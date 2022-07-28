R&B Legends the O'Jays Coming Home to Canton's Hall of Fame Village on Their “Last Stop on the Love Train” Tour With Special Guest Gladys Knight on Saturday, September 17

Special guest Gladys Knight to perform her greatest hits as part of the celebration

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m., Monday, August 1 at HOFVillage.com

Hall of Fame Village (“HOFV”) today announced it will bring Canton’s own Rock and Roll Hall of Famers The O’Jays with special guest, The Empress of Soul, Gladys Knight, to its Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium as part of the Canton band’s “Last Stop on The Love Train: The Final Tour.” The concert will take place at 7 p.m. on Saturday, September 17. Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. ET, on Monday, August 1 at HOFVillage.com.

“We are honored to host this special concert as a homecoming for these legendary performers. Bringing Hall of Fame-caliber performers to the Hall of Fame Village is part of our game plan of being a world-class entertainment venue that appeals to a wide variety of audiences all year round,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations for Hall of Fame Village.

The Canton, Ohio group, led by original members Eddie Levert Sr., Walter Williams Sr., and Eric Grant (who joined the group in 1995), is a pioneer of the Philly Soul sound of the 70s and has been together, in various forms, for more than 60 years. “This tour is a celebration of all of our lives and the struggles and joys that got us to today. It is time for us to say goodbye and we would like to do it in person. Please come join us as we play the music we have shared together over the past 60 years, one last time,” Canton native Eddie Levert Sr. reflected.

The O’Jays’ deep catalog of hits includes "Backstabbers," “Love Train,” “For The Love of Money,” “Livin’ For The Weekend” and “Use Ta Be My Girl.” The O’Jays have earned 10 Gold albums, nine Platinum albums, 10 #1 hits and were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2005.

The evening will open with seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight performing her top hits including “Midnight Train to Georgia,” “Neither One of Us,” “I Heard it though the Grapevine” and “Love Overboard”. Gladys Knight and The Pips were inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 1996. Knight will be among the 2022 Kennedy Center Honorees in December.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village together will donate five dollars for each concert ticket sold to the O’Jays Scholarship Fund which supports college bound Ohio students.

More details about the event:

When: 7 p.m. ET, Saturday, Sept. 17

Where: Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium

Tickets: Start at $59, available at HOFVillage.com; for suites call (330) 617-8447

More info: HOFVillage.com

Special guest, seven-time Grammy Award winner Gladys Knight will perform her greatest hits

About the Hall of Fame Village

Hall of Fame Village is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220728005299/en/