    HOFV   US40619L1026

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

(HOFV)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for Third Quarter 2021 Results

10/28/2021 | 04:32pm EDT
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, will release its third quarter fiscal 2021 results for the period ended September 30, 2021, on Wednesday, November 10, 2021, after the close of trading on Nasdaq.

The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at 8:30 a.m. ET, to provide commentary on the business. Speaking on the call will be Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Jason Krom, Chief Financial Officer.

Investors and all other interested parties can access the live webcast and replay at the Company’s website: ir.hofreco.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.


Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,56x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 207 M 207 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 12,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,57x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 61,2%
Managers and Directors
Michael Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Krom Chief Financial Officer
Michael Levy President-Operations
Anthony J. Buzzelli Independent Director
David Dennis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY76.42%207
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP18.18%1 551
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.44.37%1 411
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD64.22%627
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD-0.50%493
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-5.33%248