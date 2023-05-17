Halk Gayrimenkul Yatirim Ortakligi : Investor Presentation - 2023 Q1

ABOUT HALK GYO

Halk GYO, was established in 2010, invests in real estates, real estate projects, real estate based rights and capital market instruments.

Halk GYO completed its IPO in February 2013 and is trading on the Borsa Istanbul -BIST with the code "HLGYO"

As of March 31, 2023;

Halk GYO has an important position in the sector by the total asset value reaching TL 16.9 billion, shareholders' equity TL 12

billion and market value of TL 6 billion.

28% of total shares are listed on the BIST.

Public Ot he rs 28% 0.04%

Halkbank

71.96%

Together with the publicly held shares, the total share of Türkiye Halk Bankası A.Ş. in the capital rises to 79.33%.