612 M 853 M 851 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,53x
EV / Sales 2022 0,49x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Halfords Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 339,80 GBX
Last Close Price 310,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 25,6%
Spread / Average Target 9,44%
Spread / Lowest Target -22,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Loraine Woodhouse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Holden Director-Group Information Technology
Keith Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC16.29%853
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-11.31%14 421
AUTONATION, INC.9.23%6 269
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.17.14%5 593
INCHCAPE PLC11.27%3 919
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.18.12%3 320
