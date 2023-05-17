Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation - 2023 Q1
v
INVESTOR PRESENTATION
2023 Q1
ABOUT HALK GYO
Halk GYO, was established in 2010, invests in real estates, real estate projects, real estate based rights and capital market instruments.
Halk GYO completed its IPO in February 2013 and is trading on the Borsa Istanbul -BIST with the code "HLGYO"
As of March 31, 2023;
Halk GYO has an important position in the sector by the total asset value reaching TL 16.9 billion, shareholders' equity TL 12
billion and market value of TL 6 billion.
28% of total shares are listed on the BIST.
Public
Ot he rs
28%
0.04%
Halkbank
71.96%
Together with the publicly held shares, the total share of Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. in the capital rises to 79.33%.
Investor Relations
REAL ESTATE
PORTFOLIO
TL 15.7 Billion
TL 492.5 Million
March 2023
Establishment
DISTRIBUTION OF
PORTFOLIO
Buildings
31%
Projects &
Lands
69%
İstanbul
«Salıpazarı Hotel»
İstanbul
"Levent Hotel"
İstanbul
"Referans Bakırköy»
Eskişehir
"Panorama Plus"
«Evora İzmir»
REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
REGIONAL DISPERSAL
İstanbul "Bizimtepe Aydos"
İstanbul Financial Center
«Halk Towers»
«Paye Sakarya»
Kocaeli
"Şekerpınar Office Buildings"
Kocaeli
"Dilovası Modern Industrial Park"
«Antalya Lands»
Buildings, Lands and Completed and Ongoing Projects
Erzurum "Şehristan Residential"
REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO
LANDS
Current Status
Value (TL)
Antalya Land
Land
-
295,530,000
Kocaeli Dilovası Land (Dilovası Modern Industrial Park)
In construction and sale
-
276,640,000
Adapazarı Land (Paye Sakarya Project)
In construction and sale
-
207,680,000
İstanbul Salıpazarı Land
Land (car park)
-
17,050,000
Total
-
796,900,000
PROJECTS
Current Status
January - March
Value (TL)
Rent Income(TL)
İFM Halk Towers
In construction
9,949,436,000
İstanbul Beyoğlu Project
In construction
110,560,000
İzmir Evora
In construction and sale
11,327,822,443
Bizimtepe Aydos
-
22,100,000
Total
10,062,096,000
BUILDINGS
Tenant
January - March
Value (TL)
Rent Income(TL)
Halkbank Finans Tower
Bank Office
6,150,000
1,250,000,000
İstanbul Levent Hotel
Hotel
9,863,714
1,221,000,000
Şekerpınar Banking Center
Bank Office
3,413,261
295,300,000
İstanbul Gayrettepe Building
On the market
-
330,000,000
Halk Ofis Şekerpınar
On the market
-
175,170,000
İstanbul Salıpazarı Hotel
Hotel
5,092,927
403,000,000
İstanbul Karaköy Building
Bank Office
1,209,616
200,000,000
İzmir Konak Building 1
Under renovation
-
121,000,000
İstanbul Bakırköy Building
Bank Office
986,865
76,500,000
İstanbul Caddebostan Building
On the market
-
112,000,000
İstanbul Etiler Building
Bank Office
624,369
93,000,000
İstanbul Beşiktaş Building
Bank Office
841,738
82,337,500
Ankara Kızılay Building
Bank Office
899,789
62,000,000
İstanbul Şişli Building
Bank Office
714,026
75,000,000
İzmir Konak 2 Building
Bank Office
144,198
61,500,000
Bursa Building
Bank Office
363,786
40,000,000
İstanbul Fatih Building
Bank Office
470,212
42,300,000
İstanbul Ataköy Building
Bank Office
551,483
60,400,000
Kocaeli Building
Bank Office
580,509
41,810,000
Ankara Başkent Building
Bank Office / Hotel
648,152
38,000,000
Ankara Bahçelievler 1 Building
Bank Office
464,407
26,500,000
İstanbul Nişantaşı Building
Bank Office
388,941
54,000,000
Adapazarı Building
Bank Office
228,752
27,105,000
Ankara Bahçelievler 2 Building
Store
214,905
20,000,000
Total
4,907,973,760
TOPLAM PORTFÖY
33,851,650
15,766,969,760
1 It is the value of our Company's share from the current value of the project determined as of the end of 2022. It is not included in the portfolio total and is written for informational purposes only. (50% of the 65% Ordinary Partnership share has been calculated as Halk GYO share.)
2Halk GYO's share of the total appraisal values of the remaining 1 independent section as of 31.03.2023. (Halk REIT share: 50%)
