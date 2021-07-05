Log in
Halfords Group PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding

07/05/2021 | 11:15am EDT
Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding 
05-Jul-2021 / 16:13 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
 
 
The notification set out below is provided in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulation 
1.            Details of PDMR / person closely associated with them ('PCA') 
a)            Name                                     Tim O'Gorman 
b)            Position / status                        PDMR (General Counsel and Company Secretary) 
c)            Initial notification / amendment         Initial Notification 
2.            Details of the issuer 
              Name                                     Halfords Group plc 
3.            Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
              transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                                       Ordinary 1p shares 
a)            Description of the financial instrument 
                                                       ISIN: GB00B012TP20 
b)            Nature of the transaction                Exercise of 16,983 shares from the 2018 Performance Share Plan. 
                                                       Price(s)       Volume(s) 
c)            Price(s) and volume(s)                   GBP4.336         16,983

Aggregated information n/a single transaction

d)

Aggregated volume Price n/a single transaction

e) Date of the transaction 2021-07-02

f) Place of the transaction London Stock Exchange, Main Market (XLON) ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  DSH 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State 
Sequence No.:   115428 
EQS News ID:    1215407 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1215407&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 11:14 ET (15:14 GMT)

