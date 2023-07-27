CANTON, Ohio, July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment, and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its second quarter fiscal 2023 results for the period ended June 30, 2023, on Thursday, August 10, 2023, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Friday, August 11, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Benjamin Lee, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay of the conference call at the Company's website: ir.hofreco.com.

In addition, on August 16-17, 2023, senior executives will be part of the Sidoti Micro Cap Conference. Management will be hosting one-on-one investor meetings during both days of the event.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

