Halfords : Notice of AGM 2021 07/29/2021 | 04:47am EDT Send by mail :

Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields THIS DOCUMENT AND THE ACCOMPANYING DOCUMENTS ARE IMPORTANT AND REQUIRE YOUR IMMEDIATE ATTENTION. If you are in any doubt as to any aspect of the proposals referred to in this document or as to the action you should take, you should seek your own advice from a stockbroker, solicitor, accountant, or other professional adviser. If you have sold or otherwise transferred all of your shares in Halfords Group plc you should pass this document to the purchaser or transferee, or to the person who arranged the sale or transfer so they can pass these documents to the person who now holds the shares. If you sell or have sold part only of your holding of shares, please consult the bank, stockbroker or other agent through whom the sale or transfer was effected. However, this document should not be forwarded to or sent in or into any jurisdiction in which to do so would constitute a breach of the relevant laws of such jurisdiction. Halfords Group plc (incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 04457314) Notice of Annual General Meeting Notice of the Annual General Meeting of Halfords Group plc to be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 3:00 pm is set out on pages 7 to 8 of this document (the "Notice"). Whether or not you intend to attend the Annual General Meeting in person, you are strongly encouraged to vote on all resolutions by appointing the Chair of the meeting as your proxy in advance of the meeting. This remains important notwithstanding the easing of the UK Government's coronavirus (COVID-19) restrictions as explained below. You may appoint a proxy either by lodging your proxy vote online at www.signalshares.com or by requesting a hard copy Form of Proxy from Link Group ("Link") on 0371 664 0300 (if you are outside the United Kingdom, please call +44(0) 371 664 0300. Calls are charged at the standard geographical rate and will vary by provider. Calls outside the United Kingdom will be charged at the applicable international rate) and lines are open between 9:00 am - 5:30 pm Monday to Friday excluding public holidays in England and Wales; or, for Shareholders who hold their shares in CREST, appointing a proxy electronically by transmitting a CREST Proxy Instruction to Link, in each case so that the proxy instruction is received by Link no later than 3:00 pm on Monday 6 September 2021. Appointing a proxy will not prevent you from attending the 2021 Annual General Meeting and voting in person, should you wish to do so, although please note the information referred to below in light of the coronavirus pandemic. If you appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy, this will ensure your votes are cast in accordance with your wishes regardless of whether you or anyone else you appoint as your proxy actually attends the meeting. If you appoint anyone else as a proxy, then depending on the coronavirus situation in the UK at the time of the meeting, that person may not be able to attend the meeting and may not be able to vote on your behalf. 01 Halfords Group plc (Incorporated in England and Wales with registered number 04457314) Directors: Registered Office: K Williams (Chair) Icknield Street Drive G Stapleton Washford West H Jones Worcestershire J Caseberry B98 0DE T Singer L Woodhouse 28 July 2021 To Shareholders and, for information only, to the holders of options under the Company's share option schemes Dear Shareholder 2021 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING The 2021 Annual General Meeting of Halfords Group plc (the "Company") is to be held at Halfords Group plc, Support Centre, Icknield Street Drive, Washford West, Redditch, B98 0DE on Wednesday 8 September 2021 at 3:00 pm. The formal Notice convening the meeting is set out on pages 7 to 8 of this document. This circular provides you with explanatory notes for each of the resolutions in the Notice and explains the action you should take. Resolutions 14, 15 and 16 will be proposed as special resolutions with the remainder being proposed as ordinary resolutions. Coronavirus (COVID-19) The Annual General Meeting is an important event in the Company's corporate calendar and provides an opportunity to engage with shareholders and for shareholders to pass the necessary resolutions for the conduct of the business and affairs of the Company. Following the recent announcement by the UK Government that restrictions generally on indoor public gatherings have now been lifted in England, we expect that shareholders should be able to attend this year's Annual General Meeting in person, subject to, if necessary, any appropriate social distancing and other health and safety requirements. We have been closely monitoring the evolving coronavirus pandemic and will continue to have regard to developments over the coming weeks ahead of the Annual General Meeting. The health and well-being of our colleagues, shareholders and the wider community in which the Company operates is, and will continue to be, of paramount importance to us. Whilst we are optimistic that shareholders will be able to attend in person, given the uncertainty with regards to the coronavirus pandemic there is still a possibility that the UK Government's restrictions and/or guidance on indoor public gatherings are reinstated prior to the Annual General Meeting. As such, depending on the coronavirus situation at the relevant time and the potential risks of aiding the spread of the virus, the Directors may have little choice but to conclude in