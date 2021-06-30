Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe - 06/30 07:23:24 am
426.1 GBX   -1.27%
07:10aHALFORDS GROUP PLC  : Total Voting Rights
DJ
06/23HALFORDS GROUP PLC  : FY21 Dividend Timetable
DJ
06/17Halfords gears up for more growth as COVID boosts cycling
RE
Halfords Group PLC : Total Voting Rights

06/30/2021 | 07:10am EDT
Halfords Group PLC (HFD) 
Halfords Group PLC: Total Voting Rights 
30-Jun-2021 / 12:07 GMT/BST 
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Halfords Group plc 
 
Total Voting Rights 
 
 
 
As at the date of this announcement, the registered share capital of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") consists of 
199,116,632 ordinary shares of 1p each.  All of the ordinary shares have equal voting rights and there are no shares 
held in Treasury. 
This figure may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they 
are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the FCA's Disclosure 
Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
This disclosure is given in accordance with DTR 5.6.1 of the Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. 
 
Tim O'Gorman 
 
Company Secretary 
01527 513025 
 
 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
ISIN:           GB00B012TP20 
Category Code:  TVR 
TIDM:           HFD 
LEI Code:       54930086FKBWWJIOBI79 
OAM Categories: 2.5. Total number of voting rights and capital 
Sequence No.:   114638 
EQS News ID:    1213843 
 
End of Announcement  EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1213843&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 30, 2021 07:09 ET (11:09 GMT)

