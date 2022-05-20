Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Launches Two Additional NFT “Playbooks” Featuring NFL Stars Shane Vereen and Justin Forsett

NFTs are now available for purchase on OpenSea

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (“HOFV” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced the creation of two additional sets of NFTs in HOFV Media’s (“HOFVM”) limited edition “Playbooks” Collection, featuring Shane Vereen and Justin Forsett. The collection is available to football fans worldwide on OpenSea.

“As a company focused on creating one-of-a-kind experiences and environments for our guests to enjoy across our three business verticals, we are pleased to continue to expand upon our NFT portfolio by announcing both Shane and Justin,” said Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV. “The launch of our new NFTs offers fans unique commemorations of the players’ careers while solidifying our commitment to being on the cutting edge of the digital media space. We look forward to announcing more exciting NFT options that celebrate the careers of high-profile professional athletes for our customers and guests in the near future.”

The latest NFL Stars to be featured in the “Playbooks” Collection, Shane Vereen and Justin Forsett, have had distinguished careers, summarized as follows:

Running back Shane Vereen was selected by the New England Patriots in the 2011 NFL Draft, subsequently playing for the New York Giants and New Orleans Saints following his contributions over several seasons. He racked up eight rushing touchdowns, 11 receiving touchdowns, nearly 1,500 rushing yards and approximately 1,900 receiving yards over the course of his professional career.

Running back Justin Forsett played for several teams over the course of his NFL career, including the Seattle Seahawks, Houston Texans and Baltimore Ravens. He claimed 20 total touchdowns, nearly 4,000 rushing yards and almost 1,400 receiving yards throughout his professional playing career.

HOFVM’s NFT offerings continue to grow in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame and I Got It, with whom it will continue to develop, market and sell digital assets and NFTs centered around some of the most iconic moments and coveted memorabilia from NFL history. Details surrounding subsequent NFT drops will be posted on HOFV’s social media accounts on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