the coming weeks that it is necessary to hold this year's Annual General Meeting subject to any restrictions in place in accordance with applicable law and regulation at the time of the meeting. If this were to be the case, shareholders may regrettably not be able to attend in person. This decision would only be made where we believe it is the most responsible course of action to take, taking into account the coronavirus situation in the UK, and the UK Government's restrictions and/or guidance on public gatherings, at the relevant time. In any event, persons who have been in contact with anyone who has symptoms of coronavirus or who have symptoms should not attend the Annual General Meeting in person, and we may need to adopt appropriate measures to exclude such persons from the meeting. In order to reduce the risk of aiding the spread of the virus and recognising the UK Government's guidance on adopting a cautious approach following the lifting of restrictions, this year's Annual General Meeting will adopt a more streamlined format and there will be no opportunity for mingling with the Directors either before or after the meeting, nor will refreshments be provided. We are grateful to you, our shareholders, for your understanding and continued support in these challenging and unprecedented times We are, nevertheless, committed to ensuring that shareholders can exercise their rights to vote and ask questions at the upcoming Annual General Meeting. In particular, your attention is drawn to the proxy voting methods set out on page 9 of this document and the ability to submit questions remotely in advance of the Annual General Meeting as mentioned below. We strongly encourage you to vote on all resolutions by appointing the Chair of the meeting as your proxy in advance of the Annual General Meeting utilising one of the methods detailed below. Please appoint a proxy as early as possible, even if you would typically, and do this year, intend to attend the meeting in person, as the situation may change and it may not be possible or appropriate for you to do so. If you appoint the Chair of the meeting as your proxy, this will ensure your votes are cast in accordance with your wishes and avoids the need for another person to attend as a proxy in your place, if it becomes necessary to hold the Annual General Meeting subject to restrictions on the number of shareholders who may attend. 02 You will be able to submit questions to the Directors in advance of the Annual General Meeting via email to the Company Secretary, Tim O'Gorman at tim.ogorman@halfords.co.uk. Written answers to all questions received will be sent directly to shareholders by email and answers to frequently asked questions will, to the fullest extent practicable, be published on the Company's website ahead of the meeting or, to the extent that has not been possible, will be addressed at the meeting itself. Following the recent UK Government announcements, we are optimistic that we will be able to hold our 2021 Annual General Meeting in the usual way with shareholders, who wish to do so, joining us in person but we will continue to monitor the coronavirus situation and have regard to developments over the coming weeks ahead of the meeting. You should continue to monitor the Company's website and announcements for any updates in relation to the Annual General Meeting arrangements that may need to be provided and continue to act in accordance with the guidance issued by the UK Government and relevant health authorities. Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions Resolution 1 - Financial Statements The Directors are required to present to the 2021 Annual General Meeting the Company's audited annual financial statements and related reports of the Directors and auditors for the period ended 2 April 2021. Resolution 2 - To Approve the Final Dividend If resolution 2 is approved by shareholders, the final dividend for the period ended 2 April 2021 of 5.0 pence for each ordinary share, as recommended by the Directors, will be paid on 17 September 2021 to shareholders whose names are on the register of members at the close of business on 13 August 2021. Resolution 3 - To Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report The Directors are required to prepare an annual report detailing the remuneration of the Directors and a statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee (together, the "Annual Report on Remuneration") and to seek the shareholders' approval in respect of the contents of the Annual Report on Remuneration on an annual basis. Therefore, resolution 3 seeks shareholder approval in respect of the contents of the Annual Report on Remuneration, which is set out on pages 125 to 135 of the Company's 2021 Annual Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy Summary Report set out on pages 124 to 125 of the Company's 2021 Annual Report). The Company's auditor, BDO LLP, has audited those parts of the Annual Report on Remuneration capable of being audited and its report may be found on pages 140 to 147 of the Company's 2021 Annual Report. The vote on resolution 3 is advisory only and any entitlement of a Director to remuneration is not made conditional on this ordinary resolution being passed. Resolutions 4 to 9 - Re-Election of Directors The Directors are committed to measures that promote good corporate governance. Tom Singer will stand for election at this year's meeting following his appointment as a Director on 16 September 2020 and, if elected, will submit himself for re-election at each subsequent annual general meeting of the