Halfords Group PLC (HFD)
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding
05-Jul-2021 / 16:13 GMT/BST
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation
1. Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA')
a) Name Tim O'Gorman
b) Position / status PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary)
c) Initial notification / amendment Initial Notification
2. Details of the issuer
Name Halfords Group plc
3. Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of
transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
Ordinary 1p shares
a) Description of the financial instrument
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
b) Nature of the transaction Exercise of 16,983 shares from the 2018 Performance Share Plan.
Price(s) Volume(s)
c) Price(s) and volume(s) GBP4.336 16,983
Aggregated information n/a single transaction
d)
Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction
e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-02
f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) -----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: GB00B012TP20
