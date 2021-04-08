Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment : Partnership with Dolphin Entertainment and H2H Announces First NFT Offering

Offering will allow sports fans to buy and sell merchandise and other content associated with the 10 athletes who won the Heisman Trophy and are members of the Pro Football Hall of Fame ('H2H Legends')

CANTON, Ohio - April 8, 2021 - Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ('HOFV' or the 'Company') (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the only resort, entertainment and media company centered around the power of professional football, today announced its first non-fungible tokens ('NFTs') offering in partnership with Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. ('Dolphin Entertainment') (NASDAQ: DLPN) and Elite Holdings LLC ('Elite Holdings'), the entity which owns H2H. Together, the companies will develop, market, promote and sell NFTs associated with the H2H Legends.

Michael Crawford, President and CEO of HOFV, said, 'As an organization that operates at the intersection of sports and entertainment, it is our responsibility to leverage the access we have to unique content to build one-of-a-kind fan engagement opportunities across all of our business verticals. The demand for NFTs associated with sports has already been overwhelming. Given the brand partnerships we have with entities like the NFL Alumni Association, the Pro Football Hall of Fame and many others, we will continue to create a strong pipeline of content that will excite consumers for years to come.'

The first three NFT offerings will be connected to the exclusive group of H2H Legends. These athletes are among the greatest to ever take the field, both in college and professionally, and include wide receiver Tim Brown and running backs Earl Campbell and Doak Walker. Utilizing Dolphin Entertainment's direct access to some of the most elite creative artists in the industry, the H2H Legends' likenesses will be brought to life in the quickly evolving NFT universe.

Crawford continued, 'I am thrilled that the subjects of our first NFTs will be centered around three of the most accomplished athletes to ever play football. Not only will these be one-of-a-kind collectables, but we will also offer special, interactive engagement opportunities to enhance the value of these NFTs for those who purchase them. We expect to have these NFTs available on one of the premier sales platforms very soon.'

The NFT offering is an extension of HOFV's previously announced partnership with Elite Holdings to create, produce and distribute The Perfect Ten, the original documentary showcasing the life and accomplishments of the H2H Legends.

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and premium content development company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door and Shore Fire Media, we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming and hospitality industries. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series.

About Elite Team Holdings LLC

Elite Team Holdings LLC, based in Dallas, Texas, is a sponsorship and brand management company established to promote the H2H concept for the benefit of the H2H Legends and their families, by telling the story of this group of athletes who both won a Heisman Trophy and were enshrined into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Elite will produce original content and pursue sponsorship and branding opportunities around the H2H platform. The founders of Elite have also established The H2H Foundation, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to positively impacting communities and charitable causes around the country.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of the 'safe harbor' provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as 'opportunity,' 'future,' 'will,' 'goal,' and 'look forward' and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the inability to recognize the anticipated benefits of the business combination; costs related to the business combination; the inability to obtain or maintain the listing of the Company's shares on Nasdaq; the Company's ability to manage growth; the Company's ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company's products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company's liquidity, operations and personnel, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

