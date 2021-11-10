Log in
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

11/10/2021 | 05:57pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Supplementary Information

November 2021

What We Are

A M U L T I - D I M E N S I O N A L S P O R T S & E N T E R T A I N M E N T C O M P A N Y

THEMED, EXPERIENTIAL

MEDIA

GAMING

DESTINATION ASSETS

Themed Attractions

Original Content

Fantasy Sports

Hospitality

High-Profile Partnerships

eGaming

Sponsorships

Live Entertainment

Sports Betting

2

2

Present & Future Revenue Streams

C R E A T I N G A M U L T I - D I M E N S I O N A L E N T E R T A I N M E N T & M E D I A C O M P A N Y

Sponsorships

& Media

Sports Betting &

Fantasy Sports

Sports

Complex

Stadium

Synergistic

Revenue

Enhancement

Centers for Excellence

& Performance

Waterpark

Hotels

Play-action

Plaza & Retail

Destination-Based/Physical Assets

Offsite & Non-Physical Assets

3

Key Plays

K E Y E V E N T S A C H I E V E D I N T H I R D Q U A R T E R

July

July

July

July

July

August

September

Announce Partnership

Announce

Host Women's

Partner with

Sign Multi-Year

Enshrinement

Black College Football Hall

with Esports

Groundbreaking

Football Alliance

Venuetize to Develop

Sponsorship

Weekend

of Fame Classic

Entertainment Group

Health Initiatives in

Championships

HOFV-Dedicated App;

Agreement with

as official esports

Partnership with NFL

Launch app

Hendrickson

provider for the Village

Alumni Health

July

August

August

Announce Return of the

Launch of NFT's for

WCT Championships

NFL Alumni Academy

6 Legendary Athletes

broadcast on ESPN

on FTX

July

August

August

Announce

Launch

Inaugural

Front Office Staff for

HOFL App

HOFL Draft

the HOFL's Inaugural

Season

Key Plays

K E Y E V E N T S E X P E C T E D D U R I N G F O U R T H Q U A R T E R

October

November

November

December

December

Announce signing of

Sign multi-year,

Hall of Fame Village

OHSAA

2021 Division III

term sheet for $25M

multi-million-dollar

Holiday Kickoff

Football

Stagg Bowl

loan with ErieBank for

sponsorship

Championships

Championships

Constellation Center

agreement with

For Excellence

CommScope

October

November

Announce partnership with

Finish production of

Whistle Studios and WaV

The Perfect Ten

Sports to produce

docuseries The Academy

Team Standings

As of 11/9

West

East

1.

Chicago Hogmollies

1.

Ohio GOATS

2.

Vegas Pocket Kings

2.

NY Bodega Cats

3.

L.A. Sidekicks

3.

Boston Barflies

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Co. published this content on 10 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 November 2021 22:56:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 16,0 M - -
Net income 2021 -130 M - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -1,68x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 222 M 222 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 13,9x
Capi. / Sales 2022 2,76x
Nbr of Employees 30
Free-Float 61,2%
Chart HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
Duration : Period :
Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 2,33 $
Average target price 5,00 $
Spread / Average Target 115%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Michael Crawford Chairman, President & Chief Executive Officer
Jason Krom Chief Financial Officer
Michael Levy President-Operations
Anthony J. Buzzelli Independent Director
David Dennis Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
HALL OF FAME RESORT & ENTERTAINMENT COMPANY89.43%222
FOSUN TOURISM GROUP35.27%1 822
PLAYA HOTELS & RESORTS N.V.41.51%1 383
MAHINDRA HOLIDAYS & RESORTS INDIA LTD70.66%659
EMEI SHAN TOURISM CO.,LTD1.50%500
ARENA HOSPITALITY GROUP D.D.-11.83%233