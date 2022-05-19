Tickets for USFL Playoffs and Championship Games in Canton on Sale Now

Tickets on sale NOW through Ticketmaster at www.hofvillage.com

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls today announced ticket sales for the United States Football League’s (“USFL”) 2022 Playoff and Championship Contests to be held at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium on the Hall of Fame Village campus. The USFL, which launched in April, is a new professional football league consisting of eight teams split into two divisions, with each team playing 10 regular-season games. The top two teams in each division will meet in the playoffs the weekend of June 25th with two games played that day. The championship game between division winners will be the following Sunday, July 3rd. Tickets on sale now through Ticketmaster at www.hofvillage.com.

“We could not be more excited to host both the playoff and championship contests for the USFL at our own Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium,” said Mike Levy, President of Operations for Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, the owner of the Hall of Fame Village. “Since launching earlier this year, the league has generated immediate excitement with its thrilling games, talented team rosters and dedicated fans across the country. We know these events will land right between the goal posts to make for enjoyable experiences for all of our guests, including football fans that have yet to have the opportunity to attend a USFL game. We look forward to continuing to develop our relationship with the USFL and collaborating on more exciting experiences and events for our guests and fans to enjoy.”

USFL Playoffs Day Pass:

Saturday, June 25th

$5 – General Admission Youth

$7 – Group 20+ (Box Office Only)

$15 – Club Youth (Reserved Seating)

$15 – General Admission Adults

$30 – Club Adults (Reserved Seating)

USFL Championship:

Sunday, July 3rd

$7 – Group 20+ (Box Office Only)

$10 – General Admission Youth

$20 – Club Youth (Reserved Seating)

$20 – General Admission Adults

$40 – Club Adults (Reserved Seating)

About Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company

Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW) is a resort and entertainment company leveraging the power and popularity of professional football and its legendary players in partnership with the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Headquartered in Canton, Ohio, the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company is the owner of the Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls, a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus. Additional information on the Company can be found at www.HOFREco.com.

About Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls

Hall of Fame Village powered by Johnson Controls is a multi-use sports, entertainment and media destination centered around the Pro Football Hall of Fame's campus in Canton, Ohio. Owned by the Hall of Fame Resort and Entertainment Company (NASDAQ: HOFV, HOFVW), the Village currently has over $250 million worth of assets under management and is one of the largest ongoing construction projects in Ohio. Phase I of the project entailed the construction of the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium, a world-class 20,000 seat, sports and entertainment stadium, and the National Youth Football and Sports Complex. Phase II, currently under construction, will add the Constellation Center for Excellence, the Center for Performance, a Fan Engagement Zone, a Hall of Fame indoor waterpark and a Hilton Tapestry Hotel. Phase III is currently in planning stages. For more information, visit www.HOFVillage.com.

About the USFL

The United States Football League (USFL) is a new, independent football league that is not affiliated with the defunct 1980s league or its owners. The inaugural USFL season kicked off April 16 with eight teams split into two divisions: the Birmingham Stallions, Houston Gamblers, New Orleans Breakers, and Tampa Bay Bandits in the South Division; and the Michigan Panthers, Pittsburgh Maulers, New Jersey Generals, and Philadelphia Stars in the North Division. Each team will play a 10-game regular-season in Birmingham. Playoff semifinals begin in Canton on June 25 between the top two teams in each division and a championship game on July 3 between division winners. Each USFL team carries a 40-man active roster plus a 10-man practice squad. Players receive base compensation and are eligible for victory bonuses. NBC Sports and FOX Sports are the League’s official media partners and will present all 43 regular- and postseason games on FOX, FS1, NBC, USA, or Peacock networks. Brian Woods is President of Football Operations, and former Dallas Cowboys standout and long-time NFL on FOX game analyst Daryl Johnston is Executive Vice President of Football Operations. Former NFL Vice President of Officiating and FOX Sports’ NFL and college football rules analyst Mike Pereira is Head of Officiating, and FOX Sports’ Edward Hartman is Executive Vice President of Business Operations. For more information, visit theUSFL.com and follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements made herein are “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “opportunity,” “future,” “will,” “goal,” and “look forward” and other similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company’s control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Important factors, among others, that may affect actual results or outcomes include the Company’s ability to manage growth; the Company’s ability to execute its business plan and meet its projections, including refinancing its existing term loan and obtaining financing to construct planned facilities; potential litigation involving the Company; changes in applicable laws or regulations; general economic and market conditions impacting demand for the Company’s products and services, and in particular economic and market conditions in the resort and entertainment industry; the potential adverse effects of the ongoing global coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic on capital markets, general economic conditions, unemployment and the Company’s liquidity, operations and personnel, the inability to maintain the listing of the Company’s shares on Nasdaq, as well as those risks and uncertainties discussed from time to time in our reports and other public filings with the SEC. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