Company until further notice, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association (the "Articles") and the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"). Consequently resolution 4 will be proposed in order to allow Tom Singer to retire from office at the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer himself for election by the shareholders. In addition, in accordance with the Code and the Articles, each of the other Directors will be submitting themselves for re-election by the shareholders at the 2021 Annual General Meeting, and each subsequent annual general meeting of the Company until further notice. Consequently, resolutions 5 to 9 will be proposed in order to allow each of the Directors to retire from office at the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the Code, offer themselves for re-election by the shareholders. Biographical details of all of the Directors who are proposed for election or re-election are set out on pages 76 to 77 of the Company's 2021 Annual Report and are also available for viewing on the Company's website www.halfordscompany.com. Brief summaries are set out below. In accordance with the Code, the Board undertook a review as to whether it considered each of the Non-Executive Directors being proposed for re-election, being Helen Jones, Jill Caseberry and Tom Singer, to be independent, as each will have served on the Board for seven years, three years and one year respectively in September 2021. Based on this rigorous review, the Board was satisfied that Helen Jones, Jill Caseberry and Tom Singer maintained the necessary levels of independence in accordance with the Code's independence criteria. In light of the Code, and for the reasons set out above, the Board has determined that each of Helen Jones, Jill Caseberry and Tom Singer continue to remain independent in character and judgement, there are no relationships or circumstances likely to affect (or appear to affect) their judgment, and they continue to be effective and demonstrate a strong commitment to their roles and, therefore, the Board recommends that each of them be elected or re-elected, as applicable, as a Non-Executive Director. As Company Chair, Keith Williams' performance during the past year has been reviewed by the Non-Executive Directors led by the Senior Independent Director, Helen Jones. Keith Williams joined the Company in July 2018 as Company Chair and Chair of the Nomination Committee. Keith is Non-Executive Chair of Royal Mail Group. Keith is a qualified Chartered Accountant and brings extensive leadership and plc board experience. He is a highly regarded business leader with a proven record in retail and deep experience in relevant areas such as treasury, cash management, customer service and digital. 03 Helen Jones joined the Company as a Non-Executive Director in March 2014 and became the Senior Independent Director on 15 September 2020. Helen became Chair of the Environmental, Social and Governance ("ESG") Committee in December 2015, and Employee Voice Director on 1 May 2019. Helen is a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee and a member of the Audit Committee of Fuller, Smith & Turner plc and Virgin Wines UK plc, a Non-Executive Director and Audit Committee member of Premier Foods plc and a Director of Hamsard 3145 Limited. Helen is also a member of the Supervisory Board of Ben and Jerry's and a Board member of the Toast Ale charity. Helen Brings valuable and relevant operations, marketing and branding experience in consumer-focused businesses. Jill Caseberry joined the Company in March 2019 as a Non-Executive Director and Chair of the Remuneration Committee. Jill is a Non- Executive Director, Remuneration Committee Chair and member of the Audit and Nomination Committees of Bellway plc, a Non-Executive Director and Remuneration Committee member of C&C Group plc and Bakkavor Group plc, and a Non-Executive Director and member of the Remuneration, Audit and Nomination Committees of St Austell Brewery. Jill brings extensive leadership experience from senior sales and marketing roles in consumer goods businesses. Tom Singer joined the Company in September 2020 as a Non-Executive Director and became Chair of the Audit Committee on 1 January 2021. Tom is a Non-Executive Director of Mediclinic International plc. Tom brings extensive experience of strategy development, corporate governance and numerous financial disciplines. Graham Stapleton joined the Company as Chief Executive Officer in January 2018. Graham is a Non-Executive Director of The Magic Bean Co. Ltd. Graham is an outstanding business leader and brings extensive experience and skills to the plc board. Loraine Woodhouse joined the Company as Chief Financial Officer in November 2018. Loraine is a Non-Executive Director of The British Land Company plc. Loraine has extensive experience across all finance disciplines and has worked within many different sectors latterly focusing specifically on consumer service businesses. The Board is satisfied that each of the Directors proposed for election or re-election has the appropriate balance of skills, experience, independence and knowledge of the Company to enable him or her to discharge the duties and responsibilities of a director effectively and that each of their contribution is, and continues to be, important to the Company's long-term sustainable success. Accordingly, the Board unanimously recommends the election or re-election of each of the Directors. Resolutions 10 and 11 - Reappointment and Remuneration of Auditor An auditor must be appointed at each general