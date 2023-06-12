Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOFV   US40619L2016

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

(HOFV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  03:58:37 2023-06-09 pm EDT
7.870 USD   -2.84%
08:31aHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Appoints Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis to its Board of Directors
PR
06/08Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Attending the Singular Research June Conference
PR
06/06Hall of Fame Village Media and ReachTV to Bring Two Original Sports Programs to Life
PR
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Appoints Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis to its Board of Directors

06/12/2023 | 08:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANTON, Ohio, June 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has appointed NFL Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis to its Board of Directors, effective immediately. The addition of Bettis, a highly respected figure in the world of football and business, brings invaluable expertise and a wealth of knowledge to further elevate the Company's initiatives. 

"We are thrilled to welcome Jerome Bettis to our Board of Directors," said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. "Jerome's outstanding career on and off the field, coupled with his commitment to youth development and community engagement, align perfectly with our Company's mission, vision, and values. His expertise and passion for football and people will be vital as we work towards creating one-of-a-kind experiences for fans and continue to grow each of our business verticals."

"I am truly honored to be a part of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Board of Directors. As a former player, I understand the impact that football has on the lives of fans, and I am excited to contribute to the growth and development of this incredible organization. It is a privilege to be involved in shaping the future of Hall of Fame Village and its commitment to providing unforgettable experiences, and I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members to preserve the rich legacy of football and create new opportunities for generations to come," said Jerome Bettis.

Jerome Bettis, also known as "The Bus," had an illustrious career in football that left an incredible mark on the sport. A powerful all-time leading running back, Bettis ran for 13,662 yards and 91 touchdowns during his 13-year career while catching 200 passes for 1,449 yards and three touchdowns. He spent his first three seasons with the Rams (1993-95) before playing 10 years with the Pittsburgh Steelers (1996-2005). Throughout his career, he amassed numerous accolades and accomplishments. With his exceptional strength, agility, and relentless determination, Bettis became one of the most feared running backs of his era. He was selected to the Pro Bowl six times and earned All-Pro honors twice. Bettis showcased his leadership skills as he helped lead the Steelers to victory in Super Bowl XL, capping off his career with a well-deserved championship. He retired as the sixth-leading rusher in NFL history, solidifying his status as one of the greatest running backs to ever grace the gridiron.

Having successfully completed his studies at the University of Notre Dame in 2022, Bettis's graduation marked a significant milestone in his life. This remarkable accomplishment not only highlights his unwavering determination and perseverance in both academics and athletics but also stood as a powerful testament to his work ethic and commitment. In 2014, Bettis joined ESPN as an NFL analyst and regularly appears on NFL Live and Sports Center while also contributing to ESPN Radio. Before joining ESPN as a full-time analyst, Bettis appeared as a guest on various shows throughout the years, including the Super Bowl XLV edition of Sunday NFL Countdown in 2011 when the Steelers played the Packers. Bettis also previously worked as an NBC Sports and the NFL Network analyst.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hall-of-fame-resort--entertainment-company-appoints-hall-of-famer-jerome-bettis-to-its-board-of-directors-301847872.html

SOURCE Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company


© PRNewswire 2023
All news about HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
08:31aHall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Appoints Hall of Famer Jerome Bettis to its..
PR
06/08Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Attending the Singular Research June Confer..
PR
06/06Hall of Fame Village Media and ReachTV to Bring Two Original Sports Programs to Life
PR
05/16Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reiterates Earnings Guidance for the Year 2..
CI
05/16Transcript : Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, Q1 2023 Earnings Ca..
CI
05/16New 'Spike It' Ride Coming to Hall of Fame Village This Summer
PR
05/15Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reports Earnings Results for the First Quar..
CI
05/08Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for First Quarter 20..
PR
05/08Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial S..
AQ
04/20Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment : Letter from CEO
PU
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
More recommendations
Secure and increase the performance of your investments with our team of experts at your side.
Securing my Investments
fermer