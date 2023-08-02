Explanatory Notes to the Resolutions

Resolution 1 - Financial Statements

The Directors are required to present to the 2023 Annual General Meeting the Company's audited annual financial statements and related reports of the Directors and auditors for the period ended 31 March 2023.

Resolution 2 - To Approve the Final Dividend

If resolution 2 is approved by shareholders, the final dividend for the period ended 31 March 2023 of 7.0 pence for each ordinary share, as recommended by the Directors, will be paid on Friday 15 September 2023 to shareholders whose names are on the register of members at the close of business on Friday 11 August 2023.

Resolution 3 - To Approve the Directors' Remuneration Report

The Directors are required to prepare an annual report detailing the remuneration of the Directors and a statement by the Chair of the Remuneration Committee (together, the "Annual Report on Remuneration") and to seek the shareholders' approval in respect of the contents of the Annual Report on Remuneration on an annual basis. Therefore, resolution 3 seeks shareholder approval in respect of the contents of the Annual Report on Remuneration, which is set out on pages 128 to 152 of the Company's 2023 Annual Report (excluding the Directors' Remuneration Policy Report set out on pages 133 to 142 of the Company's 2023 Annual Report). The Company's auditor, BDO LLP, has audited those parts of the Annual Report on Remuneration capable of being audited and its report may be found on pages 156 to 165 of the Company's 2023 Annual Report. The vote on resolution 3 is advisory only and any entitlement of a Director to remuneration is not made conditional on this ordinary resolution being passed.

Resolution 4 - To Approve the Directors' Remuneration Policy

Page 133 to 142 of the Company's 2023 Annual Report sets out the Directors' Remuneration Policy (the "Remuneration Policy"). The Remuneration Policy is forward looking and subject to a binding shareholder vote by ordinary resolution at least every three years, or earlier if changes are proposed. The Company is asking shareholders to approve the new Remuneration Policy at the 2023 Annual General Meeting as the previous Remuneration Policy was approved at the 2020 Annual General Meeting. The Remuneration Policy has been reviewed and updated to maintain appropriate focus on our strategic objectives and to ensure pay outcomes remain closely aligned with performance. The changes reflected in the new Remuneration Policy are set out in the Annual Report on Remuneration which is contained in the Company's 2023 Annual Report. If the new Remuneration Policy is approved and remains unchanged, it will be valid for up to three years without the need for further shareholder approval. If the Company wishes to change the Remuneration Policy, it must first seek the approval of that change from shareholders before it can implement the revised Remuneration Policy.

Resolutions 5 to 10 - Election and Re-Election of Directors

The Directors are committed to measures that promote good corporate governance. Tanvi Gokhale will stand for election at this year's meeting following her appointment as a Director on 20 June 2023 and, if elected, will submit herself for re-election at each subsequent annual general meeting of the Company until further notice, in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association (the "Articles") and the 2018 UK Corporate Governance Code (the "Code"). Consequently resolution 5 will be proposed in order to allow Tanvi Gokhale to retire from office at the conclusion of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, offer herself for election by shareholders.

In addition, in accordance with the Code and the Articles, each of the other Directors will be submitting themselves for re-election by the shareholders at the 2023 Annual General Meeting, and each subsequent annual general meeting of the Company until further notice. Consequently, resolutions 6 to 10 will be proposed in order to allow each of the Directors to retire from office at the conclusion of the 2023 Annual General Meeting and, being eligible, and in accordance with the Company's Articles of Association and the Code, offer themselves for re-election by the shareholders.

Biographical details of all the Directors who are proposed for re-election are set out on pages 90 to 91 of the Company's 2023 Annual Report and Tanvi Gokhale's biography is set out on page 4 of this Notice of Meeting. All the biographies are available for viewing on the Company's website www.halfordscompany.com. Brief summaries are set out below.

In accordance with the Code, the Board undertook a review as to whether it considered each of the Non-Executive Directors being proposed for re-election, being, Jill Caseberry and Tom Singer, to be independent, as each will have served on the Board for four years and three years respectively in September 2023. Based on this rigorous review, the Board was satisfied that Jill Caseberry and Tom Singer maintained the necessary levels of independence in accordance with the Code's independence criteria. In light of the Code, and for the reasons set out above, the Board has determined that each of Jill Caseberry and Tom Singer continue to remain independent in character and judgement, there are no relationships or circumstances likely to affect (or appear to affect) their judgment, and they continue to be effective and demonstrate a strong commitment to their roles and, therefore, the Board recommends that each of them be re-elected as a Non-Executive Director.

As Company Chair, Keith Williams' performance during the past year has been reviewed by the Non-Executive Directors led by the Senior Independent Director Helen Jones.

Keith Williams

Keith was appointed Chair of the Company and of the Nomination Committee on 24 July 2018. Keith is the Non-Executive Chair of Royal Mail Group (previously interim Executive Chair). Keith is a qualified Chartered Accountant. Keith was formerly a Non-Executive Director and Deputy Chair of John Lewis; a Non-Executive Director of Aviva plc; and Chief Executive Officer and then Executive Chair of British Airways, having previously been at Boots, Reckitt and Colman, and Apple Computers Inc. Keith was the independent Chair of the government-supported Rail Review. Keith brings extensive leadership and plc board experience. He is a highly regarded business leader with a proven record in retail and deep experience in relevant areas such as customer service and digital.