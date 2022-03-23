Log in
    HOFV   US40619L1026

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

(HOFV)
Summary 
Summary

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Attending 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

03/23/2022 | 06:48pm EDT
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the “Company”), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that a presentation by Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will be available at the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference, taking place from March 28th through March 30th, 2022.

The presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available on the Company’s website, at ir.hofreco.com.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.


© Business Wire 2022
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -39,1 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -3,17x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 123 M 123 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,52x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,54x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 74,2%
Consensus
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 1,14 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 163%
Managers and Directors
Michael Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
John van Buiten Chief Financial Officer & VP-Accounting
Shirley Barnes Senior Vice President,-Information Technology
Michael Levy President-Operations
Anthony J. Buzzelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY-22.37%128
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP4.77%1 738
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.6.89%1 414
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD16.36%627
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD24.14%611
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-4.67%211