meeting at which the Company's accounts are presented to shareholders to hold office, from the end of that meeting until the end of the next annual general meeting. BDO LLP has advised the Company of its willingness to stand for re-appointment as the Auditor of the Company until the conclusion of the next general meeting of the Company at which accounts are laid. The remuneration of the Auditor must be fixed by the Company in a general meeting or in such manner as the Company may determine in a general meeting. Therefore, resolution 11 authorises the Audit Committee (for and on behalf of the Board of Directors) to determine the remuneration of the Auditor. Resolution 12 - Authority to Make Political Donations This ordinary resolution seeks shareholder approval to renew and replace the authority granted to the Company and its subsidiaries by shareholders at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting to make political donations, which expires at the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. This resolution concerns Part 14 of the Companies Act 2006 (the "Act"), which provides that political donations made by a company to political parties, to other political organisations and to independent election candidates or political expenditure incurred by a company must be authorised in advance by shareholders. It is not the policy of the Company to make political donations and the Directors have no intention of changing that policy. However, as a result of the wide definitions in the Act, normal expenditure (such as expenditure on organisations concerned with matters of public policy, law reform and representation of the business community) and business activities (such as communicating with the Government and political parties at local, national and European level) might be construed as either political expenditure or as a donation to a political party or other political organisation and so fall within the restrictions of the Act. This resolution does not purport to authorise any particular donation or expenditure but is expressed in general terms as required by the Act and is intended to authorise normal donations and expenditure, which would not normally be considered to result in the making of political donations or political expenditure being incurred. If passed, resolution 12 would allow the Company and its subsidiaries to make donations to political parties, other political organisations and independent election candidates and to incur political expenditure (as defined in the Act) up to an aggregate limit of £150,000 during the period up to twelve months after the passing of resolution 12, in order to avoid inadvertent infringement of the Act. However, the authority will not be used to make political donations within the normal meaning of that expression. Any political donation made or political expenditure incurred which is in excess of £2,000 will be disclosed in the Company's Annual Report for the next year, as required by the Act. Resolution 13 - Authority to Allot Securities This ordinary resolution seeks shareholder approval to renew the general authority previously given to the Directors at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting to allot securities (such as ordinary shares in the Company), which expires at the conclusion of the 2021 Annual General Meeting. The Investment Association's Share Capital Management Guidelines on directors' authority to allot shares state that its members will permit, and treat as routine, resolutions seeking authority to allot shares representing up to two thirds of the Company's issued share capital. Those Guidelines provide that any routine authority to allot shares representing in excess of one third of the Company's issued share capital should only be used to allot shares pursuant to a fully pre-emptive rights issue. 04 Paragraph (a) of resolution 13 would, if passed, give the Directors the authority to allot unissued shares up to a maximum nominal amount of £663,722 representing a maximum number of 66,372,211 ordinary shares of 1 pence each, or approximately one third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 12 July 2021 (which is the latest practicable date for which numbers can be confirmed prior to the date of this circular). Paragraph (b) of resolution 13 proposes that, consistent with the Investment Association guidelines concerning directors' powers to allot share capital in the context of a rights issue referred to above, a further authority be given to the Directors to allot equity securities in connection with a rights issue to holders of equity securities (which would include ordinary shareholders), up to a maximum nominal amount of £663,722 representing a maximum number of 66,372,211 ordinary shares of 1 pence each or approximately one third of the Company's issued ordinary share capital as at 12 July 2021, being the latest practicable date before publication of this Notice. The authorities sought in paragraphs (a) and (b) of resolution 13 will, if approved, expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2022, or, if earlier, on 30 September 2022. The Directors have no present intention of exercising these authorities, except in relation to the Company's share incentive schemes. As at 12 July 2021, being the latest practicable date before publication of this Notice, the Company held no treasury shares in the Company. The Directors intend to seek renewal of this authority at future annual general meetings. Resolution 14 - Disapplication of Statutory Pre-Emption Rights This special resolution, if passed, would renew the authority given to the Directors at the Company's 2020 Annual General Meeting to allot, pursuant to the authority given by resolution 13, equity securities (such as ordinary shares) for cash, or sell treasury shares for cash, without first offering them to existing shareholders pursuant to statutory pre-emption rights. The authority would be limited to allotments of equity securities: to ordinary shareholders in proportion to their existing shareholdings;

