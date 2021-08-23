Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOFV   US40619L1026

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

(HOFV)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment : HOFREco names Brown-Forman Corporation Sponsor of Highway 77 Music Festival

08/23/2021 | 11:14am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

CANTON, Ohio - August 23, 2021 - Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company ('HOFV' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced a new sponsor for the Highway 77 Music Festival. Brown-Forman Corporation's Jack Daniel's will serve as an official spirits sponsor for the country music event, which will be headlined by Dan + Shay and feature other popular country music artists Dustin Lynch, Maddie & Tae, Eric Paslay and Tyler Farr.

'With less than one month to go before we welcome some of the biggest stars in country music to Canton and the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, we are thrilled to announce this exciting new sponsorship with Brown-Forman,' said Erica Muhleman, Executive Vice President of New Business Development/Marketing & Sales for HOFV. 'In addition to hosting an impressive lineup of performers at the Festival, we continue to partner with some of the biggest names in the beverage industry to further enhance the experience for concert goers. We can't wait for September 12th!'

In honor of the Highway 77 Music Festival's official spirits sponsor, the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium's VIP area on the Club Level will be named the 'Jack Daniel's VIP Lounge' for the duration of the event. Brown-Forman will also be entitled to an activation booth in the partnership tailgate area and will have the rights to use the Highway 77 Festival marks and logos.

About the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company

The Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Brown-Forman Corporation

For more than 150 years, Brown-Forman Corporation (Brown-Forman Beverages Europe Ltd, trading as Brown-Forman UK) has enriched the experience of life by responsibly building fine quality beverage alcohol brands, including the Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Apple, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Honey, Jack Daniel's Tennessee Fire, Gentleman Jack, Jack Daniel's Single Barrel, Finlandia, Korbel, el Jimador, Woodford Reserve, Old Forester, Coopers' Craft, Herradura, New Mix, Sonoma-Cutrer, Chambord, BenRiach, GlenDronach, Slane, and Fords Gin. Brown-Forman's brands are supported by approximately 4,800 employees and sold in more than 170 countries worldwide. For more information about the company, please visit https://www.brown-forman.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as 'opportunity,' 'future,' 'will,' 'goal,' and 'look forward' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company's liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Media/Investor Contacts:

Media Inquiries

Public.Relations@hofreco.com

Investor Inquiries

Investor.Relations@hofreco.com

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. published this content on 23 August 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 August 2021 15:13:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
11:14aHALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : HOFREco names Brown-Forman Corporation Spo..
PU
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : HOFREco Announces Second Quarter 2021 Resu..
PU
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results (For..
PU
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Results of Operations and Financial Condi..
AQ
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Second Quarter Earnings Presentation
PU
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Earnings Flash (HOFV) HALL OF FAME RESORT ..
MT
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Announces Second Quarter 2021 Results
BU
08/12Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Reports Unaudited Consolidated Ea..
CI
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Management's discussion and analysis of fi..
AQ
08/12HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Names Anheuser-Busch as Alcoholic Beverage..
MT
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,83x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 242 M 242 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 15,1x
Capi. / Sales 2022 3,01x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 61,1%
Chart HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,55 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 96,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Krom Chief Financial Officer
Michael Levy President-Operations
Anthony J. Buzzelli Independent Director
David Dennis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY107.32%242
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP8.85%1 427
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.8.57%1 061
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD39.51%537
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD-1.67%478
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-10.06%241