Today at 05:04 am

Halfords Group PLC - Redditch, Worcestershire-based motoring and cycling products retailer - Promotes Non-Executive Director Jill Caseberry to senior independent director, replacing Helen Jones at the annual general meeting on September 6. Caseberry also is a non-executive director of prepared food maker Bakkavor Group PLC and cider maker C&C Group PLC.

Current stock price: 221.20 pence, down 0.8% in London on Friday

12-month change: up 29%

By Tom Waite, Alliance News editor

