    HLGYO   TREHLGY00016

HALK GAYRIMENKUL YATIRIM ORTAKLIGI A.S

(HLGYO)
End-of-day quote BORSA ISTANBUL  -  2023-05-15
3.850 TRY   +7.84%
09:31aHalk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation - 2023 Q1
PU
05/10Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi A.S Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2023
CI
04/13Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : 30.06.2022 - Solo Independent Auditor's Report
PU
Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation - 2023 Q1

05/17/2023 | 09:31am EDT
INVESTOR PRESENTATION

2023 Q1

ABOUT HALK GYO

  • Halk GYO, was established in 2010, invests in real estates, real estate projects, real estate based rights and capital market instruments.
  • Halk GYO completed its IPO in February 2013 and is trading on the Borsa Istanbul -BIST with the code "HLGYO"

As of March 31, 2023;

Halk GYO has an important position in the sector by the total asset value reaching TL 16.9 billion, shareholders' equity TL 12

billion and market value of TL 6 billion.

  • 28% of total shares are listed on the BIST.

Public

Ot he rs

28%

0.04%

Halkbank

71.96%

Together with the publicly held shares, the total share of Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. in the capital rises to 79.33%.

2

Investor Relations

REAL ESTATE

PORTFOLIO

TL 15.7 Billion

TL 492.5 Million

March 2023

Establishment

3 Investor Relations

DISTRIBUTION OF

PORTFOLIO

Buildings

31%

Projects &

Lands

69%

İstanbul

«Salıpazarı Hotel»

İstanbul

"Levent Hotel"

İstanbul

"Referans Bakırköy»

Eskişehir

"Panorama Plus"

«Evora İzmir»

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

REGIONAL DISPERSAL

İstanbul "Bizimtepe Aydos"

İstanbul Financial Center

«Halk Towers»

«Paye Sakarya»

Kocaeli

"Şekerpınar Office Buildings"

Kocaeli

"Dilovası Modern Industrial Park"

«Antalya Lands»

Buildings, Lands and Completed and Ongoing Projects

Erzurum "Şehristan Residential"

4 Investor Relations

REAL ESTATE PORTFOLIO

LANDS

Current Status

Value (TL)

Antalya Land

Land

-

295,530,000

Kocaeli Dilovası Land (Dilovası Modern Industrial Park)

In construction and sale

-

276,640,000

Adapazarı Land (Paye Sakarya Project)

In construction and sale

-

207,680,000

İstanbul Salıpazarı Land

Land (car park)

-

17,050,000

Total

-

796,900,000

PROJECTS

Current Status

January - March

Value (TL)

Rent Income(TL)

İFM Halk Towers

In construction

9,949,436,000

İstanbul Beyoğlu Project

In construction

110,560,000

İzmir Evora

In construction and sale

11,327,822,443

Bizimtepe Aydos

-

22,100,000

Total

10,062,096,000

BUILDINGS

Tenant

January - March

Value (TL)

Rent Income(TL)

Halkbank Finans Tower

Bank Office

6,150,000

1,250,000,000

İstanbul Levent Hotel

Hotel

9,863,714

1,221,000,000

Şekerpınar Banking Center

Bank Office

3,413,261

295,300,000

İstanbul Gayrettepe Building

On the market

-

330,000,000

Halk Ofis Şekerpınar

On the market

-

175,170,000

İstanbul Salıpazarı Hotel

Hotel

5,092,927

403,000,000

İstanbul Karaköy Building

Bank Office

1,209,616

200,000,000

İzmir Konak Building 1

Under renovation

-

121,000,000

İstanbul Bakırköy Building

Bank Office

986,865

76,500,000

İstanbul Caddebostan Building

On the market

-

112,000,000

İstanbul Etiler Building

Bank Office

624,369

93,000,000

İstanbul Beşiktaş Building

Bank Office

841,738

82,337,500

Ankara Kızılay Building

Bank Office

899,789

62,000,000

İstanbul Şişli Building

Bank Office

714,026

75,000,000

İzmir Konak 2 Building

Bank Office

144,198

61,500,000

Bursa Building

Bank Office

363,786

40,000,000

İstanbul Fatih Building

Bank Office

470,212

42,300,000

İstanbul Ataköy Building

Bank Office

551,483

60,400,000

Kocaeli Building

Bank Office

580,509

41,810,000

Ankara Başkent Building

Bank Office / Hotel

648,152

38,000,000

Ankara Bahçelievler 1 Building

Bank Office

464,407

26,500,000

İstanbul Nişantaşı Building

Bank Office

388,941

54,000,000

Adapazarı Building

Bank Office

228,752

27,105,000

Ankara Bahçelievler 2 Building

Store

214,905

20,000,000

Total

4,907,973,760

TOPLAM PORTFÖY

33,851,650

15,766,969,760

5 Investor Relations

1 It is the value of our Company's share from the current value of the project determined as of the end of 2022. It is not included in the portfolio total and is written for informational purposes only. (50% of the 65% Ordinary Partnership share has been calculated as Halk GYO share.)

2Halk GYO's share of the total appraisal values of the remaining 1 independent section as of 31.03.2023. (Halk REIT share: 50%)

Disclaimer

Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi AS published this content on 17 May 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 17 May 2023 13:30:11 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
