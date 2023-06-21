Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United Kingdom
  4. London Stock Exchange
  5. Halfords Group plc
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HFD   GB00B012TP20

HALFORDS GROUP PLC

(HFD)
  Report
Delayed London Stock Exchange  -  11:35:19 2023-06-20 am EDT
191.70 GBX   -1.89%
02:25aHalfords Group Posts Lower FY23 Profit; Revenue Grows
MT
02:18aUK's Halfords full year profit falls 38%
RE
06/20Halfords Group plc Announces Board Changes
CI
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

UK's Halfords full year profit falls 38%

06/21/2023 | 02:18am EDT
A view of the Halfords store front in Rugby

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Halfords posted a 38% fall in annual profit, after the bike retailer and car servicing group was hit by the tough comparison against COVID-boosted bike demand the previous year, and as it invested in prices to support customers.

For the 12 months to the end of March, Halfords posted underlying pretax profit of 51.5 million pounds ($65.86 million), just behind a consensus forecast of 53.7 million pounds.

($1 = 0.7819 pounds)

(Reporting by Sarah Young; editing by James Davey)


© Reuters 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 1 583 M 2 016 M 2 016 M
Net income 2023 41,9 M 53,4 M 53,4 M
Net Debt 2023 374 M 477 M 477 M
P/E ratio 2023 10,2x
Yield 2023 4,72%
Capitalization 417 M 531 M 531 M
EV / Sales 2023 0,50x
EV / Sales 2024 0,46x
Nbr of Employees 11 000
Free-Float 98,0%
Chart HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Duration : Period :
Halfords Group plc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALFORDS GROUP PLC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Last Close Price 191,70 GBX
Average target price 220,00 GBX
Spread / Average Target 14,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Graham Barry Stapleton Chief Executive Officer & Director
Johanna Ruth Hartley Chief Financial Officer
Keith Williams Non-Executive Chairman
Neil Holden Chief Information Officer
Rob Keates Chief Operating Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALFORDS GROUP PLC-8.28%531
PENSKE AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.33.75%10 607
ZHONGSHENG GROUP HOLDINGS LIMITED-21.30%9 677
D'IETEREN GROUP-9.43%9 512
AUTONATION, INC.39.81%6 803
ASBURY AUTOMOTIVE GROUP, INC.25.23%4 776
