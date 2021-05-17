Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment : COLLABORATES WITH TUPELO HONEY TO PRODUCE WORLD CHASE TAG 2021 CHAMPIONSHIP









ESPN will televise the unique competition in Canton, OH on Hall of Fame Enshrinement Weekend





Canton, OH (May 17, 2021) - Hall of Fame Village Media, the recently announced premiere, multi-dimensional content studio division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, has come together with Tupelo Honey, WCT, and ESPN to co-produce the World Chase Tag special in Primetime on ESPN. Hosted at and around the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls campus in Canton, Ohio, the event will be held on August 6, 2021 and televised on ESPN.





"From the playground to the international arena, Tag is a game that has brought us all together and we are excited to celebrate the best in the game with WCT's top athletes," stated Olivia Steier, Executive Vice President of Content Development/Distribution for HOFV Media. "HOFV aims to honor the past and inspire the future and we can't wait to celebrate the future of this game on our Hall of Fame Village campus this summer. We are honored to work with the incredible teams at Tupelo Honey and ESPN to bring this WCT event to viewers across the country."





From humble beginnings in its creator's backyard to a riveting international competition, World Chase Tag® is the world's first and only global Competitive Tag organization. Combining the classic game of tag with the elite elements of Parkour, WCT has elevated the game and over the past seven years has garnered worldwide attention - receiving hundreds of millions of views with viewership numbers rivaling some of the best Parkour and Ninja Warrior athletes from around the world.





Throughout the 2020/2021 season, WCT aired a total of 70 hours of programming on broadcast networks such as NBCSN in the US and Channel 4 in the UK and is currently expanding throughout China with a 10-city event tour scheduled for 2021. WCT is also broadcast online to an engaged social following, with 1.9M subscribers on social platforms including YouTube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter, and Bilibili (China).





A long-time partner of WCT, Tupelo Honey will be providing all production services for the special. The company produces hundreds of live sports events every year for clients including NFL teams, NCAA, MLS, PFL, TBT, American Cornhole League, and others. Recently, Tupelo Honey celebrated its 25th year in the industry.





"World Chase Tag is an exciting twist on a childhood favorite and we're thrilled to work with the talented teams at HOFV and ESPN to bring this special event to Ohio," said Cary Glotzer, CEO and Chief Content Officer of Tupelo Honey.





The World Chase Tag Special will be produced by Hall of Fame Village Media, Tupelo Honey, WCT and ESPN.





###





ABOUT HALL OF FAME VILLAGE MEDIA





Established in 2021, Hall of Fame Village Media is a premiere, multi-dimensional content studio on a mission to honor the past and inspire the future. Not limited by the confines of traditional studios, Hall of Fame Village Media does it all - creating engaging content across all genres, lengths, and mediums including TV and streaming series, films, games, events, podcasts, branded content and emerging media. With unique ties to one of the most revered institutions in all of sports, Hall of Fame Village Media leverages its unprecedented access to deliver a compelling content lineup that showcases the very best of professional athletes, both on the field and under the helmet.





ABOUT TUPELO HONEY





Tupelo Honey, A Gray Television owned company, is a full-service production company with over 25 years of experience in sports, music and entertainment. One of the nation's largest independent production companies, Tupelo Honey produces live network broadcasts, live streams, REMI live video productions, documentaries, reality programming, commercials, branded entertainment, promos and digital content. Featuring offices in New York, Indianapolis, Atlanta, Nashville and Charlotte, Tupelo's Emmy Award-winning staff creates content across all linear, digital, OTT and social media platforms.





ABOUT WORLD CHASE TAG:





WCT was started in a garden in the UK by brothers Christian and Damien Devaux in 2014 and is the world's first and only global Competitive Tag organization. Over the past seven years WCT has grown from casual meetups in Hyde Park to international competitions receiving hundreds of millions of views that are contested by some of the best Parkour and Ninja Warrior athletes from around the world.





Throughout the 2020/2021 season, WCT has aired 70 hours of programming on NBCSN and on Channel 4 (UK) and is currently expanding throughout China with a 10-city event tour scheduled for 2021. World Chase Tag® currently has 1.9M subscribers on social platforms including You Tube, Instagram, Snapchat, Facebook, Twitter and Bilibili (China).





