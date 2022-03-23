Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Attending 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) (the “Company”), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced that a presentation by Michael Crawford, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Ben Lee, Chief Financial Officer, will be available at the 2022 Maxim Virtual Growth Conference, taking place from March 28th through March 30th, 2022.

The presentation materials shared at the conference will be made available on the Company’s website, at ir.hofreco.com.

