HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - CXE - 03/26 05:54:26 am
366.25 GBX   -0.34%
06:01aHALFORDS GROUP PLC  : Holding in Company
DJ
03/19HALFORDS  : UK's Halfords buys Universal Tyre for 15 million pounds
RE
03/19HALFORDS  : Acquires Universal Tyre and Autocentres For $20.9 Million
MT
Halfords Group PLC : Holding in Company

03/26/2021 | 06:01am EDT
Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Holding in Company 
26-March-2021 / 10:00 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings 
 
NOTIFICATION OF MAJOR HOLDINGS 
 
 
1a. Identity of the issuer or the underlying issuer of existing shares to which voting    Halfords Group PLC 
rights are attachedii: 
 
 
1b. Please indicate if the issuer is a non-UK issuer  (please mark with an "X" if appropriate) 
Non-UK issuer 
2. Reason for the notification (please mark the appropriate box or boxes with an "X") 
An acquisition or disposal of voting rights                                                                   X 
An acquisition or disposal of financial instruments 
An event changing the breakdown of voting rights 
Other (please specify)iii: 
3. Details of person subject to the notification obligationiv 
Name                                                                                      JPMorgan Asset Management 
                                                                                          Holdings Inc. 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                     Wilmington, Delaware, USA 
4. Full name of shareholder(s) (if different from 3.) 
                                                                                          J.P. Morgan Investment 
                                                                                          Management Inc. 
Name                                                                                      JPMorgan Asset Management 
                                                                                          (UK) Limited 
 
City and country of registered office (if applicable)                                     London, United Kingdom 
5. Date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedvi:                                  24 March 2021 
6. Date on which issuer notified (DD/MM/YYYY):                                            25 March 2021 
7. Total positions of person(s) subject to the notification obligation 
                                                                    % of voting rights      Total of 
                                       % of voting rights attached  through financial       both in % Total number of 
                                       to shares (total of 8. A)    instruments             (8.A +    voting rights 
                                                                    (total of 8.B 1 + 8.B   8.B)      held in issuervii 
                                                                    2) 
 
Resulting situation on the date on 
which threshold was crossed or reached 5.058613%                    0.320232%               5.378845% 10,710,195 
 
Position of previous notification (if 
                                       4.81%                        0.32%                   5.13% 
applicable) 
 
8. Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the threshold was crossed or reachedviii 
A: Voting rights attached to shares 
                 Number of voting rightsix                       % of voting rights 
Class/type of 
shares           Direct                  Indirect                Direct                          Indirect 
ISIN code (if    (Art 9 of Directive     (Art 10 of Directive    (Art 9 of Directive 2004/109/   (Art 10 of Directive 
possible)        2004/109/EC) (DTR5.1)   2004/109/EC) (DTR5.2.1) EC) (DTR5.1)                    2004/109/EC) 
                                                                                                 (DTR5.2.1) 
GB00B012TP20                             10,072,558                                              5.058613% 
 
 
SUBTOTAL 8. A    10,072,558                                      5.058613% 
 
 
B 1: Financial Instruments according to Art. 13(1)(a) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 (a)) 
Type of                                                  Number of voting rights that may be 
financial        Expiration         Exercise/            acquired if the instrument is           % of voting rights 
instrument       datex              Conversion Periodxi 
                                                         exercised/converted. 
 
                                    SUBTOTAL 8. B 1 
 
 
B 2: Financial Instruments with similar economic effect according to Art. 13(1)(b) of Directive 2004/109/EC (DTR5.3.1.1 
(b)) 
Type of        Expiration           Exercise/    Physical or cash 
financial      datex                Conversion                      Number of voting rights      % of voting rights 
instrument                          Period xi    settlementxii 
Equity Swap    n/a                  n/a          Cash               637,637                      0.320232% 
 
 
                                                 SUBTOTAL 8.B.2     637,637                      0.320232% 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
9. Information in relation to the person subject to the notification obligation (please mark the 
applicable box with an "X") 
Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and 
does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) 
issuerxiii 
Full chain of controlled undertakings through which the voting rights and/or the 
financial instruments are effectively held starting with the ultimate controlling natural person or legal  X 
entityxiv (please add additional rows as necessary) 
Name of 
ultimate       Name of       % of voting rights if it   % of voting rights through financial  Total of both if it 
               controlled    equals or is higher than   instruments if it equals or is higher equals or is higher than 
controlling    undertaking   the notifiable threshold   than the notifiable threshold         the notifiable threshold 
personxv 
JPMorgan Asset JPMorgan 
Management     Asset         4.989705%                  0.320232%                             5.309937% 
Holdings Inc.  Management 
               (UK) Limited 
JPMorgan Asset J.P. Morgan 
Management     Investment    0%                         0%                                    0% 
Holdings Inc.  Management 
               Inc. 
 
 
 
 
10. In case of proxy voting, please identify: 
Name of the proxy holder                                N/A 
The number and % of voting rights held                  N/A 
The date until which the voting rights will be held     N/A 
 
11. Additional informationxvi 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc. 
JPMorgan Asset Management International Limited (100%) 
JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited (100%) 
 
JPMorgan Chase & Co. 
JPMorgan Chase Holdings LLC (100%) 
JPMorgan Asset Management Holdings Inc.(100%) 
J.P. Morgan Investment Management Inc. (100%) 
 
Place of completion London, United Kingdom 
Date of completion  25 March 2021 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  HOL 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.3. Major shareholding notifications 
Sequence No.:   96320 
EQS News ID:    1178682 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 26, 2021 06:00 ET (10:00 GMT)

Financials
Sales 2021 1 229 M 1 691 M 1 691 M
Net income 2021 78,1 M 108 M 108 M
Net Debt 2021 12,2 M 16,8 M 16,8 M
P/E ratio 2021 9,30x
Yield 2021 0,30%
Capitalization 724 M 994 M 997 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,60x
EV / Sales 2022 0,58x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 98,5%
Chart HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Halfords Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 392,00 GBX
Last Close Price 367,50 GBX
Spread / Highest target 22,4%
Spread / Average Target 6,67%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,76%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Loraine Woodhouse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Holden Director-Group Information Technology
Keith Jones Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC37.64%955
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-1.45%14 933
AUTONATION, INC.28.93%7 239
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.33.59%6 836
D'IETEREN N.V.19.32%4 972
INCHCAPE PLC15.38%4 114
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