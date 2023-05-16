Advanced search
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOFV   US40619L2016

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

(HOFV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00:00 2023-05-15 pm EDT
6.900 USD   +0.15%
08:01aNew 'Spike It' Ride Coming to Hall of Fame Village This Summer
PR
05/08Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Release Date for First Quarter 2023 Results
PR
05/08Hall Of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co : Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
New 'Spike It' Ride Coming to Hall of Fame Village This Summer

05/16/2023 | 08:01am EDT
'Spike It' will be a drop tower ride emulating the classic football touchdown celebration

The new ride will join Forward Pass zipline and Red Zone giant wheel at Play-Action Plaza

CANTON, Ohio, May 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company ("HOFV" or the "Company")(NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), today announces that it will add a new amusement ride to its Play-Action Plaza this summer. The newest football-themed attraction named 'Spike It,' will be a 40-foot-tall drop tower ride emulating the classic touchdown celebration.

Riders will experience the exuberance of 'spiking the ball' but in a very unique way. You get to be the ball. The ride starts by hoisting you skyward, pausing at the top, and then spiking you back toward the ground until the magnetic brakes ultimately slow the ride at the end. Six people at-a-time can experience this sensation of weightlessness and rapidly changing forces.

"We're looking forward to offering this newest attraction for our guests to enjoy. Spike It adds to  our expanding array of outdoor activities within Play-Action Plaza, which already includes the Half-time bar area and patio, open amphitheater, a walking path, as well as the Red Zone and Forward Pass rides," said Seth Cooper, HOFV VP of Operations.

The Red Zone giant wheel features 20 gondolas that rotate nine stories high, offering unrivaled views of The Village and surrounding areas. The Forward Pass zipline lets you soar through the air like a pass from quarterback to wide receiver. For updates on the upcoming Spike It ride and to purchase tickets for the Red Zone and Forward Pass, visit  hofvillage.com.

About Hall of Fame Village (HOFV):

Hall of Fame Village, a division of Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, is a 100-acre immersive sports and entertainment destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame in Canton, Ohio. The Village is dedicated to making legendary moments for fans throughout its six venues—Center for Performance, Constellation Center for Excellence, Fan Engagement Zone, ForeverLawn Sports Complex, Play-Action Plaza, and Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium. An indoor football-themed waterpark and Hilton Tapestry Hotel are also under construction. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-spike-it-ride-coming-to-hall-of-fame-village-this-summer-301825354.html

SOURCE Hall of Fame Village


© PRNewswire 2023
