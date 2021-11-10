Third Quarter Earnings Presentation

Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Earnings Supplementary Information
November 2021
What We Are
A M U L T I - D I M E N S I O N A L S P O R T S & E N T E R T A I N M E N T C O M P A N Y
THEMED, EXPERIENTIAL
MEDIA
GAMING
DESTINATION ASSETS
Themed Attractions
Original Content
Fantasy Sports
Hospitality
High-Profile Partnerships
eGaming
Sponsorships
Live Entertainment
Sports Betting
Present & Future Revenue Streams
C R E A T I N G A M U L T I - D I M E N S I O N A L E N T E R T A I N M E N T & M E D I A C O M P A N Y
Sponsorships
& Media
Sports Betting &
Fantasy Sports
Sports
Complex
Stadium
Synergistic
Revenue
Enhancement
Centers for Excellence
& Performance
Waterpark
Hotels
Play-action
Plaza & Retail
Destination-Based/Physical Assets
Offsite & Non-Physical Assets
Key Plays
K E Y E V E N T S A C H I E V E D I N T H I R D Q U A R T E R
July
July
July
July
July
August
September
Announce Partnership
Announce
Host Women's
Partner with
Sign Multi-Year
Enshrinement
Black College Football Hall
with Esports
Groundbreaking
Football Alliance
Venuetize to Develop
Sponsorship
Weekend
of Fame Classic
Entertainment Group
Health Initiatives in
Championships
HOFV-Dedicated App;
Agreement with
as official esports
Partnership with NFL
Launch app
Hendrickson
provider for the Village
Alumni Health
July
August
August
Announce Return of the
Launch of NFT's for
WCT Championships
NFL Alumni Academy
6 Legendary Athletes
broadcast on ESPN
on FTX
July
August
August
Announce
Launch
Inaugural
Front Office Staff for
HOFL App
HOFL Draft
the HOFL's Inaugural
Season
Key Plays
K E Y E V E N T S E X P E C T E D D U R I N G F O U R T H Q U A R T E R
October
November
November
December
December
Announce signing of
Sign multi-year,
Hall of Fame Village
OHSAA
2021 Division III
term sheet for $25M
multi-million-dollar
Holiday Kickoff
Football
Stagg Bowl
loan with ErieBank for
sponsorship
Championships
Championships
Constellation Center
agreement with
For Excellence
CommScope
October
November
Announce partnership with
Finish production of
Whistle Studios and WaV
The Perfect Ten
Sports to produce
docuseries The Academy
Team Standings
As of 11/9
West
East
1.
Chicago Hogmollies
1.
Ohio GOATS
2.
Vegas Pocket Kings
2.
NY Bodega Cats
3.
L.A. Sidekicks
3.
Boston Barflies
5
