Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  London Stock Exchange  >  Halfords Group plc    HFD   GB00B012TP20

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate CHI-X - 09/08 05:06:30 am
179.2 GBX   -2.61%
04:59aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
04:56aHALFORDS : UK retailer Halfords buoyed by pandemic cycling boom
RE
04:55aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryAll NewsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Halfords : UK retailer Halfords buoyed by pandemic cycling boom

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
09/08/2020 | 04:56am EDT
Outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in St Albans

British retailer Halfords forecast on Tuesday a sharp rise in its first half profit as it benefited from a cycling boom during the coronavirus pandemic, but warned that growth would be slower in the next six months.

The company said sales of bicycles and related products surged 59.1% in the 20 weeks to Aug. 21, from a year earlier, thanks to the rising popularity of cycling as Britons fretted about travelling on public transport during the pandemic and increasingly saw it as a health and leisure activity.

Government voucher schemes have also driven growth.

Halfords, which trades from 447 stores, said it saw strong growth across all cycling product categories, with like-for-like sales up 76% year-on-year in its performance cycling business, Tredz. Sales of electric bikes and scooters jumped 230%.

The company forecast underlying pretax profit of 35-40 million pounds ($46-53 million) for its first half to the end of September - assuming expected demand levels in September and stability in the relative value of the U.S. dollar.

That would be up from 25.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Halfords said it has seen a rebound in sales at its motoring division in the past few weeks as car journeys picked up. However, it cautioned that "significant uncertainty" remained for the second half of its 2020-21 year.

"Given the natural fall-off in the relative strength of cycling and staycation products during winter months, alongside a difficult economic outlook, H2 FY21 profit before tax could be significantly lower than H1 FY21," it said.

Shares in Halfords, having risen 5.6% on Monday, were down 3.2% at 0829 GMT. They are up 4.4% this year.

Group like-for-like sales rose 5% in the 20-week period, with the strong performance in cycling partially offset by a 28.6% fall in motoring products sales, as car journeys were limited by the crisis.

The motoring division returned to growth in the final three weeks of the period, helped by strong sales of "staycation"-related products, such as roof bars and boxes.

The group's overall online sales rose 160% in the first half.

Separately on Tuesday industry surveys showed British consumers increased their spending in August as they went on "staycation" holidays, bought equipment for working from home and went back to shops to buy clothes.

(Reporting by James Davey, editing by David Evans and Susan Fenton)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about HALFORDS GROUP PLC
04:59aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
04:56aHALFORDS : UK retailer Halfords buoyed by pandemic cycling boom
RE
04:55aBritish mid-caps fall as no-deal Brexit fears weigh
RE
03:10aHALFORDS : UK retailer Halfords sees bicycle sales surge 59% during crisis
RE
03:05aHALFORDS : FY21 20-week Trading Update
PU
09/03HALFORDS GROUP PLC : quaterly sales release
07/07London stocks slip from near two-week highs as COVID-19 fears weigh
RE
07/07Profits gloom overshadows Halfords' cycle sales surge
RE
07/02HALFORDS GROUP PLC : annual earnings release
05/27UK's Halfords to reopen 53 stores to customers
RE
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 1 080 M 1 419 M 1 419 M
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 57,1 M 75,0 M 75,0 M
P/E ratio 2021 -48,3x
Yield 2021 0,19%
Capitalization 362 M 477 M 476 M
EV / Sales 2021 0,39x
EV / Sales 2022 0,34x
Nbr of Employees 10 400
Free-Float 98,4%
Chart HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Halfords Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 225,00 GBX
Last Close Price 184,00 GBX
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -10,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Keith Jones Chief Operating Officer
Loraine Woodhouse Chief Financial Officer & Director
Neil Holden Director-Group Information Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC8.68%477
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED47.18%14 421
AUTONATION, INC.15.77%4 910
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.-3.92%3 876
INCHCAPE PLC-32.66%2 415
CHINA YONGDA AUTOMOBILES SERVICES HOLDINGS LIMITED26.76%2 336
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group