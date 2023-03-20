Advanced search
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:01 2023-03-20 pm EDT
8.540 USD   -2.40%
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results
Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment : Letter from CEO
Comedian Kevin Hart's Reality Check Tour Is Coming to Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium May 18
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Fourth Quarter 2022 Results

03/20/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
CANTON, Ohio, March 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its fourth quarter fiscal 2022 results for the period ended December 31, 2022, on Monday, March 27, 2023, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hall-of-fame-resort--entertainment-company-announces-release-date-for-fourth-quarter-2022-results-301776234.html

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company


© PRNewswire 2023