to holders of other equity securities as required by the rights attaching to those securities or as the Directors consider necessary; and

for cash up to a maximum amount of £99,558 representing a maximum number of 9,955,832 ordinary shares, or approximately 5 per cent. of the issued ordinary share capital of the Company as at 12 July 2021, being the latest practicable date before publication of this Notice. The Directors will have due regard to institutional guidelines in relation to any exercise of this authority, including the Pre-Emption Group's Statement of Principles (as updated in March 2015), in particular the requirement for advance consultation and explanation before making any non pre-emptive cash issue pursuant to this resolution that exceeds 7.5 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding any treasury shares) in any rolling three-year period. The authority sought and the limits set by resolution 14 would also disapply the application of section 561 of the Act from a sale of treasury shares to the extent specified in that resolution. This authority will, if approved, expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2022, or, if earlier, on 30 September 2022. The Directors are seeking this authority in accordance with best practice and have no present intention of exercising this authority but believe it is in the interests of shareholders for the Directors to have this flexibility to allot shares for cash and to sell treasury shares for cash in those limited circumstances. The Directors intend to seek renewal of this authority at future annual general meetings. Resolution 15 - Authority to Purchase Own Shares This special resolution, if passed, would authorise the Company to make market purchases of its own ordinary shares. If resolution 15 is approved, the Directors may utilise the authority to continue to make market purchases of the Company's shares through the London Stock Exchange. The maximum number of shares which may be purchased if resolution 15 is approved is 19,911,663 representing approximately 10 per cent. of the Company's issued ordinary share capital (excluding treasury shares) as at 12 July 2021, being the latest practicable date before publication of this Notice. The authority will, if approved, expire at the conclusion of the annual general meeting of the Company to be held in 2022, or, if earlier, on 30 September 2022. The minimum price that could be paid for an ordinary share would be 1 pence and the maximum price would be equal to the higher of; 105 per cent. of the average of the middle market quotation for an ordinary share of the Company as derived from the London Stock Exchange Daily Official List for the five business days immediately preceding the day on which the share is purchased and (ii) the higher of the price of the last independent trade and the highest current independent bid on the trading venue where the purchase is carried out, in each case excluding expenses. Any ordinary shares purchased pursuant to this authority may either be held as treasury shares or cancelled by the Company, depending on which course of action is considered by the Directors to be in the best interests of the shareholders at the time. If the shares purchased were held as treasury shares, they would carry no voting rights and no entitlement to any dividend for as long as they were held as treasury shares. If the shares purchased were cancelled, then the shares in issue would thereby be reduced. No market purchases were made during the period ended 2 April 2021. The Directors have no present intention of exercising the authority to purchase the Company's ordinary shares but will keep the matter under review, taking into account other investment opportunities, market conditions, appropriate gearing levels and the overall financial position of the Company. The Directors will only exercise this authority if, after careful consideration, they believe that to do so would result in an increase in earnings per share and would be in the best interests of shareholders generally. The Directors are making no recommendation as to whether shareholders should sell their shares in the Company. 05 This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here. Attachments Original document

Permalink Disclaimer Halfords Group plc published this content on 29 July 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2021 08:46:07 UTC.

© Publicnow 2021 All news about HALFORDS GROUP PLC 04:47a HALFORDS : Notice of AGM 2021 PU 02:11a HALFORDS GROUP PLC : Annual Financial Report -3- DJ 02:11a HALFORDS GROUP PLC : Annual Financial Report -2- DJ 02:11a HALFORDS GROUP PLC : Annual Financial Report DJ 07/20 DESCARTES : Says UK's Halfords Implements Descartes' Last Mile Delivery Solution MT 07/16 HALFORDS GROUP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding DJ 07/14 HALFORDS : enters software market with launch of Avalyer PU 07/13 HALFORDS : goes digital with launch of separate software platform AQ 07/13 HALFORDS GROUP PLC : Halfords enters software market with launch of avayler DJ 07/09 HALFORDS GROUP PLC : Director/PDMR Shareholding DJ