Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment : HOFREco Appoints Benjamin Lee as Chief Financial Officer

CANTON, Ohio - March 9, 2022 -Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced it has appointed Benjamin Lee as its new Chief Financial Officer, effective March 21, 2022. Lee will be responsible for all financial aspects of the Company's operations, including accounting, financial reporting, tax, treasury and capital raising.

Lee most recently served as the Chief Financial Officer of the Capital Markets and Debt Products divisions at PNC Financial Services Group. In this role, he led a team of finance professionals supportingthe Capital Markets and Investment Banking businesses, institutional broker-dealersand the Financial Institutions Groupsegment, generating more than $1.2 billionin annual revenue. He was also broadly responsible for all finance-related deliverables, including strategic planning, profitability, budgeting, forecasting and external reporting. In this position, he led the entity's finance team through multiple acquisitions and implemented a successful talent development strategy.



Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, stated, "We are very excited to welcome Benjamin to the HOFV executive team, and believe his successful 20-plus year track record, financial competence and strong leadership will translate perfectly to our Company. The CFO is a fundamentally critical role for any organization, and as we continue to expand our multiple business verticals and revenue-generating initiatives, fiscal planning remains vital. We look forward to utilizing Benjamin's diverse leadership experience, collaborative and inclusive leadership style and analytical mindset to help maintain our growth and ensure we remain financially responsible to our shareholders."

Prior to his role at PNC Financial Services Group, Lee was the Managing Director and Controller for The Bank of New York Mellon's Global Markets business unit, where he directed the team responsible for the global interest rate and foreign exchange hedging programs. His notable accomplishments in this position include the redesign of the bank's interest rate modeling methodologies and the successful implementation of several technical accounting standards impacting the Global Markets and Treasury businesses.

"I am thrilled to join the leadership team of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, which is an incredibly dynamic and exciting business," said Lee. "I intend to focus on using my pragmatic approach and technical perspective to generate new revenue opportunities for HOFV while executing its existing business plan and providing the utmost transparency to our investors."

Lee earned his Bachelor of Business Administration from the Clarion University of Pennsylvania, and his Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh, Joseph M. Katz School of Business.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

