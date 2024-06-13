Cruisin' & Groovin' Car Show Weekend at Hall of Fame Village

CANTON, OHIO - June 13, 2024 - Hall of Fame Village and Minerva Motor Club present the "Cruisin' & Groovin' Car Show Weekend," a two-day event featuring classic cars, modern marvels, live entertainment, and community fun. Join us on Friday, June 21, and Saturday, June 22, for high-octane excitement. Fans can also see Ohio's NASCAR Xfinity Series team, Kaulig Racing's No. 16 Camaro ZL1 piloted by AJ Allmendinger, in the Fan Engagement Zone.

"We're absolutely ecstatic to welcome our friends from Kaulig Racing and Minerva Motor Club to this incredible weekend event," said Amy Liles, SVP of Corporate Partnerships and Campus Global Events. "Car fans are in for a real treat with the opportunity to see the No. 16 car up close, experience SUPERFLY's fastest and most electrifying cars, and snap some amazing photos. Plus, we'll have hero cards available-grab them while they last!"

Let's launch the weekend in style on Friday, June 21st with SUPERFLY! A one-of-a-kind event featuring some of the fastest and most furious cars around. From 7 pm to 11 pm, dive into the excitement of this after-dark spectacle designed to thrill both car aficionados and spectators. Currently, car registration stands at $25, but note that it will increase to $30 on Monday, June 17th, which also includes an event t-shirt.

On Saturday, June 22nd, kick off your morning with Canton Cars and Coffee running from 8:30 am to 11:30 am. Swing by the Canton Cars & Coffee tent in Play-Action Plaza for a special treat: $5 gets you a Starbucks coffee and a delicious donut combo. Following the caffeine boost, the Grand Car Show revs up from 10:30 am to 2 pm. Car enthusiasts are invited to display their beloved vehicles for a registration fee of $10 per car. At 2 pm, we'll announce the awards for the participants who registered.

Load-in for both events starts at the Honor Lot, with overflow areas including Play-Action Plaza, Champions Gateway, Legends Lane, and the Fan Engagement Zone. As the weekend unfolds, guests can dance to the DJs' tunes in the Honor Lot and enjoy rides, delicious food, and entertainment at Play-Action Plaza. Play-Action Plaza is open from 1 pm to 10 pm on Friday and from 11 am to 9 pm on Saturday, providing ample time to join in the fun.

Join us at Hall of Fame Village for a weekend of cruising, grooving, and automotive admiration at the Cruisin' & Groovin' Car Show Weekend. For more information, registration, or parking details, please visit hofvillage.com.

