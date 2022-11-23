Advanced search
  Homepage
  Equities
  United Kingdom
  London Stock Exchange
  Halfords Group plc
  News
  Summary
    HFD   GB00B012TP20

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe Europe  -  06:20 2022-11-23 am EST
200.60 GBX   -6.09%
05:42aSMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: De La Rue plunges on swing to interim loss
AN
05:35aRuling on Scottish Independence Vote Could Cause Sterling Volatility
DJ
04:25aLondon markets: Investors eye Fed minutes, PMI
MS
Halfords revenue climbs but interim profit falls as costs increase

11/23/2022 | 05:56am EST
(Alliance News) - Halfords Group PLC on Wednesday said increasing costs caused half-year profit to fall, more than offsetting revenue growth.

The Worcestershire-based motor and cycling products retailer said pretax profit fell 54% to GBP29.3 million in the six months to September 30, from GBP64.3 million a year prior. Revenue grew 10% to GBP765.7 million from GBP694.8 million.

Total operating costs before non-underlying items increased by 21% to GBP358.7 million from GBP295.7 million a year ago. Cost of sales increased by 11% to GBP372.6 million from GBP335.4 million.

The company declared an unchanged interim dividend of 3 pence per share.

Looking ahead to the current financial year 2023 ending March 31, it cited "good visibility" on costs for the second half, having bought utilities at costs in line with financial year 2022.

However, it expects underlying pretax profit to be at the lower end of the GBP65 million to GBP75 million range, falling by up to 28% from GBP89.8 million in financial year 2022. In the just posted first half of financial year 2023, underlying pretax profit fell by 50% to GBP29.0 million from GBP57.9 million.

Chief Executive Officer Graham Stapleton said: "Since the period close, we've continued to see resilient trading in the more needs-based categories, but there has been a softening in the more discretionary areas. It remains challenging to predict consumer confidence for the remainder of financial year 2023, but we don't expect the challenges that businesses are facing to dissipate soon."

Halfords shares were 6.0% lower at 200.80 pence each in London on Wednesday morning.

By Tom Budszus; tombudszus@alliancenews.com

Copyright 2022 Alliance News Limited. All Rights Reserved.

Financials
Sales 2023 1 546 M 1 835 M 1 835 M
Net income 2023 54,1 M 64,2 M 64,2 M
Net Debt 2023 358 M 425 M 425 M
P/E ratio 2023 8,65x
Yield 2023 3,91%
Capitalization 465 M 551 M 551 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,53x
EV / Sales 2024 0,50x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Halfords Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 213,60 GBX
Average target price 237,50 GBX
Spread / Average Target 11,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johanna Ruth Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Holden Chief Information Officer
Rob Keates Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC-38.16%551
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-39.06%11 163
D'IETEREN GROUP3.26%9 732
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.15.69%8 962
AUTONATION, INC.1.28%5 949
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.4.10%3 980