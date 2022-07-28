Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company
  6. News
  7. Summary
    HOFV   US40619L1026

HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY

(HOFV)
  Report
Delayed Nasdaq  -  04:00 2022-07-27 pm EDT
0.7123 USD   +2.02%
07/27Hall of Fame Village Media Launches “Football Heaven” Video Podcast in Partnership With the Pro Football Hall of Fame
BU
07/07BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes $33.4 Million C-PACE Financing for the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium at the Hall of Fame Village
PR
07/06Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Inducement Equity Grants
BU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

R&B Legends the O'Jays Coming Home to Canton's Hall of Fame Village on Their “Last Stop on the Love Train” Tour With Special Guest Gladys Knight on Saturday, September 17

07/28/2022 | 08:04am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Special guest Gladys Knight to perform her greatest hits as part of the celebration

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Monday, August 1 at HOFVillage.com

Hall of Fame Village (“HOFV”) today announced it will bring Canton’s own Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The O’Jays with special guest, The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, to its Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of the Canton band’s “Last Stop on The Love Train: The Final Tour.” The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. ET, on Monday, August 1 at HOFVillage.com.

“We are honored to host this special concert as a homecoming for these legendary performers. Bringing Hall of Fame-caliber performers to the Hall of Fame Village is part of our game plan of being a world-class entertainment venue that appeals to a wide variety of audiences all year round,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations for Hall of Fame Village.

The Canton, Ohio group, led by original members Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr., and Eric Grant (who joined the group in 1995), is a pioneer of the Philly Soul sound of the 70s and has been together, in various forms, for more than 60 years. “This tour is a celebration of all of our lives and the struggles and joys that got us to today. It is time for us to say goodbye and we would like to do it in person. Please come join us as we play the music we have shared together over the past 60 years, one last time,” Canton native Eddie Levert Sr. reflected.

The O’Jays’ deep catalog of hits includes "Backstabbers," “Love Train,” “For The Love of Money,” “Livin’ For The Weekend” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.” The O’Jays have earned 10 Gold albums, nine Platinum albums, 10 #1 hits and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

The evening will open with seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight performing her top hits including “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us,” “I Heard it though the Grapevine” and “Love Overboard”. Gladys Knight and The Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Knight will be among the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees in December.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village together will donate five dollars for each concert ticket sold to the O’Jays Scholarship Fund which supports college bound Ohio students.

More details about the event:

  • When: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 17
  • Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium
  • Tickets: Start at $59, available at HOFVillage.com; for suites call (330) 617-8447
  • More info: HOFVillage.com
  • Special guest, seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight will perform her greatest hits

About the Hall of Fame Village
Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.


© Business Wire 2022
All news about HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
07/27Hall of Fame Village Media Launches “Football Heaven” Video Podcast in Part..
BU
07/07BGL Real Estate Advisors Completes $33.4 Million C-PACE Financing for the Tom Benson Ha..
PR
07/06Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Announces Inducement Equity Grants
BU
07/06HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Proceeds to be used to continue investing in the gro..
PU
07/06HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Creatio..
AQ
07/06Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Gets $33.4 Million Loan
MT
07/06HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : HOFREco Secures $33.4 Million PACE Loan
PU
07/06Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company Secures $33.4 Million PACE Loan
BU
06/24HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : and Entertainment Company Appoints Teri Flynn to its..
PU
06/24HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financia..
AQ
More news
Analyst Recommendations on HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
More recommendations
Financials (USD)
Sales 2022 35,0 M - -
Net income 2022 -33,0 M - -
Net Debt 2022 - - -
P/E ratio 2022 -2,37x
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 80,2 M 80,2 M -
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,29x
Capi. / Sales 2023 1,00x
Nbr of Employees 46
Free-Float 64,5%
Chart HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 0,71 $
Average target price 3,00 $
Spread / Average Target 321%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael A. Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Benjamin Lee Chief Financial Officer
Shirley Barnes Senior Vice President-Information Technology
Michael Levy President-Operations
Anthony J. Buzzelli Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY-54.07%80
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP7.63%1 782
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.-14.16%1 136
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LIMITED21.37%571
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-16.00%173
PIERRE & VACANCES-24.24%49