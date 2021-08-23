Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment : HOFREco names Brown-Forman Corporation Sponsor of Highway 77 Music Festival

CANTON, Ohio - August 23, 2021 - Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company ('HOFV' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced a new sponsor for the Highway 77 Music Festival. Brown-Forman Corporation's Jack Daniel's will serve as an official spirits sponsor for the country music event, which will be headlined by Dan + Shay and feature other popular country music artists Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay and Tyler Farr.

'With less than one month to go before we welcome some of the biggest stars in country music to Canton and the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, we are thrilled to announce this exciting new sponsorship with Brown-Forman,' said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. 'In addition to hosting an impressive lineup of performers at the Festival, we continue to partner with some of the biggest names in the beverage industry to further enhance the experience for concert goers. We can't wait for September 12th!'

In honor of the Highway 77 Music Festival's official spirits sponsor, the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium's VIP area on the Club Level will be named the 'Jack Daniel's VIP Lounge' for the duration of the event. Brown-Forman will also be entitled to an activation booth in the partnership tailgate area and will have the rights to use the Highway 77 Festival marks and logos.

About the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Brown-Forman Corporation

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd, trading as Brown-Forman UK) has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including the Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as 'opportunity,' 'future,' 'will,' 'goal,' and 'look forward' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company's liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

